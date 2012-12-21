openbase logo
uno

unoconv

by Graham Floyd
0.1.2

Node.js wrapper for converting documents with unoconv.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

229

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-unoconv

A node.js wrapper for converting documents with unoconv.

Requirements

Unoconv is required, which requires LibreOffice (or OpenOffice.)

Install

Install with:

npm install unoconv

Converting documents

var unoconv = require('unoconv');

unoconv.convert('document.docx', 'pdf', function (err, result) {
    // result is returned as a Buffer
    fs.writeFile('converted.pdf', result);
});

Starting a listener

You can also start a unoconv listener to avoid launching Libre/OpenOffice on every conversion:

unoconv.listen();

API

unoconv.convert(file, outputFormat, [options], callback)

Converts file to the specified outputFormat. options is an object with the following properties:

  • bin Path to the unoconv binary
  • port Unoconv listener port to connect to

callback gets the arguments err and result. result is returned as a Buffer object.

unoconv.listen([options])

Starts a new unoconv listener. options accepts the same parameters as convert().

Returns a ChildProcess object. You can handle errors by listening to the stderr property:

var listener = unoconv.listen({ port: 2002 });

listener.stderr.on('data', function (data) {
    console.log('stderr: ' + data.toString('utf8'));
});

unoconv.detectSupportedFormats([options], callback)

This function parses the output of unoconv --show to attempt to detect supported output formats.

options is an object with the following properties:

  • bin Path to the unoconv binary

callback gets the arguments err and result. result is an object containing a collection of supported document types and output formats.

