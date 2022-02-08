Access thousands of icons as components on-demand universally.
💡 Story behind this tool: Journey with Icons Continues - a blog post by Anthony
vite-plugin-iconshas been renamed to
unplugin-icons, see the migration guide
Import icons names with the convension
~icons/{collection}/{icon} and use them directly as components. Auto importing is also possible.
import IconAccessibility from '~icons/carbon/accessibility'
import IconAccountBox from '~icons/mdi/account-box'
function App() {
return (
<div>
<IconAccessibility />
<IconAccountBox style={{ fontSize: '2em', color: 'red' }}/>
</div>
)
}
<script setup>
import IconAccessibility from '~icons/carbon/accessibility'
import IconAccountBox from '~icons/mdi/account-box'
</script>
<template>
<icon-accessibility/>
<icon-account-box style="font-size: 2em; color: red"/>
</template>
npm i -D unplugin-icons
We use Iconify as the icons data source (supports 100+ iconsets).
You have two ways to install them:
npm i -D @iconify/json
@iconify/json (~120MB) includes all the iconsets from Iconify so you can install once and use any of them as you want (only the icons you actually use will be bundle into the production build).
If you only want to use a few of the icon sets and don't want to download the entire collection, you can also install them individually with
@iconify-json/[collection-id].
For example, to install Material Design Icons, you can do:
npm i -D @iconify-json/mdi
To boost your workflow, it's also possible to let
unplugin-icons handle that installation by enabling the
autoInstall option.
Icons({
// expiremental
autoInstall: true
})
It will install the icon set when you import them. The right package manager will be auto-detected (
npm,
yarn or
pnpm).
// vite.config.ts
import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
Icons({ /* options */ }),
],
})
// rollup.config.js
import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/rollup'
export default {
plugins: [
Icons({ /* options */ }),
],
}
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
/* ... */
plugins: [
require('unplugin-icons/webpack')({ /* options */ })
]
}
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
['unplugin-icons/nuxt', { /* options */ }],
],
}
This module works for both Nuxt 2 and Nuxt Vite
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
configureWebpack: {
plugins: [
require('unplugin-icons/webpack')({ /* options */ }),
],
},
}
// svelte.config.js
import preprocess from 'svelte-preprocess'
import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite'
/** @type {import('@sveltejs/kit').Config} */
const config = {
// Consult https://github.com/sveltejs/svelte-preprocess
// for more information about preprocessors
preprocess: preprocess(),
kit: {
// hydrate the <div id="svelte"> element in src/app.html
target: '#svelte',
vite: {
plugins: [
Icons({
compiler: 'svelte',
}),
],
},
},
}
export default config
Check instructions in the
Frameworks -> Svelte section below if you faced module import errors.
Svelte support requires plugin dependency
@sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte:
npm i -D @sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte
The
unplugin-icons plugin should be configured on
vite.config.js configuration file:
// vite.config.js
import { defineConfig } from 'vite'
import { svelte } from '@sveltejs/vite-plugin-svelte'
import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
svelte(),
Icons({
compiler: 'svelte',
}),
],
})
Check instructions in the
Frameworks -> Svelte section below if you faced module import errors.
The
unplugin-icons plugin should be configured on
next.config.js configuration file:
/** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */
module.exports = {
reactStrictMode: true,
webpack(config) {
config.plugins.push(
require('unplugin-icons/webpack')({
compiler: 'jsx',
jsx: 'react',
}),
);
return config;
},
};
Check instructions in the
Frameworks -> React section below if you faced module import errors.
⚠️ Warning: to import an icon is necessary to explicitly add the
.jsx extension to the import path, so that Next.js knows how to load it, by example:
import IconArrowRight from '~icons/dashicons/arrow-right.jsx';
// ^-- write `.jsx` to avoid
// https://github.com/antfu/unplugin-icons/issues/103
// ...some code later
<IconArrowRight />
See inside of
examples/next for a working example project.
