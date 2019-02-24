Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Lightweight (2kb) and cross browser compatibility - including mobile platforms (iOS, Android).
$ npm i universal-parallax -S
Choose between:
<head> section
<link href="node_modules/universal-parallax/dist/universal-parallax.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
.parallax__container {
clip: rect(0, auto, auto, 0);
height: 100%;
left: 0;
overflow: hidden;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
z-index: -100;
}
.parallax {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
-webkit-transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
-webkit-transform-style: preserve-3d;
transform-style: preserve-3d;
width: 100%;
/* BG behaviour */
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
}
⚡ BG behaviour in seperate class gives more flexibility controlling them ⚡ SASS version available in /dist folder
If
<section> is your container, make the parallax element inside it
<section>
<div class="parallax" data-parallax-image="path/to/your_image">
</section>
⚡ You can also use
background-image to define your image instead of using
data-parallax-image=""
Include the script to your project
<script src="node_modules/universal-parallax/dist/universal-parallax.min.js"></script>
Initialize the JS function
<script>
new universalParallax().init();
</script>
That's it! 🏁
You can change the parallax speed; the higher the number, the slower the parallax effect
new universalParallax().init({
speed: 6.0
});
⚡
speed: 1 is the minimum value before the background image is fixed
If you want your backround color to shine through or dampen the image without making it a .png - just add transparency to it
.parallax {
opacity: 0.5;
}