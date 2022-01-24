A simple middleware-style router that can be used in both client-side and server-side applications.
Just switched a project over to universal-router. Love that the whole thing is a few hundred lines of flexible, easy-to-read code.
-- Tweet by Greg Hurrell from Facebook
It does a great job at trying to be universal — it's not tied to any framework, it can be run on both server and client, and it's not even tied to history. It's a great library which does one thing: routing.
-- Comment on Reddit by @everdimension
Using npm:
npm install universal-router --save
Or using a CDN like unpkg.com or jsDelivr with the following script tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/universal-router/universal-router.min.js"></script>
You can find the library in
window.UniversalRouter.
import UniversalRouter from 'universal-router'
const routes = [
{
path: '', // optional
action: () => `<h1>Home</h1>`
},
{
path: '/posts',
action: () => console.log('checking child routes for /posts'),
children: [
{
path: '', // optional, matches both "/posts" and "/posts/"
action: () => `<h1>Posts</h1>`
},
{
path: '/:id',
action: (context) => `<h1>Post #${context.params.id}</h1>`
}
]
}
]
const router = new UniversalRouter(routes)
router.resolve('/posts').then(html => {
document.body.innerHTML = html // renders: <h1>Posts</h1>
})
Play with an example on JSFiddle, CodePen, JS Bin in your browser or try RunKit node.js playground.
We support all ES5-compliant browsers, including Internet Explorer 9 and above,
but depending on your target browsers you may need to include
polyfills for
Map,
Promise and
Object.assign
before any other code.
For compatibility with older browsers you may also need to include polyfills for
Array.isArray
and
Object.create.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute to this project. The best way to start is by checking our open issues, submit a bug report or feature request, participate in discussions, upvote or downvote the issues you like or dislike, send pull requests.
Copyright © 2015-present Kriasoft. This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE.txt file. The documentation to the project is licensed under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.
