A starter kit for universal react applications.
This starter kit contains all the build tooling and configuration you need to kick off your next universal React project, whilst containing a minimal "project" set up allowing you to make your own architecture decisions (Redux/MobX etc).
NOTICE: Please read this important issue about the behaviour of this project when using
react-async-component, which is by default bundled with it.
react as the view.
react-router v4 as the router.
express server.
jest as the test framework.
prettier and Airbnb's ESlint configuration - performing code formatting on commit. Stop worrying about code style consistency.
react-async-component.
react-helmet provides control of the page title/meta/styles/scripts from within your components.
express server using
helmet and
hpp.
now with a single command.
Redux/MobX, data persistence, modern styling frameworks and all the other bells and whistles have been explicitly excluded from this starter kit. It's up to you to decide what technologies you would like to add to your own implementation based upon your own needs.
However, we now include a set of "feature branches", each implementing a technology on top of the clean master branch. This provides you with an example on how to integrate said technologies, or use the branches to merge in a configuration that meets your requirements. See the
Feature Branchesdocumentation for more.
git clone https://github.com/ctrlplusb/react-universally my-project
cd my-project
npm install
npm run develop
Now go make some changes to the
Home component to see the tooling in action.
You can see who is using it and how in the comments here. Feel free to add to that telling us how you are using it, we'd love to hear from you.
