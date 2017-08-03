Universal-CLI is fork from Angular-CLI. It supports Angular Universal (with
--universal flag after
ung new or
ung init), see Support for server side rendering for detail.
It is a separate package because the Core-CLI team is not able to maintain non-core functionality.
I am looking for maintainers, please let me know if you're interested in supporting
universal-cli.
Feel free to ask questions related to Angular Universal and Universal-CLI at angular-universal.slack.com
Prototype of a CLI for Angular 2 applications based on the ember-cli project.
This project is very much still a work in progress.
The CLI is now in alpha. If you wish to collaborate while the project is still young, check out our issue list.
Before submitting new issues, have a look at issues marked with the
type: faq label.
We changed the build system between beta.10 and beta.14, from SystemJS to Webpack. And with it comes a lot of benefits. To take advantage of these, your app built with the old beta will need to migrate.
You can update your
beta.10 projects to
beta.14 by following these instructions.
Both the CLI and generated project have dependencies that require Node 4 or higher, together with NPM 3 or higher.
BEFORE YOU INSTALL: please read the prerequisites
npm install -g universal-cli
ung --help
ung new PROJECT_NAME
cd PROJECT_NAME
ung serve
Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
You can configure the default HTTP port and the one used by the LiveReload server with two command-line options :
ung serve --host 0.0.0.0 --port 4201 --live-reload-port 49153
You can use the
ung generate (or just
ung g) command to generate Angular components:
ung generate component my-new-component
ung g component my-new-component # using the alias
# components support relative path generation
# if in the directory src/app/feature/ and you run
ung g component new-cmp
# your component will be generated in src/app/feature/new-cmp
# but if you were to run
ung g component ../newer-cmp
# your component will be generated in src/app/newer-cmp
You can find all possible blueprints in the table below:
|Scaffold
|Usage
|Component
ung g component my-new-component
|Directive
ung g directive my-new-directive
|Pipe
ung g pipe my-new-pipe
|Service
ung g service my-new-service
|Class
ung g class my-new-class
|Interface
ung g interface my-new-interface
|Enum
ung g enum my-new-enum
|Module
ung g module my-module
Generating routes in the CLI has been disabled for the time being. A new router and new route generation blueprints are coming.
You can read the official documentation for the new Router here: https://angular.io/docs/ts/latest/guide/router.html. Please note that even though route generation is disabled, building your projects with routing is still fully supported.
ung build
The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory.
ung build can specify both a build target (
--target=production or
--target=development) and an
environment file to be used with that build (
--environment=dev or
--environment=prod).
By default, the development build target and environment are used.
The mapping used to determine which environment file is used can be found in
angular-cli.json:
"environments": {
"source": "environments/environment.ts",
"dev": "environments/environment.ts",
"prod": "environments/environment.prod.ts"
}
These options also apply to the serve command. If you do not pass a value for
environment,
it will default to
dev for
development and
prod for
production.
# these are equivalent
ung build --target=production --environment=prod
ung build --prod --env=prod
ung build --prod
# and so are these
ung build --target=development --environment=dev
ung build --dev --e=dev
ung build --dev
ung build
You can also add your own env files other than
dev and
prod by doing the following:
src/environments/environment.NAME.ts
{ "NAME": 'src/environments/environment.NAME.ts' } to the
apps[0].environments object in
angular-cli.json
--env=NAME flag on the build/serve commands.
When building you can modify base tag (
<base href="/">) in your index.html with
--base-href your-url option.
# Sets base tag href to /myUrl/ in your index.html
ung build --base-href /myUrl/
ung build --bh /myUrl/
All builds make use of bundling, and using the
--prod flag in
ung build --prod
or
ung serve --prod will also make use of uglifying and tree-shaking functionality.
ung test
Tests will execute after a build is executed via Karma, and it will automatically watch your files for changes. You can run tests a single time via
--watch=false or
--single-run.
You can run tests with coverage via
--code-coverage. The coverage report will be in the
coverage/ directory.
Linting during tests is also available via the
--lint flag. See Linting and formatting code chapter for more informations.
ung e2e
Before running the tests make sure you are serving the app via
ung serve.
End-to-end tests are run via Protractor.
Using the proxying support in webpack's dev server we can highjack certain urls and send them to a backend server.
We do this by passing a file to
--proxy-config
Say we have a server running on
http://localhost:3000/api and we want all calls to
http://localhost:4200/api to go to that server.
We create a file next to projects
package.json called
proxy.conf.json
with the content
{
"/api": {
"target": "http://localhost:3000",
"secure": false
}
}
You can read more about what options are available here webpack-dev-server proxy settings
and then we edit the
package.json file's start script to be
"start": "ng serve --proxy-config proxy.conf.json",
now run it with
npm start
You can deploy your apps quickly via:
ung github-pages:deploy --message "Optional commit message"
This will do the following:
HEAD
gh-pages branch if one doesn't exist
gh-pages branch and creates a commit
gh-pages branch to github
HEAD
Creating the repo requires a token from github, and the remaining functionality relies on ssh authentication for all git operations that communicate with github.com. To simplify the authentication, be sure to setup your ssh keys.
