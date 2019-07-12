WHATWG URL for Node & Browser.

For Node.js versions >= 8 , the native implementation will be used.

, the native implementation will be used. For Node.js versions < 8 , a shim will be used.

, a shim will be used. For web browsers without a native implementation, the same shim will be used.

Installation

Node.js >= 6 is required. To install, type this at the command line:

npm install universal-url

Usage

const {URL, URLSearchParams} = require ( 'universal-url' ); const url = new URL( 'http://domain/' ); const params = new URLSearchParams( '?param=value' );

Global shim:

require ( 'universal-url' ).shim(); const url = new URL( 'http://domain/' ); const params = new URLSearchParams( '?param=value' );

The bundled file size of this library can be large for a web browser. If this is a problem, try using universal-url-lite in your build as an alias for this module.