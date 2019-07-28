Unnamed is a simple colorful css framework that is recommended to be used while learning something and you're too lazy to style your components or for building prototypes, created by Ismail Ghallou (Smakosh).

Npm

npm install --save unnamed

Yarn

yarn add unnamed

CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/unnamed" />

Documentation

https://unnamed.smakosh.com

Development

For web apps

Npm

$ npm install

Yarn

$ yarn add unnamed

Usage with webpack:

import 'unnamed'

For landing pages

Clone & start dev server

git clone https://github.com/smakosh/Unnamed-getting-started.git cd Unnamed-getting-started && yarn install && bower install gulp serve

To Build

gulp build

Or include CDN

License

MIT © Unnamed