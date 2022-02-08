On-demand components auto importing for Vue.
npm i unplugin-vue-components -D
vite-plugin-componentshas been renamed to
unplugin-vue-components, see the migration guide.
// vite.config.ts
import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
Components({ /* options */ }),
],
})
// rollup.config.js
import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/rollup'
export default {
plugins: [
Components({ /* options */ }),
],
}
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
/* ... */
plugins: [
require('unplugin-vue-components/webpack')({ /* options */ })
]
}
You might not need this plugin for Nuxt. Use
@nuxt/components instead.
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
configureWebpack: {
plugins: [
require('unplugin-vue-components/webpack')({ /* options */ }),
],
},
}
// esbuild.config.js
import { build } from 'esbuild'
build({
/* ... */
plugins: [
require('unplugin-vue-components/esbuild')({
/* options */
}),
],
})
Use components in templates as you would usually do, it will import components on demand, and there is no
import and
component registration required anymore! If you register the parent component asynchronously (or lazy route), the auto-imported components will be code-split along with their parent.
It will automatically turn this
<template>
<div>
<HelloWorld msg="Hello Vue 3.0 + Vite" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'App'
}
</script>
into this
<template>
<div>
<HelloWorld msg="Hello Vue 3.0 + Vite" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import HelloWorld from './src/components/HelloWorld.vue'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
HelloWorld
}
}
</script>
To get TypeScript support for auto-imported components, there is a PR to Vue 3 extending the interface of global components. Currently, Volar has supported this usage already. If you are using Volar, you can change the config as following to get the support.
Components({
dts: true, // enabled by default if `typescript` is installed
})
Once the setup is done, a
components.d.ts will be generated and updates automatically with the type definitions. Feel free to commit it into git or not as you want.
Make sure you also add
components.d.ts to your
tsconfig.json under
includes.
We have several built-in resolvers for popular UI libraries like Vuetify, Ant Design Vue, and Element Plus, where you can enable them by:
Supported Resolvers:
// vite.config.js
import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite'
import {
AntDesignVueResolver,
ElementPlusResolver,
VantResolver,
} from 'unplugin-vue-components/resolvers'
// your plugin installation
Components({
resolvers: [
AntDesignVueResolver(),
ElementPlusResolver(),
VantResolver(),
]
})
You can also write your own resolver quickly:
Components({
resolvers: [
// example of importing Vant
(name) => {
// where `name` is always CapitalCase
if (name.startsWith('Van'))
return { importName: name.slice(3), path: 'vant' }
}
]
})
If you successfully configured other UI libraries, please feel free to contribute and help others using them out-of-box. Thanks!
vite-plugin-components
package.json
{
"devDependencies": {
- "vite-plugin-components": "*",
+ "unplugin-vue-components": "^0.14.0",
}
}
vite.config.json
- import Components, { ElementPlusResolver } from 'vite-plugin-components'
+ import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite'
+ import { ElementPlusResolver } from 'unplugin-vue-components/resolvers'
export default {
plugins: [
/* ... */
Components({
/* ... */
// `customComponentsResolvers` has renamed to `resolver`
- customComponentsResolvers: [
+ resolvers: [
ElementPlusResolver(),
],
// `globalComponentsDeclaration` has renamed to `dts`
- globalComponentsDeclaration: true,
+ dts: true,
// `customLoaderMatcher` is depreacted, use `include` instead
- customLoaderMatcher: id => id.endsWith('.md'),
+ include: [/\.vue$/, /\.vue\?vue/, /\.md$/],
}),
],
}
The following show the default values of the configuration
Components({
// relative paths to the directory to search for components.
dirs: ['src/components'],
// valid file extensions for components.
extensions: ['vue'],
// search for subdirectories
deep: true,
// resolvers for custom components
resolvers: [],
// generate `components.d.ts` global declarations,
// also accepts a path for custom filename
dts: false,
// Allow subdirectories as namespace prefix for components.
directoryAsNamespace: false,
// Subdirectory paths for ignoring namespace prefixes
// works when `directoryAsNamespace: true`
globalNamespaces: [],
// auto import for directives
// default: `true` for Vue 3, `false` for Vue 2
// Babel is needed to do the transformation for Vue 2, it's disabled by default for performance concerns.
// To install Babel, run: `npm install -D @babel/parser @babel/traverse`
directives: true,
// filters for transforming targets
include: [/\.vue$/, /\.vue\?vue/],
exclude: [/[\\/]node_modules[\\/]/, /[\\/]\.git[\\/]/, /[\\/]\.nuxt[\\/]/],
})
See the Vitesse starter template.
Thanks to @brattonross, this project is heavily inspired by vite-plugin-voie.
MIT License © 2020-PRESENT Anthony Fu