universal-fetch

by Minkyu Cho
1.0.0 (see all)

Isomorphic WHATWG Fetch API, for Node & Browser with IE8 support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Universal-Fetch Build Status npm version

npm downloads

Fetch for node and browser (Webpack, Browserify) with IE8 support. Built on top of GitHub's WHATWG Fetch polyfill.

Warnings

  • This adds fetch as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server.
  • You must bring your own ES6 Promise compatible polyfill, I suggest es6-promise.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save universal-fetch es6-promise

Bower

bower install --save universal-fetch es6-promise

Usage

require('es6-promise').polyfill();
require('universal-fetch');

fetch('//offline-news-api.herokuapp.com/stories')
    .then(function(response) {
        if (response.status >= 400) {
            throw new Error("Bad response from server");
        }
        return response.json();
    })
    .then(function(stories) {
        console.log(stories);
    });

License

All open source code released by FT Labs is licenced under the MIT licence. Based on the fine work by jxck and isomorphic-fetch .

