Vue component (Vue.js 2.0) or directive (Vue.js 1.0) allowing drag-and-drop and synchronization with view model array.

Based on and offering all features of Sortable.js

For Vue 3

See vue.draggable.next

Features

Full support of Sortable.js features: Supports touch devices Supports drag handles and selectable text Smart auto-scrolling Support drag and drop between different lists No jQuery dependency

Keeps in sync HTML and view model list

Compatible with Vue.js 2.0 transition-group

Cancellation support

Events reporting any changes when full control is needed

Reuse existing UI library components (such as vuetify, element, or vue material etc...) and make them draggable using tag and componentData props

Installation

With npm or yarn

yarn add vuedraggable npm i -S vuedraggable

Beware it is vuedraggable for Vue 2.0 and not vue-draggable which is for version 1.0

with direct link

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.5.2/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sortablejs@1.8.4/Sortable.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Vue.Draggable/2.20.0/vuedraggable.umd.min.js" > </ script >

For Vue.js 2.0

Use draggable component:

Typical use:

< draggable v-model = "myArray" group = "people" @ start = "drag=true" @ end = "drag=false" > < div v-for = "element in myArray" :key = "element.id" > {{element.name}} </ div > </ draggable >

.vue file:

import draggable from 'vuedraggable' ... export default { components : { draggable, }, ...

With transition-group :

< draggable v-model = "myArray" > < transition-group > < div v-for = "element in myArray" :key = "element.id" > {{element.name}} </ div > </ transition-group > </ draggable >

Draggable component should directly wrap the draggable elements, or a transition-component containing the draggable elements.

< draggable v-model = "myArray" draggable = ".item" > < div v-for = "element in myArray" :key = "element.id" class = "item" > {{element.name}} </ div > < button slot = "footer" @ click = "addPeople" > Add </ button > </ draggable >

With header slot:

< draggable v-model = "myArray" draggable = ".item" > < div v-for = "element in myArray" :key = "element.id" class = "item" > {{element.name}} </ div > < button slot = "header" @ click = "addPeople" > Add </ button > </ draggable >

With Vuex:

< draggable v-model = 'myList' >

computed: { myList : { get () { return this .$store.state.myList }, set (value) { this .$store.commit( 'updateList' , value) } } }

Props

value

Type: Array

Required: false

Default: null

Input array to draggable component. Typically same array as referenced by inner element v-for directive.

This is the preferred way to use Vue.draggable as it is compatible with Vuex.

It should not be used directly but only though the v-model directive:

< draggable v-model = "myArray" >

list

Type: Array

Required: false

Default: null

Alternative to the value prop, list is an array to be synchronized with drag-and-drop.

The main difference is that list prop is updated by draggable component using splice method, whereas value is immutable.

Do not use in conjunction with value prop.

All sortable options

New in version 2.19

Sortable options can be set directly as vue.draggable props since version 2.19.

This means that all sortable option are valid sortable props with the notable exception of all the method starting by "on" as draggable component expose the same API via events.

kebab-case propery are supported: for example ghost-class props will be converted to ghostClass sortable option.

Example setting handle, sortable and a group option:

< draggable v-model = "list" handle = ".handle" :group = "{ name: 'people', pull: 'clone', put: false }" ghost-class = "ghost" :sort = "false" @ change = "log" > </ draggable >

tag

Type: String

Default: 'div'

HTML node type of the element that draggable component create as outer element for the included slot.

It is also possible to pass the name of vue component as element. In this case, draggable attribute will be passed to the create component.

See also componentData if you need to set props or event to the created component.

clone

Type: Function

Required: false

Default: (original) => { return original;}



Function called on the source component to clone element when clone option is true. The unique argument is the viewModel element to be cloned and the returned value is its cloned version.

By default vue.draggable reuses the viewModel element, so you have to use this hook if you want to clone or deep clone it.

move

Type: Function

Required: false

Default: null



If not null this function will be called in a similar way as Sortable onMove callback. Returning false will cancel the drag operation.

function onMoveCallback ( evt, originalEvent ) { ... }

evt object has same property as Sortable onMove event, and 3 additional properties:

draggedContext : context linked to dragged element index : dragged element index element : dragged element underlying view model element futureIndex : potential index of the dragged element if the drop operation is accepted

: context linked to dragged element relatedContext : context linked to current drag operation index : target element index element : target element view model element list : target list component : target VueComponent

: context linked to current drag operation

HTML:

< draggable :list = "list" :move = "checkMove" >

javascript:

checkMove: function ( evt ) { return (evt.draggedContext.element.name!== 'apple' ); }

See complete example: Cancel.html, cancel.js

componentData

Type: Object

Required: false

Default: null



This props is used to pass additional information to child component declared by tag props.

Value:

props : props to be passed to the child component

: props to be passed to the child component attrs : attrs to be passed to the child component

: attrs to be passed to the child component on : events to be subscribe in the child component

Example (using element UI library):

< draggable tag = "el-collapse" :list = "list" :component-data = "getComponentData()" > < el-collapse-item v-for = "e in list" :title = "e.title" :name = "e.name" :key = "e.name" > < div > {{e.description}} </ div > </ el-collapse-item > </ draggable >

methods: { handleChange() { console .log( 'changed' ); }, inputChanged(value) { this .activeNames = value; }, getComponentData() { return { on : { change : this .handleChange, input : this .inputChanged }, attrs :{ wrap : true }, props : { value : this .activeNames } }; } }

Events

Support for Sortable events: start , add , remove , update , end , choose , unchoose , sort , filter , clone

Events are called whenever onStart, onAdd, onRemove, onUpdate, onEnd, onChoose, onUnchoose, onSort, onClone are fired by Sortable.js with the same argument.

See here for reference Note that SortableJS OnMove callback is mapped with the move prop

HTML:

< draggable :list = "list" @ end = "onEnd" >

change event change event is triggered when list prop is not null and the corresponding array is altered due to drag-and-drop operation.

This event is called with one argument containing one of the following properties: added : contains information of an element added to the array newIndex : the index of the added element element : the added element removed : contains information of an element removed from to the array oldIndex : the index of the element before remove element : the removed element moved : contains information of an element moved within the array newIndex : the current index of the moved element oldIndex : the old index of the moved element element : the moved element



Slots

Limitation: neither header or footer slot works in conjunction with transition-group.

Header

Use the header slot to add none-draggable element inside the vuedraggable component. Important: it should be used in conjunction with draggable option to tag draggable element. Note that header slot will always be added before the default slot regardless its position in the template. Ex:

< draggable v-model = "myArray" draggable = ".item" > < div v-for = "element in myArray" :key = "element.id" class = "item" > {{element.name}} </ div > < button slot = "header" @ click = "addPeople" > Add </ button > </ draggable >

Use the footer slot to add none-draggable element inside the vuedraggable component. Important: it should be used in conjunction with draggable option to tag draggable elements. Note that footer slot will always be added after the default slot regardless its position in the template. Ex:

< draggable v-model = "myArray" draggable = ".item" > < div v-for = "element in myArray" :key = "element.id" class = "item" > {{element.name}} </ div > < button slot = "footer" @ click = "addPeople" > Add </ button > </ draggable >

Gotchas

Vue.draggable children should always map the list or value prop using a v-for directive You may use header and footer slot to by-pass this limitation.

Children elements inside v-for should be keyed as any element in Vue.js. Be carefull to provide revelant key values in particular: typically providing array index as keys won't work as key should be linked to the items content cloned elements should provide updated keys, it is doable using the clone props for example



Example

For Vue.js 1.0

See here