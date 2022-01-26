Auto import APIs on-demand for Vite, Webpack, Rollup and esbuild. With TypeScript support. Powered by unplugin.
without
import { ref, computed } from 'vue'
const count = ref(0)
const doubled = computed(() => count.value * 2)
with
const count = ref(0)
const doubled = computed(() => count.value * 2)
without
import { useState } from 'react'
export function Counter() {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0)
return <div>{ count }</div>
}
with
export function Counter() {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0)
return <div>{ count }</div>
}
npm i -D unplugin-auto-import
// vite.config.ts
import AutoImport from 'unplugin-auto-import/vite'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
AutoImport({ /* options */ }),
],
})
Example:
playground/
// rollup.config.js
import AutoImport from 'unplugin-auto-import/rollup'
export default {
plugins: [
AutoImport({ /* options */ }),
// other plugins
],
}
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
/* ... */
plugins: [
require('unplugin-auto-import/webpack')({ /* options */ })
]
}
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
['unplugin-auto-import/nuxt', { /* options */ }],
],
}
This module works for both Nuxt 2 and Nuxt Vite
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
configureWebpack: {
plugins: [
require('unplugin-auto-import/webpack')({ /* options */ }),
],
},
}
// quasar.conf.js
const AutoImportPlugin = require('unplugin-auto-import/webpack')
module.exports = {
build: {
chainWebpack (chain) {
chain.plugin('unplugin-auto-import').use(
AutoImportPlugin({ /* options */ })
)
}
}
}
// esbuild.config.js
import { build } from 'esbuild'
build({
/* ... */
plugins: [
require('unplugin-auto-import/esbuild')({
/* options */
}),
],
})
AutoImport({
// targets to transform
include: [
/\.[tj]sx?$/, // .ts, .tsx, .js, .jsx
/\.vue$/, /\.vue\?vue/, // .vue
/\.md$/, // .md
],
// global imports to register
imports: [
// presets
'vue',
'vue-router',
// custom
{
'@vueuse/core': [
// named imports
'useMouse', // import { useMouse } from '@vueuse/core',
// alias
['useFetch', 'useMyFetch'] // import { useFetch as useMyFetch } from '@vueuse/core',
],
'axios': [
// default imports
['default', 'axios'] // import { default as axios } from 'axios',
],
'[package-name]': [
'[import-names]',
// alias
['[from]', '[alias]']
]
}
],
// Generate corresponding .eslintrc-auto-import.json file.
// eslint globals Docs - https://eslint.org/docs/user-guide/configuring/language-options#specifying-globals
eslintrc: {
enabled: false, // Default `false`
filepath: './.eslintrc-auto-import.json', // Default `./.eslintrc-auto-import.json`
globalsPropValue: true // Default `true`, (true | false | 'readonly' | 'readable' | 'writable' | 'writeable')
},
// custom resolvers
// see https://github.com/antfu/unplugin-auto-import/pull/23/
resolvers: [
/* ... */
]
})
Refer to the type definitions for more options.
See src/presets.
Configure
options.eslintrc, and modify your eslint configuration file.
Example:
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
/* ... */
extends: [
// ...
'./.eslintrc-auto-import.json',
],
}
ESLint Docs: Extending Configuration Files
Note:
.eslintrc-auto-import.jsonis generated automatically, If the configuration file changes do not take effect in time, please check the configuration file, restart eslint server or the editor
vue-global-api
You can think of this plugin as a successor to
vue-global-api, but offering much more flexibility and bindings with libraries other than Vue (e.g. React).
vue-global-api is pure runtime) - but hey, we have supported quite a few of them already!
MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu