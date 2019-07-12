openbase logo
universal-url

by Steven Vachon
2.0.0 (see all)

WHATWG URL for Node & Browser.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

379K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

universal-url

WHATWG URL for Node & Browser.

  • For Node.js versions >= 8, the native implementation will be used.
  • For Node.js versions < 8, a shim will be used.
  • For web browsers without a native implementation, the same shim will be used.

Installation

Node.js >= 6 is required. To install, type this at the command line:

npm install universal-url

Usage

const {URL, URLSearchParams} = require('universal-url');

const url = new URL('http://domain/');
const params = new URLSearchParams('?param=value');

Global shim:

require('universal-url').shim();

const url = new URL('http://domain/');
const params = new URLSearchParams('?param=value');

Browserify/etc

The bundled file size of this library can be large for a web browser. If this is a problem, try using universal-url-lite in your build as an alias for this module.

