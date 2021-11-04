Universal Viewer

npm install universalviewer --save

Website

Visit the UV demo page to try it out.

Scope

Read more about the Universal Viewer

Getting Started

See uv-hello-world for how to set up the UV.

Contributing

Read below to learn how to take part in improving the UV:

Fork the repository and run the examples from source

Get familiar with Code of Conduct

Read our guide to contributing

Find an issue to work on and submit a pull request First time contributing to open source? Pick a good first issue to get you familiar with GitHub contributing process. First time contributing to the UV? Pick a beginner friendly issue to get you familiar with codebase and our contributing process. Want to become a Committer? Solve an issue showing that you understand UV objectives and architecture. Here is a good list to start.

Could not find an issue? Look for bugs, typos, and missing features.

Contributors

Feedback

Read below how to engage with the UV community:

Join the discussion on Slack.

Ask a question, request a new feature and file a bug with GitHub issues.

Star the repository to show your support ⭐

Become a sponsor and join our Steering Group to help guide how our sponsorship funds are allocated.

License

The Universal Viewer is released under the MIT license.

Accessibility Statement

Read our Accessibility Statement