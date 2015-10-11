Units

Parse length and angle CSS values and convert between units.

Supported units:

Length: %, ch, cm, em, ex, in, mm, pc, pt, px, rem, vh, vmax, vmin, vw

Angle: deg, grad, rad, turn

Install

Bower: bower install -S units-css

npm: npm i -S units-css

(One object is exported:)

var units = require ( 'units-css' );

API

Extract the numeric value and unit from a formatted CSS value:

units.parse( '1px' );

Or, passing only a value or only a unit:

units.parse( 1 ); units.parse( 'px' );

Optionally pass a CSS property name as the second argument to enable property-specific defaults:

units.parse( 1 , 'width' ); units.parse( 1 , 'opacity' ); units.parse( 1 , 'rotate' ); units.parse( '' , 'width' ); units.parse( '' , 'opacity' );

Transforms

transform should not be passed directly as the property name - instead specify a transform keyword (e.g. rotate ).

Convert a formatted CSS value to a different unit (see supported units). For example:

units.convert( 'cm' , '12px' );

Element

Conversions to/from %, ch, em, ex require an element be passed as the third argument. This should be the element to which the converted CSS value applies/will apply:

units.convert( 'em' , '16px' , document .getElementById( 'some-element' ));

Property

Conversions to/from % require a CSS property name (e.g. width) be passed as the fourth argument. This should be the matching property name for the converted CSS value:

units.convert( '%' , '16px' , document .getElementById( 'some-element' ), 'translateX' );

Transforms

transform should not be passed directly as the property name - instead specify a transform keyword (e.g. rotate ).

Get a default numeric value for a CSS property:

units.getDefaultValue( 'opacity' ); units.getDefaultValue( 'scale' ); units.getDefaultValue( 'scale3d' ); units.getDefaultValue( 'scaleX' ); units.getDefaultValue( 'scaleY' ); units.getDefaultValue( 'scaleZ' ); units.getDefaultValue( 'lineHeight' );

All other properties will return 0 , for example:

units.getDefaultValue( 'width' );

Get a default unit for a CSS property:

units.getDefaultUnit( 'opacity' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'rotate' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'rotate3d' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'rotateX' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'rotateY' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'rotateZ' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'skew' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'skewX' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'skewY' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'scale' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'scale3d' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'scaleX' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'scaleY' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'scaleZ' ); units.getDefaultUnit( 'lineHeight' );

All other properties will return 'px' , for example:

units.getDefaultUnit( 'width' );

Environment

Server-side use is supported, though converting to/from the following units requires a browser environment: %, ch, em, ex, rem, vh, vmax, vmin, vw .

Development

Clone repo and npm install Make changes and ensure linting ( gulp lint ) & tests ( gulp test ) pass (combined task: gulp dev ) Create distributable files ( gulp dist ) - combined dev + dist task: gulp