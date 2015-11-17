Prevents text orphans.
orphan (n.) A word, part of a word, or very short line that appears by itself at the end of a paragraph. (via Wikipedia)
Call
unorphan() on some nodes.
unorphan('h1, p')
Or pass on a node, or a list of nodes:
// Node
unorphan(document.querySelector('#top-heading h1'))
// NodeList
unorphan(document.querySelectorAll('h1, p'))
// jQuery
unorphan($('h1, p'))
How does it work? — This changes last orphan space to a non-breaking space so the last 2 words stick together. Yes, it's smart and handles many edge cases.
<!-- before: --> <h1>Hello there world</h1>
<!-- after: --> <h1>Hello there world</h1>
Line breaks — You may also unorphan before line breaks by passing
{ br: true }.
unorphan('h1, p', { br: true })
<p>4 Privet Drive<br>
Little Whigging<br>
Surrey</p>
npm install unorphan
bower install unorphan
unorphan © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).
ricostacruz.com · GitHub @rstacruz · Twitter @rstacruz