Developing

Why did you render

This application is set up with WDYR and craco in order to find, debug and remove uneccesary re-renders. This configuration can be found in /src/wdyr.ts.

In order to turn it on, change the configuration accordingly:

if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ) { const whyDidYouRender = require ( '@welldone-software/why-did-you-render' ); whyDidYouRender(React, { trackAllPureComponents : true , }); }

Now you should be able to review rendering information in the console. If you do utilise this functionality, please remember to set the configuration back to spare other developers the noise in the console.

Run with a local instance of the unleash-api:

You need to first start the unleash-api on port 4242 before you can start working on unleash-frontend. Start webpack-dev-server with hot-reload:

cd ~/unleash-frontend yarn install yarn run start

Run with a heroku-hosted unleash-api:

cd ~/unleash-frontend yarn install yarn run start:heroku

UI Framework

We are using material-ui.

Happy coding!