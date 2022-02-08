Access thousands of icons as components on-demand universally.

Features

🌏 Universal 🤹 Any icon sets - 100+ popular sets with over 10,000 icons, logos, emojis, etc. Powered by Iconify. 📦 Major build tools - Vite, Webpack, Rollup, Nuxt, etc. Powered by unplugin. 🪜 Major frameworks - Vanilla, Web Components, React, Vue 3, Vue 2, Solid, Svelte, and more. Contribute. 🍱 Any combinations of them!

☁️ On-demand - Only bundle the icons you really use, while having all the options.

🖨 SSR / SSG friendly - Ship the icons with your page, no more FOUC.

🌈 Stylable - Change size, color, or even add animations as you would with styles and classes.

📥 Custom icons - load your custom icons to get universal integrations at ease.

📲 Auto Importing - Use icons as components directly in your template.

🦾 TypeScript support.

vite-plugin-icons has been renamed to unplugin-icons , see the migration guide

Usage

Import icons names with the convension ~icons/{collection}/{icon} and use them directly as components. Auto importing is also possible.

React

import IconAccessibility from '~icons/carbon/accessibility' import IconAccountBox from '~icons/mdi/account-box' function App ( ) { return ( < div > < IconAccessibility /> < IconAccountBox style = {{ fontSize: ' 2em ', color: ' red ' }}/> </ div > ) }

Vue

< script setup > import IconAccessibility from '~icons/carbon/accessibility' import IconAccountBox from '~icons/mdi/account-box' </ script > < template > < icon-accessibility /> < icon-account-box style = "font-size: 2em; color: red" /> </ template >

Install

Plugin

npm i -D unplugin-icons

Icons Data

We use Iconify as the icons data source (supports 100+ iconsets).

You have two ways to install them:

Install Full Collection

npm i -D @iconify/json

@iconify/json (~120MB) includes all the iconsets from Iconify so you can install once and use any of them as you want (only the icons you actually use will be bundle into the production build).

Install by Icon Set

If you only want to use a few of the icon sets and don't want to download the entire collection, you can also install them individually with @iconify-json/[collection-id] . For example, to install Material Design Icons, you can do:

npm i -D @iconify-json/mdi

To boost your workflow, it's also possible to let unplugin-icons handle that installation by enabling the autoInstall option.

Icons({ autoInstall: true })

It will install the icon set when you import them. The right package manager will be auto-detected ( npm , yarn or pnpm ).

Configuration

Vite

import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite' export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ Icons({ }), ], })



Rollup

import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/rollup' export default { plugins: [ Icons({ }), ], }



Webpack

module .exports = { plugins: [ require ( 'unplugin-icons/webpack' )({ }) ] }



Nuxt

export default { buildModules: [ [ 'unplugin-icons/nuxt' , { }], ], } This module works for both Nuxt 2 and Nuxt Vite



Vue CLI

module .exports = { configureWebpack: { plugins: [ require ( 'unplugin-icons/webpack' )({ }), ], }, }



Svelte Kit

import preprocess from 'svelte-preprocess' import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite' const config = { preprocess: preprocess(), kit: { target: '#svelte' , vite: { plugins: [ Icons({ compiler: 'svelte' , }), ], }, }, } export default config Check instructions in the Frameworks -> Svelte section below if you faced module import errors.



Svelte + Vite

Svelte support requires plugin dependency @sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte : npm i -D @sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte The unplugin-icons plugin should be configured on vite.config.js configuration file: import { defineConfig } from 'vite' import { svelte } from '@sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte' import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite' export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ svelte(), Icons({ compiler: 'svelte' , }), ], }) Check instructions in the Frameworks -> Svelte section below if you faced module import errors.



Next.js

The unplugin-icons plugin should be configured on next.config.js configuration file: module .exports = { reactStrictMode : true , webpack(config) { config.plugins.push( require ( 'unplugin-icons/webpack' )({ compiler : 'jsx' , jsx : 'react' , }), ); return config; }, }; Check instructions in the Frameworks -> React section below if you faced module import errors. ⚠️ Warning: to import an icon is necessary to explicitly add the .jsx extension to the import path, so that Next.js knows how to load it, by example: import IconArrowRight from '~icons/dashicons/arrow-right.jsx' ; <IconArrowRight /> See inside of examples/next for a working example project.



