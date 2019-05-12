Uno Zen for Ghost

Minimalist and Elegant theme for Ghost.

NOTE: Commercial version is available as Uno Urban.

Introduction

Uno Zen is a theme for Ghost inspired in Uno but providing a set of missing features in the original theme that are aligned with minimalist design style.

Whats is new in 2.x

Totally rewritten using HTML5 and CSS3.

Improved development workflow with gulp + browersync.

Improved responsive and mobile experience.

Improved SEO Content with meta tags.

Things that already existed:

A good 404 page error.

Search support.

Multiaccount support.

Loading progress state for each page.

Estimation about the time of reading.

You can see a demo in my own blog. Also you can check the styleguide to view how it looks.

Installation

Please ensure that git and curl is installed on your machine.

Enter the theme folder ( content/themes ) of your Ghost installation and paste the following command:

$ curl -sSL http://git.io/vcIHr | sh

Alternative installation (to enable deployment to remote server):

Run the above command inside a temporary folder.

Delete the .git folder inside the uno-zen folder.

Copy and paste the uno-zen folder into the theme folder ( content/themes ).

This will add a static copy of the theme to your blog's git repository and allow changes to be tracked by git.

Setup

This theme needs a DOM selector library. The library is not provided by the theme. Instead, you need to paste one into the Blog Footer in the Code injection of your Ghost installation:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js" > </ script >

You can use jQuery, but we recommend use Zepto, a lightweight jQuery alternative compatible with jQuery Plugins:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/zepto/1.1.6/zepto.min.js" > </ script > < script > jQuery = Zepto </ script >

It should look like this:

One objective of this project is to adopt an effective policy to have the latest version of the theme all the time. We have divided this process into two steps:

Make sure you're in the uno-zen directory. Then run:

$ sh scripts/update.sh

That's all!

Receive a mail notification when a new version is available

Stay tuned for new releases with this IFTTT recipe:

Development and Customization

See in Documentation.

Showcase

License

MIT © Kiko Beats