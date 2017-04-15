Convert Windows file paths to unix paths.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save unixify
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add unixify
var unixify = require('unixify');
unixify(filepath[, stripTrailingSlash]);
Strips leading drive letters and dot-slash (
./)
unixify('.\\one\\two\\three'); //=> 'one/two/three'
unixify('./one/two/three'); //=> 'one/two/three'
unixify('C:\\one\\two\\three'); //=> '/one/two/three'
unixify('\\one\\two\\three'); //=> '/one/two/three'
Normalizes path separators to forward slashes
unixify('one\\two\\three'); //=> 'one/two/three'
unixify('\\one\\two\\three'); //=> '/one/two/three'
unixify('C:\\one\\two\\three'); //=> '/one/two/three'
Combines multiple consecutive slashes
unixify('one//two//////three'), //=> 'one/two/three'
unixify('\\one\\two\\//three'); //=> '/one/two/three'
unixify('C:\\//one\\two\\//three'); //=> '/one/two/three'
Strips trailing slashes by default
unixify('one//two//////three//'), //=> 'one/two/three'
unixify('C:\\one\\two\\three\\'); //=> '/one/two/three'
Keep trailing slashes
By passing
false as the second argument
unixify('one//two//////three//'), //=> 'one/two/three/'
unixify('C:\\one\\two\\three\\'); //=> '/one/two/three/'
