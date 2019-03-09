openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

unleash

by Netflix
2.0.2 (see all)

Professionally publish your JavaScript modules in one keystroke

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

857

GitHub Stars

566

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

23

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bad Release

Professionally publish your JavaScript modules in one keystroke

Key Features

  • Updates your version according to semantic versioning
  • Runs your tests or any other prepublish scripts you've defined in package.json
  • Updates your changelog according to the conventional changelog spec
  • Publishes your module to NPM (optionally turned off via --no-publish)
  • Pushes your code and tags to git (optionally turned off via --no-push)
  • Supports changelog links for both Github & Bitbucket Enterprise (formerly Stash)
  • Automatically recovers from errors by safely resetting to the git state prior to running unleash
  • Features a "dry run" mode for most commands that will allow you to preview what change unleash will make before it makes them
  • Allows you to preview what files will and won't be published to NPM (--list-publishables)
  • Works w/ Node versions all the way back to 4.8.5

Convince your manager (Why use Unleash?)

  • Unleash eats its own dogfood. Unleash is used to release itself
  • Unleash eliminates common time-wasting / colleague-confusing mistakes such as forgetting to tag your releases, update your changelog or forgetting to publish your module)
  • Unleash encourages use of software comprehension conventions such as the CHANGELOG by making it dead easy
  • Unleash encourages you to make git commit messages that make sense to everyone in your organization
  • Unleash is constructed from battle-tested and well-understood open source modules such as npm, vinyl-fs, yargs, chalk & semver. Additionally, the architecture of Unleash is partially based on Gulp
  • Unleash uses the Angular Conventional Changelog manner of using git commit conventions
  • Unleash takes inter-organizational compatibility seriously—most any version of Node being used by a team will work with Unleash

CLI Examples

Execute a Dry Run of Publishing a Patch Release

unleash -p -d

OR...

unleash --patch --dry-run

Execute a Patch Release

unleash -p

OR...

unleash --patch

Execute a Major Release

unleash -M

OR...

unleash --major

Execute a Major Package Version Increment w/o Publishing to NPM

unleash -M --no-publish

Execute a Major NPM Release w/o Pushing to git

unleash -M --no-push

Execute a Minor Release to a Bitbucket Enterprise Repository

unleash -m -r bitbucket

OR...

unleash --minor --repo-type bitbucket

View which files will be published to NPM

This can be helpful in ensuring your package is being published with the least amount of files possible, while also ensuring you have all the files you need. We use this to eliminate files like .eslintrc and .tern-project.

unleash -ls

OR...

unleash --list-publishables

Publish your project's documentation to Github Pages

Manually leveraging Github's Pages feature can be tedious. You need to maintain a branch that's orphaned from master and yet is based on assets and/or tasks from master. Unleash can help by allowing you to publish files matching a quoted glob string to gh-pages from the comfort of the branch you normally work on.

unleash --gh
# defaults to "./docs/**/*"

OR...

unleash --ghpages-deploy --ghpages-path "./public/**/*"

Git Commit Convention Examples

perf(pencil): remove graphiteWidth option
fix(graphite): stop graphite breaking when width < 0.1
feat(pencil): add 'graphiteWidth' option

Installation

# Global w/ latest stable release
npm i unleash -g

OR...

# Locally saved w/ exact version
npm i unleash -DE

Supported Version Types

  • Major -M | --major
    • E.g. "2.6.4" => "3.0.0"
  • Minor -m | --minor
    • E.g. "2.6.4" => "2.7.0"
  • Patch -p | --patch
    • E.g. "2.6.4" => "2.6.5"
  • Prerelease -P | --prerelease
    • E.g. "2.6.4-beta.0" => "2.6.4-beta.1"

Badge-o-rama

Travis badge

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial