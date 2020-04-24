openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ul

unlazy-loader

by Brian Woodward
0.1.3 (see all)

Webpack loader to transform lazy-cache files into unlazy cached files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

unlazy-loader NPM version

Webpack loader to transform lazy-cache files into unlazy cached files.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm i unlazy-loader --save

Usage

This loader is intended to be used with webpack to transform files using lazy-cache into files that require modules directly. Use this like any other webpack loader;

var webpackConfig = {
  module: {
    loaders: [
      {
        test: /\.js$/,
        loader: 'unlazy'
      }
    ]
  }
}

API

.unlazy-loader

Webpack loader used for transforming files that contain lazy-cache into files that require modules directly.

Params

  • source {String}: Source code to inspect.
  • returns {String}: Transformed source code.
  • lazy-cache: Cache requires to be lazy-loaded when needed. | homepage
  • webpack: Packs CommonJs/AMD modules for the browser. Allows to split your codebase into multiple bundles, which… more | homepage

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2016 Brian Woodward Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb on January 14, 2016.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial