Auto import APIs on-demand for Vite, Webpack, Rollup and esbuild. With TypeScript support. Powered by unplugin.

without

import { ref, computed } from 'vue' const count = ref( 0 ) const doubled = computed( () => count.value * 2 )

with

const count = ref( 0 ) const doubled = computed( () => count.value * 2 )

without

import { useState } from 'react' export function Counter() { const [count, setCount] = useState(0) return <div>{ count }</div> }

with

export function Counter() { const [count, setCount] = useState(0) return <div>{ count }</div> }

Install

npm i -D unplugin-auto-import

Vite

import AutoImport from 'unplugin-auto-import/vite' export default defineConfig({ plugins: [ AutoImport({ }), ], }) Example: playground/



Rollup

import AutoImport from 'unplugin-auto-import/rollup' export default { plugins: [ AutoImport({ }), ], }



Webpack

module .exports = { plugins: [ require ( 'unplugin-auto-import/webpack' )({ }) ] }



Nuxt

export default { buildModules: [ [ 'unplugin-auto-import/nuxt' , { }], ], } This module works for both Nuxt 2 and Nuxt Vite



Vue CLI

module .exports = { configureWebpack: { plugins: [ require ( 'unplugin-auto-import/webpack' )({ }), ], }, }



Quasar

const AutoImportPlugin = require ( 'unplugin-auto-import/webpack' ) module .exports = { build: { chainWebpack (chain) { chain.plugin( 'unplugin-auto-import' ).use( AutoImportPlugin({ }) ) } } }



esbuild

import { build } from 'esbuild' build({ plugins: [ require ( 'unplugin-auto-import/esbuild' )({ }), ], })



Configuration

AutoImport({ include: [ /\.[tj]sx?$/ , /\.vue$/, /\.vue\?vue/ , /\.md$/, ], imports: [ 'vue' , 'vue-router' , { '@vueuse/core' : [ 'useMouse' , [ 'useFetch' , 'useMyFetch' ] ], 'axios' : [ [ 'default' , 'axios' ] ], '[package-name]' : [ '[import-names]' , [ '[from]' , '[alias]' ] ] } ], eslintrc: { enabled: false , filepath: './.eslintrc-auto-import.json' , globalsPropValue: true }, resolvers: [ ] })

Refer to the type definitions for more options.

Presets

See src/presets.

ESLint - eslint(no-undef)

Configure options.eslintrc , and modify your eslint configuration file.

Example:

module .exports = { extends : [ './.eslintrc-auto-import.json' , ], }

ESLint Docs: Extending Configuration Files

Note: .eslintrc-auto-import.json is generated automatically, If the configuration file changes do not take effect in time, please check the configuration file, restart eslint server or the editor

FAQ

You can think of this plugin as a successor to vue-global-api , but offering much more flexibility and bindings with libraries other than Vue (e.g. React).

Pros

Flexible and customizable

Tree-shakable (on-demand transforming)

No global population

Cons

Relying on build tools integrations (while vue-global-api is pure runtime) - but hey, we have supported quite a few of them already!

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu