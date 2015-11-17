openbase logo
uno

unorphan

by Rico Sta. Cruz
1.2.1 (see all)

Removes text orphans

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Be the first to rate

Readme

unorphan.js

Prevents text orphans.

orphan (n.) A word, part of a word, or very short line that appears by itself at the end of a paragraph. (via Wikipedia)

Status


Usage

Call unorphan() on some nodes.

unorphan('h1, p')

Or pass on a node, or a list of nodes:

// Node
unorphan(document.querySelector('#top-heading h1'))

// NodeList
unorphan(document.querySelectorAll('h1, p'))

// jQuery
unorphan($('h1, p'))

How does it work? — This changes last orphan space to a non-breaking space so the last 2 words stick together. Yes, it's smart and handles many edge cases.

<!-- before: --> <h1>Hello there world</h1>
<!--  after: --> <h1>Hello there&nbsp;world</h1>

Line breaks — You may also unorphan before line breaks by passing { br: true }.

unorphan('h1, p', { br: true })

<p>4 Privet&nbsp;Drive<br>
Little&nbsp;Whigging<br>
Surrey</p>

Download

npm install unorphan
bower install unorphan

npm version


Thanks

unorphan © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).

ricostacruz.com  ·  GitHub @rstacruz  ·  Twitter @rstacruz

