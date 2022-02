Efficiently remove an element from an unordered array without doing a splice

npm install unordered-array-remove

Usage

var remove = require ( 'unordered-array-remove' ) var list = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' ] remove(list, 2 ) console .log(list)

This works by popping the last element (which is fast because it doesn't need shift all array elements) and overwriting the removed index with this element.

License

MIT