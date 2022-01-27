unplugin

Unified plugin system for build tools.

Currently supports:

Hooks

unplugin extends the excellent Rollup plugin API as the unified plugin interface and provides a compatible layer base on the build tools used with.

Supported

Hook Rollup Vite Webpack 4 Webpack 5 esbuild buildStart ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ buildEnd ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ transformInclude 1 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ transform ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3 enforce ❌ 2 ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 2 resolveId ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ load ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3

Webpack's id filter is outside of loader logic; an additional hook is needed for better perf on Webpack. In Rollup and Vite, this hook has been polyfilled to match the behaviors. See for following usage examples. Rollup and esbuild do not support using enforce to control the order of plugins. Users need to maintain the order manually. Although esbuild can handle both JavaScript and CSS and many other file formats, you can only return JavaScript in load and transform results.

Usage

import { createUnplugin } from 'unplugin' export const unplugin = createUnplugin( ( options: UserOptions ) => { return { name: 'my-first-unplugin' , transformInclude (id) { return id.endsWith( '.vue' ) }, transform (code) { return code.replace( /<template>/ , `<template><div>Injected</div>` ) }, } }) export const vitePlugin = unplugin.vite export const rollupPlugin = unplugin.rollup export const webpackPlugin = unplugin.webpack export const esbuildPlugin = unplugin.esbuild

Plugin Installation

Vite

import MyUnplugin from './my-unplugin' export default { plugins: [ MyUnplugin.vite({ }) ] }

Rollup

import MyUnplugin from './my-unplugin' export default { plugins: [ MyUnplugin.rollup({ }) ] }

Webpack

module .exports = { plugins: [ require ( './my-unplugin' ).webpack({ }) ] }

esbuild

import { build } from 'esbuild' build({ plugins: [ require ( './my-unplugin' ).esbuild({ }) ] })

Framework-specific Logic

While unplugin provides compatible layers for some hooks, the functionality of it is limited to the common subset of the build's plugins capability. For more advanced framework-specific usages, unplugin provides an escape hatch for that.

export const unplugin = createUnplugin( ( options: UserOptions, meta ) => { console .log(meta.framework) return { name: 'my-first-unplugin' , transformInclude (id) { }, transform (code) { }, vite: { configureServer(server) { } }, rollup: { }, webpack(compiler) { }, esbuild: { onResolveFilter?: RegExp onLoadFilter?: RegExp setup?: EsbuildPlugin[ 'setup' ] } } })

Starter Templates

Examples

License

MIT License © 2021 Nuxt Contrib