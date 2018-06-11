openbase logo
unordered-set

by Mathias Buus
2.0.1 (see all)

unordered-set

A couple of functions that make it easy to maintain an unordered set as an array in an efficient way

npm install unordered-set

Usage

var set = require('unordered-set')
var list = []

var a = {hello: 'world'}
var b = {hej: 'verden'}

set.add(list, a)
set.add(list, b)

console.log(list) // prints a and b

set.remove(list, a)

console.log(list) // prints b

Items are removed and added using the same technique as in unordered-array-remove making the removal/additions run in O(1).

API

set.add(list, item)

Add an item. Notes that this sets the property ._index to a number. If you control the items you insert and this is performance critical it might be benefitial to set item._index = 0 in the item constructor as v8 tends to like that.

set.remove(list, item)

Remove an item from the set. Might change the order of the list as well.

bool = set.has(list, item)

Returns true if the item is in the list and false otherwise

set.swap(list, a, b)

Swap the positions of two elements in the set

License

MIT

