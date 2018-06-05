Uses the native WebSocket client code in a browser and the ws package client on Node.js, enabling isomorphic applications to use WebSockets. Keeps your browser build slim, by not including any of the Node WebSocket implementation.
npm install --save universal-websocket-client
var WebSocket = require('universal-websocket-client');
\\ ... use the [WebSocket client interface](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WebSocket).
On the client side, you'll now need to use browserify (or Webpack or something similar) to bundle your code.
See
tests/browser and
tests/node
These are end-to-end tests, that test the installed the package.
cd tests/browser/
npm install
npm test
cd tests/node/
npm install
npm test
Then visit
http://localhost:8000