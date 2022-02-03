Unleash Proxy Client for the browser (JS)

This is a tiny Unleash Client SDK you can use together with the Unleash Proxy. This makes it super simple to use Unleash from any single page app.

This client expect fetch to be available. If you need to support older browsers you should probably use the fetch polyfill.

Frameworks supported

This package is not tied to any framework, but can be used together most popular frameworks, examples:

How to use the client as a module

Step 1: Unleash Proxy

Before you can use this Unleash SDK you need set up a Unleash Proxy instance. Read more about the Unleash Proxy.

Step 2: Install

npm install unleash-proxy-client --save

Step 3: Initialize the SDK

You need to have a Unleash-hosted instance, and the proxy need to be enabled. In addition you will need a proxy-specific clientKey in order to connect to the Unleash-hosted Proxy.

import { UnleashClient } from 'unleash-proxy-client' ; const unleash = new UnleashClient({ url : 'https://eu.unleash-hosted.com/hosted/proxy' , clientKey : 'your-proxy-key' , appName : 'my-webapp' });

Step 4: Listen for when the client is ready

You shouldn't start working with the client immediately. It's recommended to wait for ready or initialized event:

unleash.on( 'ready' , () => { if (unleash.isEnabled( 'proxy.demo' )) { console .log( 'proxy.demo is enabled' ); } else { console .log( 'proxy.demo is disabled' ); } })

The difference between the events is explained below.

Step 5: Start polling the Unleash Proxy

unleash.updateContext({ userId : '1233' }); unleash.setContextField( 'userId' , '4141' ); unleash.start();

Step 6: Get toggle variant

const variant = unleash.getVariant( 'proxy.demo' ); if (variant.name === 'blue' ) { }

Available options

The Unleash SDK takes the following options:

option required default description url yes n/a The Unleash Proxy URL to connect to. E.g.: https://examples.com/proxy clientKey yes n/a The Unleash Proxy Secret to be used appName yes n/a The name of the application using this SDK. Will be used as part of the metrics sent to Unleash Proxy. Will also be part of the Unleash Context. refreshInterval no 30 How often, in seconds, the SDK should check for updated toggle configuration. If set to 0 will disable checking for updates disableRefresh no false If set to true, the client will not check for updated toggle configuration metricsInterval no 60 How often, in seconds, the SDK should send usage metrics back to Unleash Proxy disableMetrics no false Set this option to true if you want to disable usage metrics storageProvider no LocalStorageProvider Allows you to inject a custom storeProvider environment no 'default' Identify the current environment. Will be part of the Unleash Context fetch no window.fetch Allows you to override the fetch implementation to use. Useful in Node.js environments where you can inject node-fetch bootstrap no [] Allows you to bootstrap the cached feature toggle configuration. bootstrapOverride no true Should the boostrap automatically override cached data in the local-storage. Will only be used if boostrap is not an empty array. headerName no Authorization Provides possiblity to specify custom header that is passed to Unleash / Unleash Proxy with the clientKey

The client is also an event emitter. This means that your code can subscribe to updates from the client. This is a neat way to update a single page app when toggle state updates.

unleash.on( 'update' , () => { const myToggle = unleash.isEnabled( 'proxy.demo' ); });

Available events:

error - emitted when an error occurs on init, or when fetch function fails. The error object is sent as payload.

- emitted when an error occurs on init, or when fetch function fails. The error object is sent as payload. initialized - emitted after the SDK has read local cached data in the storageProvider.

- emitted after the SDK has read local cached data in the storageProvider. ready - emitted after the SDK has successfully started and performed the initial fetch towards the Unleash Proxy.

- emitted after the SDK has successfully started and performed the initial fetch towards the Unleash Proxy. update - emitted every time the Unleash Proxy return a new feature toggle configuration. The SDK will emit this event as part of the initial fetch from the SDK.

PS! Please remember that you should always register your event listeners before your call unleash.start() . If you register them after you have started the SDK you risk loosing important events.

SessionId - Important note!

You may provide a custom session id via the "context". If you do not provide a sessionId this SDK will create a random session id, which will also be stored in the provided storage (local storage). By always having a consistent sessionId available ensures that even "anonymous" users will get a consistent experience when feature toggles is evaluated, in combination with a gradual (percentage based) rollout.

Custom store

This SDK will use @react-native-async-storage/async-storage to backup feature toggles locally. This is useful for bootstrapping the SDK the next time the user comes back to your application.

You can provide your own storage implementation.

Example:

import SharedPreferences from 'react-native-shared-preferences' ; import { UnleashClient } from 'unleash-proxy-client' ; const unleash = new UnleashClient({ url : 'https://eu.unleash-hosted.com/hosted/proxy' , clientKey : 'your-proxy-key' , appName : 'my-webapp' , storage : { save : ( name: string, data: any ) => SharedPreferences.setItem(name, data), get : ( name: string ) => SharedPreferences.getItem(name, (val) => val) }, });

How to use in node.js

This SDK can also be used in node.js applications (from v1.4.0). Please note that you will need to provide a valid "fetch" implementation. Only ECMAScript modules is exported from this package.

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; import { UnleashClient, InMemoryStorageProvider } from 'unleash-proxy-client' ; const unleash = new UnleashClient({ url : 'https://app.unleash-hosted.com/demo/proxy' , clientKey : 'proxy-123' , appName : 'nodejs-proxy' , storageProvider : new InMemoryStorageProvider(), fetch, }); await unleash.start(); const isEnabled = unleash.isEnabled( 'proxy.demo' ); console .log(isEnabled);

index.mjs

How to use the client via CDN.

< html > < head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/unleash-proxy-client@latest/build/main.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var config = { url : 'https://app.unleash-hosted.com/demo/proxy' , clientKey : 'proxy-123' , appName : 'web' }; var client = new unleash.UnleashClient(config); client.updateContext({ userId : '1233' }) client.on( 'update' , () => { console .log(client.isEnabled( 'proxy.demo' )); }); client.start(); </ script > </ head > </ html >

Bootstrap

Now it is possible to bootstrap the SDK with your own feature toggle configuration when you don't want to make an API call.

This is also useful if you require the toggles to be in a certain state immediately after initializing the SDK.

How to use it ?

Add a bootstrap attribute when create a new UnleashClient .

There's also a bootstrapOverride attribute which is by default is true .

import { UnleashClient } from 'unleash-proxy-client' ; const unleash = new UnleashClient({ url : 'https://app.unleash-hosted.com/demo/proxy' , clientKey : 'proxy-123' , appName : 'nodejs-proxy' , bootstrap : [{ "enabled" : true , "name" : "demoApp.step4" , "variant" : { "enabled" : true , "name" : "blue" } }], bootstrapOverride : false });