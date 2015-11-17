Prevents text orphans.

orphan (n.) A word, part of a word, or very short line that appears by itself at the end of a paragraph. (via Wikipedia)

Usage

Call unorphan() on some nodes.

unorphan( 'h1, p' )

Or pass on a node, or a list of nodes:

unorphan( document .querySelector( '#top-heading h1' )) unorphan( document .querySelectorAll( 'h1, p' )) unorphan($( 'h1, p' ))

How does it work? — This changes last orphan space to a non-breaking space so the last 2 words stick together. Yes, it's smart and handles many edge cases.

< h1 > Hello there world </ h1 > < h1 > Hello there world </ h1 >

Line breaks — You may also unorphan before line breaks by passing { br: true } .

unorphan( 'h1, p' , { br : true })

< p > 4 Privet Drive < br > Little Whigging < br > Surrey </ p >

Download

npm install unorphan bower install unorphan

Thanks

unorphan © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).