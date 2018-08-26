Elect a leader using unix sockets, inspired by level-party and a late night conversation with @mafitonsh at nodejsconf.it.
To install unix-socket-leader, simply use npm:
npm install unix-socket-leader --save
The example below can be found here and ran using
node example.js. It
demonstrates how to use unix-socket-leader to build a simple chat room.
'use strict'
var leader = require('unix-socket-leader')('chat')
var eos = require('end-of-stream')
var sockets = []
var popts = { end: false }
leader.on('leader', function () {
console.log('!! I am the leader now', process.pid)
})
leader.on('connection', function (sock) {
sock.write('!! connected to ' + process.pid)
sock.write('\n')
sockets.forEach(function (other) {
other.pipe(sock, popts).pipe(other, popts)
})
sockets.push(sock)
eos(sock, function () {
sockets.splice(sockets.indexOf(sock), 1)
})
})
leader.on('client', function (sock) {
process.stdout.pipe(sock, popts).pipe(process.stdout, popts)
})
Creates a new instance of unix-socket-leader.
Events:
leader, emitted when this instance is elected leader
client, emitted when this instance is connected to a leader (even
itself); the first argument is the connected socket
connection, emitted when there is a new incoming connection, and
this instance is the leader; the first argument is the connected socket
Closes the instance, severing all current connections.
