A Universal Google Analytics module for node and the browser. You can either include this referenced via a script tag globally, or use a bundling process such as webpack or browserify. Once universal-ga has been initialized, you can any of the tracking methods to send your analytics data to Google.
Currently supported features:
$ npm install --save universal-ga
To initialize
universal-ga, you will need to first pass in your analytics tracking id.
var analytics = require('universal-ga');
...
analytics.initialize('UA-XXXXX-YYY');
<script src="analytics.js"></script>
...
<script>analytics.initialize('UA-XXXXX-YYY');</script>
Initialization is dependant upon
window being available at the time you call it, so be sure you call this once you can attach to window and before you call any of the other tracking methods.
|Name
|Description
|trackingID
string Your analytics tracking id, i.e.
UA-XXXXX-YY.
|options.debug
bool (optional) If set to
true, will use
analytics_debug.js for some additional console logging.
Before anything else will work, you must first initialize analytics by passing an initial tracking id.
analytics.initialize('UA-12345-12');
Additional options can also be sent to
analytics.create by including them as additional properties on the options object.
analytics.initialize('UA-12345-12', { storage: 'none' });
|Name
|Description
|trackingID
string Another analytics tracking id, i.e.
UA-XXXXX-YY.
|options
object or
string (optional) additional options to pass to the tracker.
Allows you to create multiple tracking ids. If you just need to add an additional tracking id,
options can just be the name of your additional tracker. This can be used in combination with the
.name() method.
analytics.initialize('UA-12345-1');
analytics.create('UA-12345-2', 'anotherTracker');
...
analytics.pageview('/home');
analytics.name('anotherTracker').pageview('/home');
However, if you need to combine additional options with a name, you will need to name your tracker as part of the options object.
analytics.initialize('UA-12345-1');
analytics.create('UA-12345-2', {
name: 'anotherTracker',
clientId: generateUUID()
});
This will namespace any additional values, allowing you to specify which values to send to which tracker. The above example would send the following data to analytics:
['send', 'pageview', '/home'],
['anotherTracker.send', 'pageview', 'home']
|Name
|Description
|name
string Send next value for the namespaced tracking id.
Namespaces the next set of values sent to analytics.
analytics
.name('anotherTracker')
.pageView('/home')
.timing('load', 'page', 123);
The above would send the following data to analytics:
['anotherTracker.send', 'pageview', '/home'],
['anotherTracker.send', 'timing', 'load', 'page', 123]
|Name
|Description
|key
string Key to send to analytics.
|value
string Value for the key.
Set key/value pairs for analytics.
analytics.set('page', '/about');
|Name
|Description
|name
string Plugin to require.
|options
object (optional) Additional options.
Allows you to add plugins to analytics. Additional options for plugins can be seen in the plugins documentation.
analytics.plugin('foo');
|Name
|Description
|pagename
string Pagename to send to analytics.
|options
object (optional) Additional options.
Allows you to send a pageview to analytics. Additional options for the pageview can be seen in the pages documentation.
analytics.pageview('/about');
|Name
|Description
|screenname
string Screenname to send to analytics.
|options
object (optional) Additional options.
Send a screenview to analytics. Additional options for the screenview can be seen in the app screens documentation.
analytics.screenview('/about');
|Name
|Description
|category
string Event category.
|action
string Event action.
|options
object (optional) Additional options.
Send event data and event metrics to analytics. Additional options for events can be seen in the event tracking documentation.
analytics.event('category', 'action', { eventLabel: 'label' });
|Name
|Description
|category
string Timing category.
|var
string Timing variable.
|value
int Timing value (in milliseconds).
|options
object (optional) Additional options.
Send timing data to analytics. Additional options for timing can be seen in the user timing documentation.
analytics.timing('load', 'DOMContentLoaded', 123);
|Name
|Description
|message
string Exception message.
|isFatal
bool (optional) Is fatal event.
Send exception data to analytics. You can specify whether or not the event was fatal with the optional boolean flag.
|Name
|Description
|key
string Custom dimension/metric key.
|value
string Custom dimension/metric value.
Send custom dimension/metrics to analytics. You need to first configure caustom dimensions/metrics through the analytics management interface. This allows you to specify a metric/dimension index to track custom values. See custom dimensions/metrics documentation for more details.
Dimensions and metrics keys will be a key of
dimension[0-9] or
metric[0-9].
analytics
.custom('dimension01', 1234)
.custom('metric04', 'my custom dimension');
You can additional combine custom metrics/dimensions with other analytics properties (such as events or pageviews) as additional data.
analytics
.event('category', 'action', { metric05: 'custom metric data' })
.pageview('/index', { dimension02: 'custom dimension data' });
|Name
|Description
|transaction
object a transaction.
An ecommerce transaction represents the entire transaction that occurs on your site. Seeecommerce documentation for more details. A transaction
object can consist of the following objects:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
text
|The transaction ID. (e.g. 1234).
|affiliation
text
|(optional) The store or affiliation from which this transaction occurred (e.g. Acme Clothing).
|revenue
currency
|(optional) No Specifies the total revenue or grand total associated with the transaction (e.g. 11.99). This value may include shipping, tax costs, or other adjustments to total revenue that you want to include as part of your revenue calculations.
|shipping
currency
|(optional) No Specifies the total shipping cost of the transaction. (e.g. 5).
|tax
currency
|(optional) No Specifies the total tax of the transaction. (e.g. 1.29).
let transaction = {
'id': '1234', // Transaction ID. Required.
'affiliation': 'Acme Clothing', // Affiliation or store name.
'revenue': '11.99', // Grand Total.
'shipping': '5', // Shipping.
'tax': '1.29' // Tax.
};
analytics.ecAddTransaction(transaction);
|Name
|Description
|productItem
object individual product.
An item represents the individual products that were in the shopping cart, and contains the following values::
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
text
|The transaction ID. This ID is what links items to the transactions to which they belong. (e.g. 1234).
|name
text
|The item name. (e.g. Fluffy Pink Bunnies).
|sku
text
|(optional) Specifies the SKU or item code. (e.g. SKU47).
|category
text
|(optional) The category to which the item belongs (e.g. Party Toys).
|price
text
|(optional) The individual, unit, price for each item. (e.g. 11.99).
|quantity
integer
|(optional) The number of units purchased in the transaction. If a non-integer value is passed into this field (e.g. 1.5), it will be rounded to the closest integer value.
let productItem = {
'id': '1234', // Transaction ID. Required.
'name': 'Fluffy Pink Bunnies', // Product name. Required.
'sku': 'DD23444', // SKU/code.
'category': 'Party Toys', // Category or variation.
'price': '11.99', // Unit price.
'quantity': '1' // Quantity.
};
analytics.ecAddItem(productItem);
Finally, once you have configured all your ecommerce data in the shopping cart, you send the data to Google Analytics using the ecSend command.
If you need to manually clear the shopping cart of all transactions and items, you use this command.