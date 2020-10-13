Easily hot reload your server, client or universal apps 👏

Why this package?

Setup hot reload for your app in four lines of code or less.

Supports server, client and universal hot reloads!

Works with react, typescript, graphql and nexus.

This should be used in development only!

Installation

yarn add universal-hot-reload -D

Quickstart: server only

To hot reload graphql servers and express servers without ssr, create index.js and server.js like below. For graphql, only express-graphql and apollo-server are supported for now.

const { serverHotReload } = require ( 'universal-hot-reload' ); serverHotReload( require .resolve( './server.js' ));

export default app.listen(PORT, () => console .log( `Listening at ${PORT} ` )); const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers }); server.listen().then( () => console .log( `Listening at ${PORT} ` )); export default server.httpServer;

Run your app:

node index.js

Quickstart: universal apps

To hot reload a universal app, create index.js like below and follow the same steps as Quickstart: server only.

const UniversalHotReload = require ( 'universal-hot-reload' ).default; const serverConfig = require ( '../webpack.config.server.js' ); const clientConfig = require ( '../webpack.config.client.js' ); UniversalHotReload({ serverConfig, clientConfig });

Advanced

If you use the serverHotReload function then you won't need to supply your own server webpack config. universal-hot-reload uses a default server webpack config so you don't have to supply your own.

If you want to use your own custom server webpack config or if you want to hot reload your universal app, then you'll need to supply your own webpack configs. Follow the lines marked Important .

Your server webpack config should look like this: const path = require ( 'path' ); const nodeExternals = require ( 'webpack-node-externals' ); module .exports = { mode : 'development' , devtool : 'source-map' , entry : './src/server/server.js' , target : 'node' , externals : [nodeExternals()], output : { path : path.resolve( 'dist' ), filename : 'serverBundle.js' , libraryTarget : 'commonjs2' }, }; Your client webpack config should look like this: const path = require ( 'path' ); const webpackServeUrl = 'http://localhost:3002' ; module .exports = { mode : 'development' , devtool : 'source-map' , entry : './src/client/index' , output : { path : path.resolve( 'dist' ), publicPath : ` ${webpackServeUrl} /dist/` , filename : 'bundle.js' }, }; Create an index.js file: const UniversalHotReload = require ( 'universal-hot-reload' ).default; const serverConfig = require ( '../webpack.config.server.js' ); const clientConfig = require ( '../webpack.config.client.js' ); UniversalHotReload({ serverConfig, clientConfig }); Lastly in your server entry file: import { getDevServerBundleUrl } from 'universal-hot-reload' ; import webpackClientConfig from 'path/to/webpack.config.client' ; const devServerBundleUrl = getDevServerBundleUrl(webpackClientConfig); const html = `<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <div id="reactDiv"> ${reactString} </div> <script src=" ${devServerBundleUrl} "></script> </body> </html>` ; export default app.listen(PORT, () => { log.info( `Listening at ${PORT} ` ); }); Run your app! node index.js

Examples

For graphql, check this example with nexus, apollo server and typescript. Only express-graphql and apollo-server are supported right now. graphql-yoga does not expose its http.server instance and so it's not hot-reloadable this way for now.

For universal webpack apps, check the react example for a fully working spa with react and react-router.