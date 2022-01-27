openbase logo
unplugin

by unjs
0.2.21 (see all)

Unified plugin system for Vite, Rollup, Webpack, and more

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

74.4K

GitHub Stars

983

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

unplugin

NPM version

Unified plugin system for build tools.

Currently supports:

Hooks

unplugin extends the excellent Rollup plugin API as the unified plugin interface and provides a compatible layer base on the build tools used with.

Supported
HookRollupViteWebpack 4Webpack 5esbuild
buildStart
buildEnd
transformInclude1
transform3
enforce22
resolveId
load3
  1. Webpack's id filter is outside of loader logic; an additional hook is needed for better perf on Webpack. In Rollup and Vite, this hook has been polyfilled to match the behaviors. See for following usage examples.
  2. Rollup and esbuild do not support using enforce to control the order of plugins. Users need to maintain the order manually.
  3. Although esbuild can handle both JavaScript and CSS and many other file formats, you can only return JavaScript in load and transform results.

Usage

import { createUnplugin } from 'unplugin'

export const unplugin = createUnplugin((options: UserOptions) => {
  return {
    name: 'my-first-unplugin',
    // webpack's id filter is outside of loader logic,
    // an additional hook is needed for better perf on webpack
    transformInclude (id) {
      return id.endsWith('.vue')
    },
    // just like rollup transform
    transform (code) {
      return code.replace(/<template>/, `<template><div>Injected</div>`)
    },
    // more hooks coming
  }
})

export const vitePlugin = unplugin.vite
export const rollupPlugin = unplugin.rollup
export const webpackPlugin = unplugin.webpack
export const esbuildPlugin = unplugin.esbuild

Plugin Installation

Vite
// vite.config.ts
import MyUnplugin from './my-unplugin'

export default {
  plugins: [
    MyUnplugin.vite({ /* options */ })
  ]
}
Rollup
// rollup.config.js
import MyUnplugin from './my-unplugin'

export default {
  plugins: [
    MyUnplugin.rollup({ /* options */ })
  ]
}
Webpack
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    require('./my-unplugin').webpack({ /* options */ })
  ]
}
esbuild
// esbuild.config.js
import { build } from 'esbuild'

build({
  plugins: [
    require('./my-unplugin').esbuild({ /* options */ })
  ]
})

Framework-specific Logic

While unplugin provides compatible layers for some hooks, the functionality of it is limited to the common subset of the build's plugins capability. For more advanced framework-specific usages, unplugin provides an escape hatch for that.

export const unplugin = createUnplugin((options: UserOptions, meta) => {

  console.log(meta.framework) // 'vite' | 'rollup' | 'webpack' | 'esbuild'

  return {
    // common unplugin hooks
    name: 'my-first-unplugin',
    transformInclude (id) { /* ... */ },
    transform (code) { /* ... */  },
    
    // framework specific hooks
    vite: {
      // Vite config
      configureServer(server) {
        // configure Vite server
      }
    },
    rollup: {
      // Rollup config
    },
    webpack(compiler) {
      // configure Webpack compiler
    },
    esbuild: {
      // change the filter of onResolve and onLoad
      onResolveFilter?: RegExp
      onLoadFilter?: RegExp
      // or you can completely replace the setup logic
      setup?: EsbuildPlugin['setup']
    }
  }
})

Starter Templates

Examples

License

MIT License © 2021 Nuxt Contrib

