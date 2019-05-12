Minimalist and Elegant theme for Ghost.
NOTE: Commercial version is available as Uno Urban.
Uno Zen is a theme for Ghost inspired in Uno but providing a set of missing features in the original theme that are aligned with minimalist design style.
Things that already existed:
You can see a demo in my own blog. Also you can check the styleguide to view how it looks.
Please ensure that
git and
curl is installed on your machine.
Enter the theme folder (
content/themes) of your Ghost installation and paste the following command:
$ curl -sSL http://git.io/vcIHr | sh
Run the above command inside a temporary folder.
Delete the
.git folder inside the
uno-zen folder.
Copy and paste the
uno-zen folder into the theme folder (
content/themes).
This will add a static copy of the theme to your blog's git repository and allow changes to be tracked by git.
This theme needs a DOM selector library. The library is not provided by the theme. Instead, you need to paste one into the
Blog Footer in the
Code injection of your Ghost installation:
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js"></script>
You can use jQuery, but we recommend use Zepto, a lightweight jQuery alternative compatible with jQuery Plugins:
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/zepto/1.1.6/zepto.min.js"></script>
<script>jQuery = Zepto</script>
It should look like this:
One objective of this project is to adopt an effective policy to have the latest version of the theme all the time. We have divided this process into two steps:
Make sure you're in the uno-zen directory. Then run:
$ sh scripts/update.sh
That's all!
MIT © Kiko Beats