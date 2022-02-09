Unleash Client SDK for Node.js. It is compatible with:
$ npm install unleash-client --save
It is recommended to initialize the Unleash client SDK as early as possible in your node.js application. The SDK will set-up a in-memory repository, and poll updates from the unleash-server at regular intervals.
const { initialize } = require('unleash-client');
const unleash = initialize({
url: 'http://unleash.herokuapp.com/api/',
appName: 'my-app-name',
instanceId: 'my-unique-instance-id',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: 'API token',
},
});
unleash.on('synchronized', () => {
// Unleash is ready to serve updated feature toggles.
// Check a feature flag
const isEnabled = unleash.isEnabled('some-toggle');
// Check the variant
const variant = unleash.getVariant('app.ToggleY');
});
Be aware that the
initialize function will configure a global Unleash instance. If you call this
method multiple times the global instance will be changed. If you prefer to handle the instance
yourself you should construct your own Unleash instance.
You can also use the
startUnleash function, and
await for the SDK to have fully synchronized
with the unleash-api. This allows you to secure that the SDK is not operating on locally and
potential stale feature toggle configuration.
const { startUnleash } = require('unleash-client');
const unleash = await startUnleash({
appName: 'async-unleash',
url: 'http://unleash.herokuapp.com/api/',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: 'API token',
},
});
// Unleash SDK has now fresh state from the unleash-api
const isEnabled = unleash.isEnabled('Demo');
To shut down the client (turn off the polling) you can simply call the destroy-method. This is typically not required.
const { destroy } = require('unleash-client');
destroy();
The client comes with implementations for the built-in activation strategies provided by unleash.
Read more about the strategies in activation-strategy.md.
In order to use some of the common activation strategies you must provide a
unleash-context. This
client SDK allows you to send in the unleash context as part of the
isEnabled call:
const unleashContext = {
userId: '123',
sessionId: 'some-session-id',
remoteAddress: '127.0.0.1',
};
unleash.isEnabled('someToggle', unleashContext);
The initialize method takes the following arguments:
customHeaders
option.
rejectUnauthorized - be careful with these
options as they may compromise your application security
[{type: 'simple', value: 'proxy'}].
const { Strategy, initialize } = require('unleash-client');
class ActiveForUserWithEmailStrategy extends Strategy {
constructor() {
super('ActiveForUserWithEmail');
}
isEnabled(parameters, context) {
return parameters.emails.indexOf(context.email) !== -1;
}
}
initialize({
url: 'http://unleash.herokuapp.com',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: 'API token',
},
strategies: [new ActiveForUserWithEmailStrategy()],
});
Its also possible to ship the unleash instance around yourself, instead of using on the default
require.cache to have share one instance.
const { Unleash } = require('unleash-client');
const unleash = new Unleash({
appName: 'my-app-name',
url: 'http://unleash.herokuapp.com',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: 'API token',
},
});
unleash.on('ready', console.log.bind(console, 'ready'));
// required error handling when using unleash directly
unleash.on('error', console.error);
The unleash instance object implements the EventEmitter class and emits the following events:
|event
|payload
|description
|ready
|-
|is emitted once the fs-cache is ready. if no cache file exists it will still be emitted. The client is ready to use, but might not have synchronized with the Unleash API yet. This means the SDK still can operate on stale configurations.
|synchronized
|-
|is emitted when the SDK has successfully synchronized with the Unleash API, or when it has been bootstrapped, and has all the latest feature toggle configuration available.
|registered
|-
|is emitted after the app has been registered at the api server
|sent
object data
|key/value pair of delivered metrics
|count
string name,
boolean enabled
|is emitted when a feature is evaluated
|warn
string msg
|is emitted on a warning
|error
Error err
|is emitted on a error
|unchanged
|-
|is emitted each time the client gets new toggle state from server, but nothing has changed
|changed
object data
|is emitted each time the client gets new toggle state from server and changes has been made
Example usage:
const { initialize } = require('unleash-client');
const unleash = initialize({
appName: 'my-app-name',
url: 'http://unleash.herokuapp.com/api/',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: 'API token',
},
});
// Some useful life-cycle events
unleash.on('ready', console.log);
unleash.on('synchronized', console.log);
unleash.on('error', console.error);
unleash.on('warn', console.warn);
unleash.once('registered', () => {
// Do something after the client has registered with the server api.
