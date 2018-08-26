Elect a leader using unix sockets, inspired by level-party and a late night conversation with @mafitonsh at nodejsconf.it.

Install

To install unix-socket-leader, simply use npm:

npm install unix-socket-leader --save

Example

The example below can be found here and ran using node example.js . It demonstrates how to use unix-socket-leader to build a simple chat room.

var leader = require ( 'unix-socket-leader' )( 'chat' ) var eos = require ( 'end-of-stream' ) var sockets = [] var popts = { end : false } leader.on( 'leader' , function ( ) { console .log( '!! I am the leader now' , process.pid) }) leader.on( 'connection' , function ( sock ) { sock.write( '!! connected to ' + process.pid) sock.write( '

' ) sockets.forEach( function ( other ) { other.pipe(sock, popts).pipe(other, popts) }) sockets.push(sock) eos(sock, function ( ) { sockets.splice(sockets.indexOf(sock), 1 ) }) }) leader.on( 'client' , function ( sock ) { process.stdout.pipe(sock, popts).pipe(process.stdout, popts) })

API

Creates a new instance of unix-socket-leader.

Events:

leader , emitted when this instance is elected leader

Closes the instance, severing all current connections.

License

Copyright Matteo Collina 2015, Licensed under MIT.