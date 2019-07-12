WHATWG
URLfor Node & Browser.
>= 8, the native implementation will be used.
< 8, a shim will be used.
Node.js
>= 6 is required. To install, type this at the command line:
npm install universal-url
const {URL, URLSearchParams} = require('universal-url');
const url = new URL('http://domain/');
const params = new URLSearchParams('?param=value');
Global shim:
require('universal-url').shim();
const url = new URL('http://domain/');
const params = new URLSearchParams('?param=value');
The bundled file size of this library can be large for a web browser. If this is a problem, try using universal-url-lite in your build as an alias for this module.