All credit goes to jayphelps. Copied from his suggestion made here.

universal-rxjs-ajax makes Observable.ajax available in Node.js by throwing in xhr2 when necessary.

Usage

const {map} = require ( 'rxjs/operators' ) const {request} = require ( 'universal-rxjs-ajax' ) interface Repo { name: string } const config = { url: 'https://api.github.com/orgs/Reactive-Extensions/repos' , method: 'GET' } request<Repo[]>(config) .pipe(map( ( {response} ) => response.map( ( repo: Repo ) => repo.name))) .subscribe( repoNames => console .log(repoNames))

Try it yourself

https://runkit.com/mcmunder/universal-rxjs-ajax-playground

Copyright and license

Copyright 2018, Matthias Munder.

Licensed under the MIT license.