If you are deploying a user or organization page, you can instead use the following command:
ung github-pages:deploy --user-page --message "Optional commit message"
This command pushes the app to the
master branch on the github repo instead
of pushing to
gh-pages, since user and organization pages require this.
You can lint your app code by running
ung lint.
This will use the
lint npm script that in generated projects uses
tslint.
You can modify the these scripts in
package.json to run whatever tool you prefer.
The
--mobile flag has been disabled temporarily. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Angular-CLI includes support for offline applications via the
--mobile flag on
ung new. Support is experimental,
please see the angular/mobile-toolkit project and https://mobile.angular.io/ for documentation on how to make use of this functionality.
Universal-CLI includes Angular Universal via the
--universal flag on
ung new and
ung init.
Angular Universal helps you to seo optimize your application and offers a better user experience through server side rendering. Please see the angular/universal project and https://universal.angular.io/ for documentation on how to make use of this functionality.
cd path/to/project and init your project with the universal option
ung init --universal. Take every Pipe, Directive, Component, Module and Routes from
./src/app/app.module.ts
and move them to
./src/app/app.browser.module.ts and
./src/app/app.node.module.ts. Try
ung serve, if your application looks like before, then you can delete the files
./src/app/app.module.ts and
./src/main.ts. Have fun with Angular Universal!
To turn on auto completion use the following commands:
For bash:
ung completion 1>> ~/.bashrc 2>>&1
source ~/.bashrc
For zsh:
ung completion 1>> ~/.zshrc 2>>&1
source ~/.zshrc
Windows users using gitbash:
ung completion 1>> ~/.bash_profile 2>>&1
source ~/.bash_profile
You use the
assets array in
angular-cli.json to list files or folders you want to copy as-is when building your project:
"assets": [
"assets",
"favicon.ico"
]
The
styles.css file allows users to add global styles and supports
CSS imports.
If the project is created with the
--style=sass option, this will be a
.sass
file instead, and the same applies to
scss/less/styl.
You can add more global styles via the
apps[0].styles property in
angular-cli.json.
Universal-CLI supports all major CSS preprocessors:
To use these preprocessors simply add the file to your component's
styleUrls:
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: 'app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent {
title = 'app works!';
}
When generating a new project you can also define which extension you want for style files:
ung new sassy-project --style=sass
Or set the default style on an existing project:
ung set defaults.styleExt scss
Simply install your library via
npm install lib-name --save and import it in your code.
If the library does not include typings, you can install them using npm:
npm install d3 --save
npm install @types/d3 --save-dev
If the library doesn't have typings available at
@types/, you can still use it by
manually adding typings for it:
First, create a
typings.d.ts file in your
src/ folder. This file will be automatically included as global type definition.
Then, in
src/typings.d.ts, add the following code:
declare module 'typeless-package';
Finally, in the component or file that uses the library, add the following code:
import * as typelessPackage from 'typeless-package';
typelessPackage.method();
Done. Note: you might need or find useful to define more typings for the library that you're trying to use.
Some javascript libraries need to be added to the global scope, and loaded as if
they were in a script tag. We can do this using the
apps[0].scripts and
apps[0].styles properties of
angular-cli.json.
As an example, to use Bootstrap 4 this is what you need to do:
First install Bootstrap from
npm:
npm install bootstrap@next
Then add the needed script files to
apps[0].scripts:
"scripts": [
"../node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.js",
"../node_modules/tether/dist/js/tether.js",
"../node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js"
],
Finally add the Bootstrap CSS to the
apps[0].styles array:
"styles": [
"../node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css",
"styles.css"
],
Restart
ung serve if you're running it, and Bootstrap 4 should be working on
your app.
To update
universal-cli to a new version, you must update both the global package and your project's local package.
Global package:
npm uninstall -g universal-cli
npm cache clean
npm install -g universal-cli
Local project package:
rm -rf node_modules dist tmp
npm install --save-dev universal-cli
npm install
ung init
Running
ung init will check for changes in all the auto-generated files created by
ung new and allow you to update yours. You are offered four choices for each changed file:
y (overwrite),
n (don't overwrite),
d (show diff between your file and the updated file) and
h (help).
Carefully read the diffs for each code file, and either accept the changes or incorporate them manually after
ung init finishes.
The main cause of errors after an update is failing to incorporate these updates into your code.
You can find more details about changes between versions in CHANGELOG.md.
git clone https://github.com/devCrossNet/universal-cli.git
cd universal-cli
npm link
npm link is very similar to
npm install -g except that instead of downloading the package
from the repo, the just cloned
universal-cli/ folder becomes the global package.
Any changes to the files in the
universal-cli/ folder will immediately affect the global
universal-cli package,
allowing you to quickly test any changes you make to the cli project.
Now you can use
universal-cli via the command line:
ung new foo
cd foo
npm link universal-cli
ung serve
npm link universal-cli is needed because by default the globally installed
universal-cli just loads
the local
universal-cli from the project which was fetched remotely from npm.
npm link universal-cli symlinks the global
universal-cli package to the local
universal-cli package.
Now the
universal-cli you cloned before is in three places:
The folder you cloned it into, npm's folder where it stores global packages and the
universal-cli project you just created.
You can also use
ung new foo --link-cli to automatically link the
universal-cli package.
Please read the official npm-link documentation and the npm-link cheatsheet for more information.
MIT