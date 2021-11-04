javascript: unload

Run a piece of code whenever the javascript-process stops/exits/quits. On browsers, nodejs, electron, react-native. It also ensures that the exit-function is called only once.

You should use this module when your write a npm-library where you dont know in which environments the users will run it.

What does unload handle?

When nodejs:

process.on( 'beforeExit' ); process.on( 'exit' ); process.on( 'SIGINT' ); process.on( 'uncaughtException' );

When browser:

window .addEventListener( 'beforeunload' ); window .addEventListener( 'unload' );

Usage

Installation:

npm install unload --save

Add a function which runs when the process exits:

var unload = require ( 'unload' ); unload.add( function ( ) { console .log( 'Ouch, I\'m dying.' ); });

Add and remove the function (It will no longer run when the process exits):

var unload = require ( 'unload' ); var ret = unload.add( function ( ) { console .log( 'Ouch, I\'m dying.' ); }); ret.remove();

Run all previously added functions:

var unload = require ( 'unload' ); unload.add( function ( ) { console .log( 'Ouch, I\'m dying.' ); }); unload.runAll();

Remove all added functions (They will no longer run when the process exits):