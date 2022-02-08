On-demand components auto importing for Vue.

Features

💚 Supports both Vue 2 and Vue 3 out-of-the-box.

✨ Supports both components and directives.

⚡️ Supports Vite, Webpack, Vue CLI, Rollup, esbuild and more, powered by unplugin.

🏝 Tree-shakable, only registers the components you use.

🪐 Folder names as namespaces.

🦾 Full TypeScript support.

🌈 Built-in resolvers for popular UI libraries.

😃 Works perfectly with unplugin-icons.

Installation

npm i unplugin-vue-components -D

vite-plugin-components has been renamed to unplugin-vue-components , see the migration guide.

Vite

import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite' export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ Components({ }), ], })



Rollup

import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/rollup' export default { plugins: [ Components({ }), ], }



Webpack

module .exports = { plugins: [ require ( 'unplugin-vue-components/webpack' )({ }) ] }



Nuxt

You might not need this plugin for Nuxt. Use @nuxt/components instead.



Vue CLI

module .exports = { configureWebpack: { plugins: [ require ( 'unplugin-vue-components/webpack' )({ }), ], }, }



esbuild

import { build } from 'esbuild' build({ plugins: [ require ( 'unplugin-vue-components/esbuild' )({ }), ], })



Usage

Use components in templates as you would usually do, it will import components on demand, and there is no import and component registration required anymore! If you register the parent component asynchronously (or lazy route), the auto-imported components will be code-split along with their parent.

It will automatically turn this

< template > < div > < HelloWorld msg = "Hello Vue 3.0 + Vite" /> </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : 'App' } </ script >

into this

< template > < div > < HelloWorld msg = "Hello Vue 3.0 + Vite" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import HelloWorld from './src/components/HelloWorld.vue' export default { name : 'App' , components : { HelloWorld } } </ script >

TypeScript

To get TypeScript support for auto-imported components, there is a PR to Vue 3 extending the interface of global components. Currently, Volar has supported this usage already. If you are using Volar, you can change the config as following to get the support.

Components({ dts: true , })

Once the setup is done, a components.d.ts will be generated and updates automatically with the type definitions. Feel free to commit it into git or not as you want.

Make sure you also add components.d.ts to your tsconfig.json under includes .

Importing from UI Libraries

We have several built-in resolvers for popular UI libraries like Vuetify, Ant Design Vue, and Element Plus, where you can enable them by:

Supported Resolvers:

import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite' import { AntDesignVueResolver, ElementPlusResolver, VantResolver, } from 'unplugin-vue-components/resolvers' Components({ resolvers: [ AntDesignVueResolver(), ElementPlusResolver(), VantResolver(), ] })

You can also write your own resolver quickly:

Components({ resolvers: [ (name) => { if (name.startsWith( 'Van' )) return { importName: name.slice( 3 ), path: 'vant' } } ] })

If you successfully configured other UI libraries, please feel free to contribute and help others using them out-of-box. Thanks!

Migrate from vite-plugin-components

package.json

{ "devDependencies": { - "vite-plugin-components": "*", + "unplugin-vue-components": "^0.14.0", } }

vite.config.json

- import Components, { ElementPlusResolver } from 'vite-plugin-components' + import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite' + import { ElementPlusResolver } from 'unplugin-vue-components/resolvers' export default { plugins: [ /* ... */ Components({ /* ... */ // `customComponentsResolvers` has renamed to `resolver` - customComponentsResolvers: [ + resolvers: [ ElementPlusResolver(), ], // `globalComponentsDeclaration` has renamed to `dts` - globalComponentsDeclaration: true, + dts: true, // `customLoaderMatcher` is depreacted, use `include` instead - customLoaderMatcher: id => id.endsWith('.md'), + include: [/\.vue$/, /\.vue\?vue/, /\.md$/], }), ], }

Configuration

The following show the default values of the configuration

Components({ dirs: [ 'src/components' ], extensions: [ 'vue' ], deep: true , resolvers: [], dts: false , directoryAsNamespace: false , globalNamespaces: [], directives: true , include: [ /\.vue$/ , /\.vue\?vue/ ], exclude: [ /[\\/]node_modules[\\/]/ , /[\\/]\.git[\\/]/ , /[\\/]\.nuxt[\\/]/ ], })

Example

See the Vitesse starter template.

Thanks

Thanks to @brattonross, this project is heavily inspired by vite-plugin-voie.

License

MIT License © 2020-PRESENT Anthony Fu