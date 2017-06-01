A node.js wrapper for converting documents with unoconv.

Requirements

Unoconv is required, which requires LibreOffice (or OpenOffice.)

Install

Install with:

npm install unoconv

Converting documents

var unoconv = require ( 'unoconv' ); unoconv.convert( 'document.docx' , 'pdf' , function ( err, result ) { fs.writeFile( 'converted.pdf' , result); });

Starting a listener

You can also start a unoconv listener to avoid launching Libre/OpenOffice on every conversion:

unoconv .listen ();

API

Converts file to the specified outputFormat . options is an object with the following properties:

bin Path to the unoconv binary

Path to the unoconv binary port Unoconv listener port to connect to

callback gets the arguments err and result . result is returned as a Buffer object.

Starts a new unoconv listener. options accepts the same parameters as convert() .

Returns a ChildProcess object. You can handle errors by listening to the stderr property:

var listener = unoconv.listen({ port : 2002 }); listener.stderr.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'stderr: ' + data.toString( 'utf8' )); });

This function parses the output of unoconv --show to attempt to detect supported output formats.

options is an object with the following properties:

bin Path to the unoconv binary