Vue 3 support requires peer dependency
@vue/compiler-sfc:
npm i -D @vue/compiler-sfc
Icons({ compiler: 'vue3' })
Type Declarations
// tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"unplugin-icons/types/vue",
]
}
}
Vue 2 support requires peer dependency
vue-template-compiler:
npm i -D vue-template-compiler
Icons({ compiler: 'vue2' })
Type Declarations
// tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"unplugin-icons/types/vue",
]
}
}
JSX support requires peer dependency
@svgr/core:
npm i -D @svgr/core
Icons({ compiler: 'jsx', jsx: 'react' })
Type Declarations
// tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"unplugin-icons/types/react",
]
}
}
JSX support requires peer dependency
@svgr/core:
npm i -D @svgr/core
Icons({ compiler: 'jsx', jsx: 'preact' })
Type Declarations
// tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"unplugin-icons/types/preact",
]
}
}
Icons({ compiler: 'solid' })
Type Declarations
// tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"unplugin-icons/types/solid",
]
}
}
Icons({ compiler: 'svelte' })
Type Declarations
For Svelte Kit, on
src/global.d.ts file:
/// <reference types="@sveltejs/kit" />
/// <reference types="unplugin-icons/types/svelte" />
For Svelte + Vite, on
src/vite-env.d.ts file:
/// <reference types="svelte" />
/// <reference types="vite/client" />
/// <reference types="unplugin-icons/types/svelte" />
From
v0.11, you can now load your own icons!
From
v0.13 you can also provide a transform callback to
FileSystemIconLoader.
import { promises as fs } from 'fs'
// loader helpers
import { FileSystemIconLoader } from 'unplugin-icons/loaders'
Icons({
customCollections: {
// key as the collection name
'my-icons': {
'account': '<svg><!-- ... --></svg>',
// load your custom icon lazily
'settings': () => fs.readFile('./path/to/my-icon.svg', 'utf-8'),
/* ... */
},
'my-other-icons': async (iconName) => {
// your custom loader here. Do whatever you want.
// for example, fetch from a remote server:
return await fetch(`https://example.com/icons/${iconName}.svg`).then(res => res.text())
},
// a helper to load icons from the file system
// files under `./assets/icons` with `.svg` extension will be loaded as it's file name
// you can also provide a transform callback to change each icon (optional)
'my-yet-other-icons': FileSystemIconLoader(
'./assets/icons',
svg => svg.replace(/^<svg /, '<svg fill="currentColor" ')
),
}
})
Then use as
import IconAccount from '~icons/my-icons/account'
import IconFoo from '~icons/my-other-icons/foo'
import IconBar from '~icons/my-yet-other-icons/bar'
💡 SVG Authoring Tips:
- To make your icons color adaptable, set
fill="currentColor"or
stroke="currentColor"in your SVG.
- Leave the
heightand
widthunspecified, we will set them for you.
When using with resolvers for auto-importing, you will need to tell it your custom collection names:
IconResolver({
customCollections: [
'my-icons',
'my-other-icons',
'my-yet-other-icons',
]
})
See the Vue 3 + Vite example.
From
v0.13 you can also customize each icon using
iconCustomizer configuration option or using query params when importing them.
The
query param will take precedence over
iconCustomizer and
iconCustomizer over
configuration.
The
iconCustomizer and
query params will be applied to any collection, that is, for each icon from
custom loader,
inlined on
customCollections or from
@iconify.
For example, you can configure
iconCustomizer to change all icons for a collection or individual icons on a collection:
import { promises as fs } from 'fs'
// loader helpers
import { FileSystemIconLoader } from 'unplugin-icons/loaders'
Icons({
customCollections: {
// key as the collection name
'my-icons': {
'account': '<svg><!-- ... --></svg>',
// load your custom icon lazily
'settings': () => fs.readFile('./path/to/my-icon.svg', 'utf-8'),
/* ... */
},
'my-other-icons': async (iconName) => {
// your custom loader here. Do whatever you want.
