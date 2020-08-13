A little project to undo several of the horrible things JavaScript build tools will do to JavaScript. In addition to undoing most minification, it reverses some of the stupider but surprisingly common "obfuscation" techniques used in the wild.
It may amuse you to try it on, say, this random bit of JavaScript I found.
npm install -g unminify
or use it without installing via
npx (available since
npm 5.2.0)
npx unminify [...args]
unminify /path/to/file.js
--safety may be given to enable/disable transformations based on the user's required safety guarantees. Refer to the safety levels documentation for more details. The value of
--safety may be one of
useless
safe (default)
mostly-safe
unsafe
wildly-unsafe
--additional-transform may be given zero or more times, each followed by a path to a module providing an AST transform; the function signals that the transformation was not applied by returning its input
let { unminifySource } = require('unminify');
let sourceText = '/* a minified/"obfuscated" JavaScript program */';
console.log(unminify(sourceText));
// or, with options
console.log(unminifySource(sourceText, {
safety: unminify.safetyLevels.UNSAFE,
additionalTransforms: [function(ast) { /* ... */ }],
}));
If you already have a Shift tree then you can use
unminifyTree to avoid the codegen & reparse cost.
let { parseScript } = require('shift-parser');
let { unminifyTree } = require('unminify');
let sourceText = '/* a minified/"obfuscated" JavaScript program */';
let tree = parseScript(sourceText);
let unminifiedTree = unminifyTree(tree);
Copyright 2017 Shape Security, Inc.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.