Frameworks

Vue 3

Vue 3 support requires peer dependency @vue/compiler-sfc : npm i -D @vue/compiler-sfc Icons({ compiler: 'vue3' }) Type Declarations // tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "types": [ "unplugin-icons/types/vue", ] } }



Vue 2

Vue 2 support requires peer dependency vue-template-compiler : npm i -D vue-template-compiler Icons({ compiler: 'vue2' }) Type Declarations // tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "types": [ "unplugin-icons/types/vue", ] } }



React

JSX support requires peer dependency @svgr/core : npm i -D @svgr/core Icons({ compiler: 'jsx' , jsx: 'react' }) Type Declarations // tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "types": [ "unplugin-icons/types/react", ] } }



Preact

JSX support requires peer dependency @svgr/core : npm i -D @svgr/core Icons({ compiler: 'jsx' , jsx: 'preact' }) Type Declarations // tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "types": [ "unplugin-icons/types/preact", ] } }



Solid

Icons({ compiler: 'solid' }) Type Declarations // tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "types": [ "unplugin-icons/types/solid", ] } }



Svelte

Icons({ compiler: 'svelte' }) Type Declarations For Svelte Kit, on src/global.d.ts file: /// < reference types = "@sveltejs/kit" /> /// < reference types = "unplugin-icons/types/svelte" /> For Svelte + Vite, on src/vite-env.d.ts file: /// < reference types = "svelte" /> /// < reference types = "vite/client" /> /// < reference types = "unplugin-icons/types/svelte" />



Custom Icons

From v0.11 , you can now load your own icons!

From v0.13 you can also provide a transform callback to FileSystemIconLoader .

import { promises as fs } from 'fs' import { FileSystemIconLoader } from 'unplugin-icons/loaders' Icons({ customCollections: { 'my-icons' : { 'account' : '<svg><!-- ... --></svg>' , 'settings' : () => fs.readFile( './path/to/my-icon.svg' , 'utf-8' ), }, 'my-other-icons' : async (iconName) => { return await fetch( `https://example.com/icons/ ${iconName} .svg` ).then( res => res.text()) }, 'my-yet-other-icons' : FileSystemIconLoader( './assets/icons' , svg => svg.replace( /^<svg / , '<svg fill="currentColor" ' ) ), } })

Then use as

import IconAccount from '~icons/my-icons/account' import IconFoo from '~icons/my-other-icons/foo' import IconBar from '~icons/my-yet-other-icons/bar'

💡 SVG Authoring Tips: To make your icons color adaptable, set fill="currentColor" or stroke="currentColor" in your SVG.

or in your SVG. Leave the height and width unspecified, we will set them for you.

Use with Resolver

When using with resolvers for auto-importing, you will need to tell it your custom collection names:

IconResolver({ customCollections: [ 'my-icons' , 'my-other-icons' , 'my-yet-other-icons' , ] })

See the Vue 3 + Vite example.

Icon customizer

From v0.13 you can also customize each icon using iconCustomizer configuration option or using query params when importing them.

The query param will take precedence over iconCustomizer and iconCustomizer over configuration .

The iconCustomizer and query params will be applied to any collection, that is, for each icon from custom loader, inlined on customCollections or from @iconify .

For example, you can configure iconCustomizer to change all icons for a collection or individual icons on a collection:

import { promises as fs } from 'fs' import { FileSystemIconLoader } from 'unplugin-icons/loaders' Icons({ customCollections: { 'my-icons' : { 'account' : '<svg><!-- ... --></svg>' , 'settings' : () => fs.readFile( './path/to/my-icon.svg' , 'utf-8' ), }, 'my-other-icons' : async (iconName) => { return await fetch( `https://example.com/icons/ ${iconName} .svg` ).then( res => res.text()) }, 'my-yet-other-icons' : FileSystemIconLoader( './assets/icons' , svg => svg.replace( /^<svg / , '<svg fill="currentColor" ' ) ), }, iconCustomizer(collection, icon, props) { if (collection === 'my-other-icons' ) { props.width = '4em' props.height = '4em' } if (collection === 'my-icons' && icon === 'account' ) { props.width = '6em' props.height = '6em' } if (collection === 'mdi' && icon === 'account' ) { props.width = '2em' props.height = '2em' } } })

or you can use query params to apply to individual icons:

