unixify

Convert Windows file paths to unix paths.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save unixify

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add unixify

Usage

var unixify = require ( 'unixify' ); unixify(filepath[, stripTrailingSlash]);

Strips leading drive letters and dot-slash ( ./ )

unixify( '.\\one\\two\\three' ); unixify( './one/two/three' ); unixify( 'C:\\one\\two\\three' ); unixify( '\\one\\two\\three' );

Normalizes path separators to forward slashes

unixify( 'one\\two\\three' ); unixify( '\\one\\two\\three' ); unixify( 'C:\\one\\two\\three' );

Combines multiple consecutive slashes

unixify( 'one//two//////three' ), unixify( '\\one\\two\\//three' ); unixify( 'C:\\//one\\two\\//three' );

Strips trailing slashes by default

unixify( 'one//two//////three//' ), unixify( 'C:\\one\\two\\three\\' );

Keep trailing slashes

By passing false as the second argument

unixify( 'one//two//////three//' ), unixify( 'C:\\one\\two\\three\\' );

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

