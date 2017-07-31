Fetch for node and browser (Webpack, Browserify) with IE8 support. Built on top of GitHub's WHATWG Fetch polyfill.
fetch as a global so that its API is consistent between client and server.
npm install --save universal-fetch es6-promise
bower install --save universal-fetch es6-promise
require('es6-promise').polyfill();
require('universal-fetch');
fetch('//offline-news-api.herokuapp.com/stories')
.then(function(response) {
if (response.status >= 400) {
throw new Error("Bad response from server");
}
return response.json();
})
.then(function(stories) {
console.log(stories);
});
All open source code released by FT Labs is licenced under the MIT licence. Based on the fine work by jxck and isomorphic-fetch .