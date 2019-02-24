Universal Parallax

Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Lightweight (2kb) and cross browser compatibility - including mobile platforms (iOS, Android).

⚡ Features

Easy setup

Pure JavaScript

Adaptive height

Works on mobile devices

Lightweight (2kb minified)

💾 Install

$ npm i universal-parallax -S

🚀 Setup

Choose between:

Include this in your <head> section

< link href = "node_modules/universal-parallax/dist/universal-parallax.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Or add this CSS

.parallax__container { clip : rect (0, auto, auto, 0); height : 100% ; left : 0 ; overflow : hidden; position : absolute; top : 0 ; width : 100% ; z-index : - 100 ; } .parallax { position : fixed; top : 0 ; -webkit-transform : translate3d (0, 0, 0); transform : translate3d (0, 0, 0); -webkit-transform-style : preserve- 3 d; transform-style : preserve- 3 d; width : 100% ; background-position : center; background-repeat : no-repeat; background-size : cover; }

⚡ BG behaviour in seperate class gives more flexibility controlling them ⚡ SASS version available in /dist folder

If <section> is your container, make the parallax element inside it

< section > < div class = "parallax" data-parallax-image = "path/to/your_image" > </ section >

⚡ You can also use background-image to define your image instead of using data-parallax-image=""

Include the script to your project

< script src = "node_modules/universal-parallax/dist/universal-parallax.min.js" > </ script >

Initialize the JS function

< script > new universalParallax().init(); </ script >

That's it! 🏁

If it resembles the demo - you're done 🎉

See customizations underneath

Please report any problems you find

Otherwise, let me know me for new features or improvements. Thanks!

Custom speed

You can change the parallax speed; the higher the number, the slower the parallax effect

new universalParallax().init({ speed : 6.0 });

⚡ speed: 1 is the minimum value before the background image is fixed

Tips

Opacity

If you want your backround color to shine through or dampen the image without making it a .png - just add transparency to it