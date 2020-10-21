openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uia

unmute-ios-audio

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
3.3.0 (see all)

Enable/unmute WebAudio on iOS, even while mute switch is on

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

353

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

unmute-ios-audio travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Enable/unmute WebAudio on iOS, even while mute switch is on

On Safari for iOS, audio is allowed to play when the device's mute switch is enabled, but only for HTML5 audio tags, and not for Web Audio. This module fixes that and adds consistency and reliability to web audio in Safari. Note that a "user activation" in the form of a click or touchstart event is still required to play audio. This package merely unmutes Web Audio even while the mute switch is enabled on the device.

This package works by playing a short, silent sound using an <audio> tag and an AudioContext whenever the user interacts with the page. That's it.

Built for and used on BitMidi, a free MIDI database. Works in the browser with browserify!

install

npm install unmute-ios-audio

usage

const unmuteAudio = require('unmute-ios-audio')

// Call once, as early as possible in the page lifecycle
unmuteAudio()

API

unmuteAudio()

Enable/unmute the WebAudio API on iOS, even while the mute switch is on.

Call this function as early as possible so that the user event handlers can be registered and you don't miss any user interactions which could have been used to unmnute the audio.

thanks

The techniques used within this package were inspired by:

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial