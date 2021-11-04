openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

608

GitHub Stars

379

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

33

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Universal Viewer

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective License

twitter     #slack 


npm install universalviewer --save

Website

Visit the UV demo page to try it out.

Scope

Read more about the Universal Viewer

Getting Started

See uv-hello-world for how to set up the UV.

Contributing

Read below to learn how to take part in improving the UV:

  • Fork the repository and run the examples from source
  • Get familiar with Code of Conduct
  • Read our guide to contributing
  • Find an issue to work on and submit a pull request
    • First time contributing to open source? Pick a good first issue to get you familiar with GitHub contributing process.
    • First time contributing to the UV? Pick a beginner friendly issue to get you familiar with codebase and our contributing process.
    • Want to become a Committer? Solve an issue showing that you understand UV objectives and architecture. Here is a good list to start.
  • Could not find an issue? Look for bugs, typos, and missing features.

Contributors

Contributors

Feedback

Read below how to engage with the UV community:

  • Join the discussion on Slack.
  • Ask a question, request a new feature and file a bug with GitHub issues.
  • Star the repository to show your support ⭐

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and join our Steering Group to help guide how our sponsorship funds are allocated.

License

The Universal Viewer is released under the MIT license.

Accessibility Statement

Read our Accessibility Statement

