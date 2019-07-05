This is Unicode Normalizer in a Common JS module. I'm not affiliated with Matsuza, the original author of Unicode Normalizer.

Installation

npm install unorm

Polyfill

You can use this module as a polyfill for String.prototype.normalize, for example:

console .log( 'æøåäüö' .normalize( 'NFKD' ));

The module uses some EcmaScript 5 features. Other browsers should use a compability shim, e.g. es5-shim.

Functions

This module exports four functions: nfc , nfd , nfkc , and nfkd ; one for each Unicode normalization. In the browser the functions are exported in the unorm global. In CommonJS environments you just require the module. Functions:

unorm.nfd(str) – Canonical Decomposition

– Canonical Decomposition unorm.nfc(str) – Canonical Decomposition, followed by Canonical Composition

– Canonical Decomposition, followed by Canonical Composition unorm.nfkd(str) – Compatibility Decomposition

– Compatibility Decomposition unorm.nfkc(str) – Compatibility Decomposition, followed by Canonical Composition

Node.JS example

For a longer example, see examples directory.

var unorm = require ( 'unorm' ); var text = 'The \u212B symbol invented by A. J. \u00C5ngstr\u00F6m ' + '(1814, L\u00F6gd\u00F6, \u2013 1874) denotes the length ' + '10\u207B\u00B9\u2070 m.' ; var combining = /[\u0300-\u036F]/g ; console .log( 'Regular: ' + text); console .log( 'NFC: ' + unorm.nfc(text)); console .log( 'NFD: ' + unorm.nfd(text)); console .log( 'NFKC: ' + unorm.nfkc(text)); console .log( 'NFKD: * ' + unorm.nfkd(text).replace(combining, '' )); console .log( ' * = Combining characters removed from decomposed form.' );

Road map

As of November 2013. Longer term:

Look at possible optimizations (speed primarely, module size secondarily)

Adding functions to quick check normalizations: is_nfc , is_nfd , etc.

Contributers

Oleg Grenrus is helping to maintain this library. He cleaned up the code base, fixed JSHint errors, created a test suite and updated the normalization data to Unicode 6.3.

Development notes

Unicode normalization forms report

Unicode data can be found from http://www.unicode.org/Public/UCD/latest/ucd

To generate new unicode data, run:

cd src/data/src javac UnormNormalizerBuilder.java java UnormNormalizerBuilder

produced unormdata.js contains needed table

Execute node benchmark/benchmark.js to run simple benchmarks, if you do any changes which may affect performance.

License

This project includes the software package Unicode Normalizer 1.0.0. The software dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses. Here is the MIT license: