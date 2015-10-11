Parse length and angle CSS values and convert between units.
Length:
%, ch, cm, em, ex, in, mm, pc, pt, px, rem, vh, vmax, vmin, vw
Angle:
deg, grad, rad, turn
Bower:
bower install -S units-css
npm:
npm i -S units-css
(One object is exported:)
var units = require('units-css');
Extract the numeric value and unit from a formatted CSS value:
units.parse('1px'); // {'value': 1, 'unit': 'px'}
Or, passing only a value or only a unit:
units.parse(1); // {'value': 1, 'unit': ''}
units.parse('px'); // {'value': 0, 'unit': 'px'}
Optionally pass a CSS property name as the second argument to enable property-specific defaults:
// Absent units
units.parse(1, 'width'); // {'value': 1, 'unit': 'px'}
units.parse(1, 'opacity'); // {'value': 1, 'unit': ''}
units.parse(1, 'rotate'); // {'value': 1, 'unit': 'deg'}
// Absent values
units.parse('', 'width'); // {'value': 0, 'unit': 'px'}
units.parse('', 'opacity'); // {'value': 1, 'unit': ''}
transform should not be passed directly as the property name - instead specify a transform keyword (e.g.
rotate).
Convert a formatted CSS value to a different unit (see supported units). For example:
units.convert('cm', '12px'); // 0.3175
Conversions to/from
%, ch, em, ex require an element be passed as the third argument. This should be the element to which the converted CSS value applies/will apply:
units.convert('em', '16px', document.getElementById('some-element')); // 1em
Conversions to/from
% require a CSS property name (e.g. width) be passed as the fourth argument. This should be the matching property name for the converted CSS value:
units.convert('%', '16px', document.getElementById('some-element'), 'translateX'); // 10%
transform should not be passed directly as the property name - instead specify a transform keyword (e.g.
rotate).
Get a default numeric value for a CSS property:
units.getDefaultValue('opacity'); // 1
units.getDefaultValue('scale'); // 1
units.getDefaultValue('scale3d'); // 1
units.getDefaultValue('scaleX'); // 1
units.getDefaultValue('scaleY'); // 1
units.getDefaultValue('scaleZ'); // 1
units.getDefaultValue('lineHeight'); // 1
All other properties will return
0, for example:
units.getDefaultValue('width'); // 0
Get a default unit for a CSS property:
units.getDefaultUnit('opacity'); // ''
units.getDefaultUnit('rotate'); // 'deg'
units.getDefaultUnit('rotate3d'); // 'deg'
units.getDefaultUnit('rotateX'); // 'deg'
units.getDefaultUnit('rotateY'); // 'deg'
units.getDefaultUnit('rotateZ'); // 'deg'
units.getDefaultUnit('skew'); // 'deg'
units.getDefaultUnit('skewX'); // 'deg'
units.getDefaultUnit('skewY'); // 'deg'
units.getDefaultUnit('scale'); // ''
units.getDefaultUnit('scale3d'); // ''
units.getDefaultUnit('scaleX'); // ''
units.getDefaultUnit('scaleY'); // ''
units.getDefaultUnit('scaleZ'); // ''
units.getDefaultUnit('lineHeight'); // ''
All other properties will return
'px', for example:
units.getDefaultUnit('width'); // 'px'
Server-side use is supported, though converting to/from the following units requires a browser environment:
%, ch, em, ex, rem, vh, vmax, vmin, vw.
npm install
gulp lint) & tests (
gulp test) pass (combined task:
gulp dev)
gulp dist) - combined dev + dist task:
gulp
Use
gulp watch to run linter and tests on each file change (equivalent to manually running
gulp dev).