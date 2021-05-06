openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ura

universal-rxjs-ajax

by Matthias Christoph Munder
2.0.4 (see all)

Makes Observable.ajax available in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

738

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

universal-rxjs-ajax

Build Status npm version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/mcmunder/universal-rxjs-ajax

All credit goes to jayphelps. Copied from his suggestion made here.

universal-rxjs-ajax makes Observable.ajax available in Node.js by throwing in xhr2 when necessary.

Usage

const {map} = require('rxjs/operators')
const {request} = require('universal-rxjs-ajax')

interface Repo {
  name: string
}

// config as accepted by Observable.ajax()
const config = {
  url: 'https://api.github.com/orgs/Reactive-Extensions/repos',
  method: 'GET' // and so on...
}

request<Repo[]>(config)
  .pipe(map(({response}) => response.map((repo: Repo) => repo.name)))
  .subscribe(repoNames => console.log(repoNames))

Try it yourself

https://runkit.com/mcmunder/universal-rxjs-ajax-playground

Copyright 2018, Matthias Munder.
Licensed under the MIT license.

js-standard-style

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial