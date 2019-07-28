Unnamed is a simple colorful css framework that is recommended to be used while learning something and you're too lazy to style your components or for building prototypes, created by Ismail Ghallou (Smakosh).
Npm
npm install --save unnamed
Yarn
yarn add unnamed
CDN
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/unnamed" />
Usage with webpack:
import 'unnamed'
$ git clone https://github.com/smakosh/Unnamed-getting-started.git
$ cd Unnamed-getting-started && yarn install && bower install
$ gulp serve
$ gulp build
MIT © Unnamed