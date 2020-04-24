Webpack loader to transform lazy-cache files into unlazy cached files.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm i unlazy-loader --save

Usage

This loader is intended to be used with webpack to transform files using lazy-cache into files that require modules directly. Use this like any other webpack loader;

var webpackConfig = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'unlazy' } ] } }

API

Webpack loader used for transforming files that contain lazy-cache into files that require modules directly.

Params

source {String} : Source code to inspect.

: Source code to inspect. returns {String}: Transformed source code.

