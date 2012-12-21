A node.js wrapper for converting documents with unoconv.
Unoconv is required, which requires LibreOffice (or OpenOffice.)
Install with:
npm install unoconv
var unoconv = require('unoconv');
unoconv.convert('document.docx', 'pdf', function (err, result) {
// result is returned as a Buffer
fs.writeFile('converted.pdf', result);
});
You can also start a unoconv listener to avoid launching Libre/OpenOffice on every conversion:
unoconv.listen();
Converts
file to the specified
outputFormat.
options is an object with the following properties:
bin Path to the unoconv binary
port Unoconv listener port to connect to
callback gets the arguments
err and
result.
result is returned as a Buffer object.
Starts a new unoconv listener.
options accepts the same parameters as
convert().
Returns a
ChildProcess object. You can handle errors by listening to the
stderr property:
var listener = unoconv.listen({ port: 2002 });
listener.stderr.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('stderr: ' + data.toString('utf8'));
});
This function parses the output of
unoconv --show to attempt to detect supported output formats.
options is an object with the following properties:
bin Path to the unoconv binary
callback gets the arguments
err and
result.
result is an object containing a collection of supported document types and output formats.