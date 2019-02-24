openbase logo
universal-parallax

by Marius Hansen
1.3.2 (see all)

Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Also works on mobile platforms. Cross browser support.

42

GitHub Stars

101

3yrs ago

1

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Parallax

2.0/51
Readme

npm version Package Quality

Universal Parallax

Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Lightweight (2kb) and cross browser compatibility - including mobile platforms (iOS, Android).

See demo

⚡ Features

  • Easy setup
  • Pure JavaScript
  • Adaptive height
  • Works on mobile devices
  • Lightweight (2kb minified)

💾 Install

$ npm i universal-parallax -S

🚀 Setup

#1

Choose between:

  • Include this in your <head> section
<link href="node_modules/universal-parallax/dist/universal-parallax.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
  • Or add this CSS
.parallax__container {
    clip: rect(0, auto, auto, 0);
    height: 100%;
    left: 0;
    overflow: hidden;
    position: absolute;
    top: 0;
    width: 100%;
    z-index: -100;
}

.parallax {
    position: fixed;
    top: 0;
    -webkit-transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
    transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
    -webkit-transform-style: preserve-3d;
    transform-style: preserve-3d;
    width: 100%;

    /* BG behaviour */
    background-position: center;
    background-repeat: no-repeat;
    background-size: cover;
}

BG behaviour in seperate class gives more flexibility controlling themSASS version available in /dist folder

#2

If <section> is your container, make the parallax element inside it

<section>
    <div class="parallax" data-parallax-image="path/to/your_image">
</section>

⚡ You can also use background-image to define your image instead of using data-parallax-image=""

#3

Include the script to your project

<script src="node_modules/universal-parallax/dist/universal-parallax.min.js"></script>

#4

Initialize the JS function

<script>
    new universalParallax().init();
</script>

That's it! 🏁

Custom speed

You can change the parallax speed; the higher the number, the slower the parallax effect

new universalParallax().init({
    speed: 6.0
});

speed: 1 is the minimum value before the background image is fixed

Tips

Opacity

If you want your backround color to shine through or dampen the image without making it a .png - just add transparency to it

.parallax {
    opacity: 0.5;
}

Alternatives

locomotive-scroll🛤 Detection of elements in viewport & smooth scrolling with parallax.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Performant
lj
lax.jsSimple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scr
scrollmagicThe javascript library for magical scroll interactions.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
pj
parallax-jsParallax Engine that reacts to the orientation of a smart device
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rellaxLightweight, vanilla javascript parallax library
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rsp
react-scroll-parallax🔮 React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