<script setup lang='ts'> import MdiAlarmOff from 'virtual:icons/mdi/alarm-off?width=4em&height=4em' import MdiAlarmOff2 from 'virtual:icons/mdi/alarm-off?width=1em&height=1em' </script> <template> <!-- width=4em and height=4em --> <mdi-alarm-off /> <!-- width=4em and height=4em --> <MdiAlarmOff /> <!-- width=1em and height=1em --> <MdiAlarmOff2 /> </template>

See src/App.vue component and vite.config.ts configuration on vite-vue3 example project.

Migrate from vite-plugin-icons

package.json

{ "devDependencies": { - "vite-plugin-icons": "*", + "unplugin-icons": "^0.7.0", } }

vite.config.json

import Components from 'unplugin-components/vite' - import Icons, { ViteIconsResolver } from 'vite-plugin-icons' + import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite' + import IconsResolver from 'unplugin-icons/resolver' export default { plugins: [ Vue(), Components({ resolvers: [ IconsResolver() ], }), Icons(), ], }

* - imports usage

- import IconComponent from 'virtual:vite-icons/collection/name' + import IconComponent from '~icons/collection/name'

You can still use virtual:icons prefix in Vite if you prefer, but it's not yet supported in Webpack, we are unifying it as a workaround in the docs.

Options

You can set default styling for all icons. The following config shows the default values of each option:

Icons({ scale: 1.2 , defaultStyle: '' , defaultClass: '' , compiler: null , jsx: 'react' })

Auto Importing

Vue 2 & 3

Use with unplugin-vue-components For example in Vite: import Vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue' import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite' import IconsResolver from 'unplugin-icons/resolver' import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite' export default { plugins : [ Vue(), Components({ resolvers : [ IconsResolver(), ] }), Icons(), ], } Then you can use any icons as you want without explicit importing. Only the used icons will be bundled. < template > < i-carbon-accessibility /> < i-mdi-account-box style = "font-size: 2em; color: red" /> </ template >

React & Solid

Use with unplugin-auto-import For example in Vite: import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite' import IconsResolver from 'unplugin-icons/resolver' import AutoImport from 'unplugin-auto-import/vite' export default { plugins : [ AutoImport({ resolvers : [ IconsResolver({ prefix : 'Icon' , extension : 'jsx' }) ], }), Icons({ compiler : 'jsx' }), ], } Then you can use any icons with the prefix Icon as you want without explicit importing. Type declarations will be generated on the fly. export function Component ( ) { return ( < div > < IconCarbonApps /> < IconMdiAccountBox style = "font-size: 2em; color: red" /> </ div > ) }

Name Conversion

When using component resolver, you have to follow the name conversion for icons to be properly inferred.

{prefix}-{collection}-{ icon }

The collection field follows Iconify's collection IDs.

By default, the prefix is set to i while you can customize via config

IconsResolver({ prefix: 'icon' })

< template > < icon-mdi-account /> </ template >

Non-prefix mode is also supported

IconsResolver({ prefix: false , enabledCollections: [ 'mdi' ] })

<template> <mdi-account /> </template>

Collection Aliases

When using component resolver, you have to use the name of the collection that can be long or redundant: for example, when using icon-park collection you need to use it like this <icon-icon-park-abnormal /> .

You can add an alias for any collection to the IconResolver plugin:

IconsResolver({ alias: { park: 'icon-park' , fas: 'fa-solid' , ... } })

You can use the alias or the collection name, the plugin will resolve both.

Following with the example and configuring the plugin with previous alias entry, you can now use <icon-park-abnormal /> or <icon-icon-park-abnormal /> .

License

MIT License © 2020-PRESENT Anthony Fu