// for example, fetch from a remote server:
return await fetch(`https://example.com/icons/${iconName}.svg`).then(res => res.text())
},
// a helper to load icons from the file system
// files under `./assets/icons` with `.svg` extension will be loaded as it's file name
// you can also provide a transform callback to change each icon (optional)
'my-yet-other-icons': FileSystemIconLoader(
'./assets/icons',
svg => svg.replace(/^<svg /, '<svg fill="currentColor" ')
),
},
iconCustomizer(collection, icon, props) {
// customize all icons in this collection
if (collection === 'my-other-icons') {
props.width = '4em'
props.height = '4em'
}
// customize this icon in this collection
if (collection === 'my-icons' && icon === 'account') {
props.width = '6em'
props.height = '6em'
}
// customize this @iconify icon in this collection
if (collection === 'mdi' && icon === 'account') {
props.width = '2em'
props.height = '2em'
}
}
})
or you can use
query params to apply to individual icons:
<script setup lang='ts'>
import MdiAlarmOff from 'virtual:icons/mdi/alarm-off?width=4em&height=4em'
import MdiAlarmOff2 from 'virtual:icons/mdi/alarm-off?width=1em&height=1em'
</script>
<template>
<!-- width=4em and height=4em -->
<mdi-alarm-off />
<!-- width=4em and height=4em -->
<MdiAlarmOff />
<!-- width=1em and height=1em -->
<MdiAlarmOff2 />
</template>
See
src/App.vue component and
vite.config.ts configuration on
vite-vue3 example project.
vite-plugin-icons
package.json
{
"devDependencies": {
- "vite-plugin-icons": "*",
+ "unplugin-icons": "^0.7.0",
}
}
vite.config.json
import Components from 'unplugin-components/vite'
- import Icons, { ViteIconsResolver } from 'vite-plugin-icons'
+ import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite'
+ import IconsResolver from 'unplugin-icons/resolver'
export default {
plugins: [
Vue(),
Components({
resolvers: [
IconsResolver()
],
}),
Icons(),
],
}
* - imports usage
- import IconComponent from 'virtual:vite-icons/collection/name'
+ import IconComponent from '~icons/collection/name'
You can still use
virtual:iconsprefix in Vite if you prefer, but it's not yet supported in Webpack, we are unifying it as a workaround in the docs.
You can set default styling for all icons. The following config shows the default values of each option:
Icons({
scale: 1.2, // Scale of icons against 1em
defaultStyle: '', // Style apply to icons
defaultClass: '', // Class names apply to icons
compiler: null, // 'vue2', 'vue3', 'jsx'
jsx: 'react' // 'react' or 'preact'
})
Use with
unplugin-vue-components
For example in Vite:
// vite.config.js
import Vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue'
import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite'
import IconsResolver from 'unplugin-icons/resolver'
import Components from 'unplugin-vue-components/vite'
export default {
plugins: [
Vue(),
Components({
resolvers: [
IconsResolver(),
]
}),
Icons(),
],
}
Then you can use any icons as you want without explicit importing. Only the used icons will be bundled.
<template>
<i-carbon-accessibility/>
<i-mdi-account-box style="font-size: 2em; color: red"/>
</template>
Use with
unplugin-auto-import
For example in Vite:
// vite.config.js
import Icons from 'unplugin-icons/vite'
import IconsResolver from 'unplugin-icons/resolver'
import AutoImport from 'unplugin-auto-import/vite'
export default {
plugins: [
/* ... */
AutoImport({
resolvers: [
IconsResolver({
prefix: 'Icon',
extension: 'jsx'
})
],
}),
Icons({
compiler: 'jsx' // or 'solid'
}),
],
}
Then you can use any icons with the prefix
Icon as you want without explicit importing. Type declarations will be generated on the fly.
export function Component() {
return (
<div>
<IconCarbonApps />
<IconMdiAccountBox style="font-size: 2em; color: red"/>
</div>
)
}
When using component resolver, you have to follow the name conversion for icons to be properly inferred.
{prefix}-{collection}-{icon}
The
collection field follows Iconify's collection IDs.
By default, the prefix is set to
i while you can customize via config
IconsResolver({
prefix: 'icon' // <--
})
<template>
<icon-mdi-account />
</template>
Non-prefix mode is also supported
IconsResolver({
prefix: false, // <--
// this is optional, default enabling all the collections supported by Iconify
enabledCollections: ['mdi']
})
<template>
<mdi-account />
</template>
When using component resolver, you have to use the name of the collection that can be long or redundant: for example,
when using
icon-park collection you need to use it like this
<icon-icon-park-abnormal />.
You can add an alias for any collection to the
IconResolver plugin:
IconsResolver({
alias: {
park: 'icon-park',
fas: 'fa-solid',
...
}
})
You can use the alias or the collection name, the plugin will resolve both.
Following with the example and configuring the plugin with previous
alias entry, you can now use
<icon-park-abnormal /> or
<icon-icon-park-abnormal />.
