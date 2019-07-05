This is Unicode Normalizer in a Common JS module. I'm not affiliated with Matsuza, the original author of Unicode Normalizer.
npm install unorm
You can use this module as a polyfill for String.prototype.normalize, for example:
console.log('æøåäüö'.normalize('NFKD'));
The module uses some EcmaScript 5 features. Other browsers should use a compability shim, e.g. es5-shim.
This module exports four functions:
nfc,
nfd,
nfkc, and
nfkd; one for each Unicode normalization. In the browser the functions are exported in the
unorm global. In CommonJS environments you just require the module. Functions:
unorm.nfd(str) – Canonical Decomposition
unorm.nfc(str) – Canonical Decomposition, followed by Canonical Composition
unorm.nfkd(str) – Compatibility Decomposition
unorm.nfkc(str) – Compatibility Decomposition, followed by Canonical Composition
For a longer example, see
examples directory.
var unorm = require('unorm');
var text =
'The \u212B symbol invented by A. J. \u00C5ngstr\u00F6m ' +
'(1814, L\u00F6gd\u00F6, \u2013 1874) denotes the length ' +
'10\u207B\u00B9\u2070 m.';
var combining = /[\u0300-\u036F]/g; // Use XRegExp('\\p{M}', 'g'); see example.js.
console.log('Regular: ' + text);
console.log('NFC: ' + unorm.nfc(text));
console.log('NFD: ' + unorm.nfd(text));
console.log('NFKC: ' + unorm.nfkc(text));
console.log('NFKD: * ' + unorm.nfkd(text).replace(combining, ''));
console.log(' * = Combining characters removed from decomposed form.');
As of November 2013. Longer term:
is_nfc,
is_nfd, etc.
To generate new unicode data, run:
cd src/data/src
javac UnormNormalizerBuilder.java
java UnormNormalizerBuilder
produced
unormdata.js contains needed table
Execute
node benchmark/benchmark.js to run simple benchmarks, if you do any changes which may affect performance.
This project includes the software package Unicode Normalizer 1.0.0. The software dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.
Copyright (c) 2008-2013 Matsuza <matsuza@gmail.com>, Bjarke Walling <bwp@bwp.dk>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to
deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the
rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or
sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING
FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS
IN THE SOFTWARE.