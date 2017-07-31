Universal-Fetch

Fetch for node and browser (Webpack, Browserify) with IE8 support. Built on top of GitHub's WHATWG Fetch polyfill.

Warnings

This adds fetch as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server.

You must bring your own ES6 Promise compatible polyfill, I suggest es6-promise.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save universal-fetch es6-promise

Bower

bower install --save universal-fetch es6-promise

Usage

require ( 'es6-promise' ).polyfill(); require ( 'universal-fetch' ); fetch( '//offline-news-api.herokuapp.com/stories' ) .then( function ( response ) { if (response.status >= 400 ) { throw new Error ( "Bad response from server" ); } return response.json(); }) .then( function ( stories ) { console .log(stories); });

License

All open source code released by FT Labs is licenced under the MIT licence. Based on the fine work by jxck and isomorphic-fetch .