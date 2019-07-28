openbase logo
unn

unnamed

by Ismail Ghallou
1.2.6 (see all)

A simple colorful CSS framework

Documentation
Downloads/wk

58

GitHub Stars

254

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Unnamed

unnamed

Unnamed is a simple colorful css framework that is recommended to be used while learning something and you're too lazy to style your components or for building prototypes, created by Ismail Ghallou (Smakosh).

Npm

npm install --save unnamed

Yarn

yarn add unnamed

CDN 

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/unnamed" />

Documentation

https://unnamed.smakosh.com

Development

For web apps

Npm

$ npm install --save unnamed

Yarn

$ yarn add unnamed

Usage with webpack:

import 'unnamed'

For landing pages

Clone & start dev server

$ git clone https://github.com/smakosh/Unnamed-getting-started.git

$ cd Unnamed-getting-started && yarn install && bower install

$ gulp serve

To Build

$ gulp build

Or include CDN

License

MIT © Unnamed