// NB! It might not have received updated feature toggles yet.
});
unleash.once('changed', () => {
console.log(`Demo is enabled: ${unleash.isEnabled('Demo')}`);
});
unleash.on('count', (name, enabled) => console.log(`isEnabled(${name}`)
(Available from v3.11.x)
The Node.js SDK supports a bootstrap parameter, allowing you to load the initial feature toggle configuration from somewhere else than the Unleash API. The bootstrap
data can be provided as an argument directly to the SDK, as a
filePath to load or as a
url to fetch the content from. Bootstrap is a convenient way to increase resilience, where the SDK can still load fresh toggle configuration from the bootstrap location, even if the Unleash API should be unavailable at startup.
1. Bootstrap with data passed as an argument
const client = initialize({
appName: 'my-application',
url: 'https://app.unleash-hosted2.com/demo/api/',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: '943ca9171e2c884c545c5d82417a655fb77cec970cc3b78a8ff87f4406b495d0',
},
bootstrap: {
data: [
{
enabled: false,
name: 'BootstrapDemo',
description: '',
project: 'default',
stale: false,
type: 'release',
variants: [],
strategies: [{ name: 'default' }],
},
]
},
});
2. Bootstrap via a URL
const client = initialize({
appName: 'my-application',
url: 'https://app.unleash-hosted.com/demo/api/',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: '943ca9171e2c884c545c5d82417a655fb77cec970cc3b78a8ff87f4406b495d0',
},
bootstrap: {
url: 'http://localhost:3000/proxy/client/features',
urlHeaders: {
Authorization: 'bootstrap',
}
},
});
3. Bootstrap from a File
const client = initialize({
appName: 'my-application',
url: 'https://app.unleash-hosted.com/demo/api/',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: '943ca9171e2c884c545c5d82417a655fb77cec970cc3b78a8ff87f4406b495d0',
},
bootstrap: {
filePath: '/tmp/some-bootstrap.json',
},
});
Sometimes you might be interested in the raw feature toggle definitions.
const {
initialize,
getFeatureToggleDefinition,
getFeatureToggleDefinitions,
} = require('unleash-client');
initialize({
url: 'http://unleash.herokuapp.com/api/',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: 'API token',
},
appName: 'my-app-name',
instanceId: 'my-unique-instance-id',
});
const featureToggleX = getFeatureToggleDefinition('app.ToggleX');
const featureToggles = getFeatureToggleDefinitions();
(Available from v3.11.x)
By default this SDK will use a store provider that writes a backup of the feature toggle configuration to a file on disk. This happens every time it receives updated configuration from the Unleash API. You can swap out the store provider with either the provided in-memory store provider or a custom store provider implemented by you.
1. Use InMemStorageProvider
const {
initialize,
InMemStorageProvider,
} = require('unleash-client');
const client = initialize({
appName: 'my-application',
url: 'http://localhost:3000/api/',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: 'my-key',
},
storageProvider: new InMemStorageProvider(),
});
2. Custom Store Provider backed by redis
const {
initialize,
InMemStorageProvider,
} = require('unleash-client');
const { createClient } = require('redis');
class CustomRedisStore {
async set(key, data) {
const client = createClient();
await client.connect();
await client.set(key, JSON.stringify(data));
}
async get(key) {
const client = createClient();
await client.connect();
const data = await client.get(key);
return JSON.parse(data);
}
}
const client = initialize({
appName: 'my-application',
url: 'http://localhost:3000/api/',
customHeaders: {
Authorization: 'my-key',
},
storageProvider: new CustomRedisStore(),
});
You can manage the underlying data layer yourself if you want to. This enables you to use unleash offline, from a browser environment or implement your own caching layer. See example.
Unleash depends on a
ready event of the repository you pass in. Be sure that you emit the event
after you've initialized unleash.