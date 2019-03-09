Professionally publish your JavaScript modules in one keystroke

Key Features

Updates your version according to semantic versioning

Runs your tests or any other prepublish scripts you've defined in package.json

Updates your changelog according to the conventional changelog spec

Publishes your module to NPM (optionally turned off via --no-publish )

) Pushes your code and tags to git (optionally turned off via --no-push )

) Supports changelog links for both Github & Bitbucket Enterprise (formerly Stash)

Automatically recovers from errors by safely resetting to the git state prior to running unleash

Features a "dry run" mode for most commands that will allow you to preview what change unleash will make before it makes them

Allows you to preview what files will and won't be published to NPM ( --list-publishables )

) Works w/ Node versions all the way back to 4.8.5

Convince your manager (Why use Unleash?)

Unleash eats its own dogfood. Unleash is used to release itself

Unleash eliminates common time-wasting / colleague-confusing mistakes such as forgetting to tag your releases, update your changelog or forgetting to publish your module)

Unleash encourages use of software comprehension conventions such as the CHANGELOG by making it dead easy

Unleash encourages you to make git commit messages that make sense to everyone in your organization

Unleash is constructed from battle-tested and well-understood open source modules such as npm, vinyl-fs, yargs, chalk & semver. Additionally, the architecture of Unleash is partially based on Gulp

Unleash uses the Angular Conventional Changelog manner of using git commit conventions

Unleash takes inter-organizational compatibility seriously—most any version of Node being used by a team will work with Unleash

CLI Examples

Execute a Dry Run of Publishing a Patch Release

unleash -p -d

OR...

unleash --patch --dry-run

Execute a Patch Release

unleash -p

OR...

unleash --patch

Execute a Major Release

unleash -M

OR...

unleash --major

Execute a Major Package Version Increment w/o Publishing to NPM

unleash -M -- no -publish

Execute a Major NPM Release w/o Pushing to git

unleash -M -- no -push

Execute a Minor Release to a Bitbucket Enterprise Repository

unleash -m -r bitbucket

OR...

unleash --minor --repo-type bitbucket

View which files will be published to NPM

This can be helpful in ensuring your package is being published with the least amount of files possible, while also ensuring you have all the files you need. We use this to eliminate files like .eslintrc and .tern-project.

unleash -ls

OR...

unleash --list-publishables

Publish your project's documentation to Github Pages

Manually leveraging Github's Pages feature can be tedious. You need to maintain a branch that's orphaned from master and yet is based on assets and/or tasks from master. Unleash can help by allowing you to publish files matching a quoted glob string to gh-pages from the comfort of the branch you normally work on.

unleash # defaults to "./docs/**/*"

OR...

unleash --ghpages-deploy --ghpages-path "./public/**/*"

Git Commit Convention Examples

perf (pencil) : remove graphiteWidth option fix (graphite) : stop graphite breaking when width < 0.1 feat (pencil) : add 'graphiteWidth' option

Installation

# Global w/ latest stable release npm i unleash -g

OR...

npm i unleash -DE

Supported Version Types