A little project to undo several of the horrible things JavaScript build tools will do to JavaScript. In addition to undoing most minification, it reverses some of the stupider but surprisingly common "obfuscation" techniques used in the wild.

It may amuse you to try it on, say, this random bit of JavaScript I found.

Installation

npm install -g unminify

or use it without installing via npx (available since npm 5.2.0)

npx unminify [...args]

CLI Usage

unminify / path / to /file.js

--safety may be given to enable/disable transformations based on the user's required safety guarantees. Refer to the safety levels documentation for more details. The value of --safety may be one of useless safe (default) mostly-safe unsafe wildly-unsafe

may be given to enable/disable transformations based on the user's required safety guarantees. Refer to the safety levels documentation for more details. The value of may be one of --additional-transform may be given zero or more times, each followed by a path to a module providing an AST transform; the function signals that the transformation was not applied by returning its input

API Usage

let { unminifySource } = require ( 'unminify' ); let sourceText = '/* a minified/"obfuscated" JavaScript program */' ; console .log(unminify(sourceText)); console .log(unminifySource(sourceText, { safety : unminify.safetyLevels.UNSAFE, additionalTransforms : [ function ( ast ) { }], }));

If you already have a Shift tree then you can use unminifyTree to avoid the codegen & reparse cost.

let { parseScript } = require ( 'shift-parser' ); let { unminifyTree } = require ( 'unminify' ); let sourceText = '/* a minified/"obfuscated" JavaScript program */' ; let tree = parseScript(sourceText); let unminifiedTree = unminifyTree(tree);

Safety Levels

"safe to the point of uselessness": safe for ALL programs ("programs" don't have early errors)

"safe": "safe to the point of uselessness" except Function.prototype.toString function name/arity Annex B direct eval

"mostly safe": "safe" except side effecting getters/setters on the global object sealed global object non-writable/non-configurable properties on the global object top-level var decls make global properties

"unsafe": "mostly safe" except non-spec built-in global properties or native proto properties

"wildly unsafe": no guarantees but it'll probably work most of the time



