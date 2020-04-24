Webpack loader to transform lazy-cache files into unlazy cached files.
Install with npm:
$ npm i unlazy-loader --save
This loader is intended to be used with webpack to transform files using lazy-cache into files that require modules directly. Use this like any other webpack loader;
var webpackConfig = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'unlazy'
}
]
}
}
unlazy-loader
Webpack loader used for transforming files that contain
lazy-cache into files
that require modules directly.
Params
source {String}: Source code to inspect.
returns {String}: Transformed source code.
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Brian Woodward
Copyright © 2016 Brian Woodward Released under the MIT license.
This file was generated by verb on January 14, 2016.