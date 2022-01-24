Universal Router

A simple middleware-style router that can be used in both client-side and server-side applications.

Features

It has simple code with only single path-to-regexp dependency.

It can be used with any JavaScript framework such as React, Vue, Hyperapp etc.

It uses the same middleware approach used in Express and Koa, making it easy to learn.

It supports both imperative and declarative routing style.

Routes are plain JavaScript objects with which you can interact as you like.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install universal-router --save

Or using a CDN like unpkg.com or jsDelivr with the following script tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/universal-router/universal-router.min.js" > </ script >

You can find the library in window.UniversalRouter .

How does it look like?

import UniversalRouter from 'universal-router' const routes = [ { path : '' , action : () => `<h1>Home</h1>` }, { path : '/posts' , action : () => console .log( 'checking child routes for /posts' ), children : [ { path : '' , action : () => `<h1>Posts</h1>` }, { path : '/:id' , action : ( context ) => `<h1>Post # ${context.params.id} </h1>` } ] } ] const router = new UniversalRouter(routes) router.resolve( '/posts' ).then( html => { document .body.innerHTML = html })

Play with an example on JSFiddle, CodePen, JS Bin in your browser or try RunKit node.js playground.

Documentation

Books and Tutorials

Browser Support

We support all ES5-compliant browsers, including Internet Explorer 9 and above, but depending on your target browsers you may need to include polyfills for Map , Promise and Object.assign before any other code.

For compatibility with older browsers you may also need to include polyfills for Array.isArray and Object.create .

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute to this project. The best way to start is by checking our open issues, submit a bug report or feature request, participate in discussions, upvote or downvote the issues you like or dislike, send pull requests.

Support

#universal-router on Gitter — Watch announcements, share ideas and feedback.

GitHub Issues — Check open issues, send feature requests.

@koistya on Codementor, HackHands or Skype — Private consulting.

License

Copyright © 2015-present Kriasoft. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE.txt file. The documentation to the project is licensed under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

