Units Converter

A simple library to convert units. Heavily based on convert-units.

An example implementation of the library.

Key Features

Tree shakable.

No dependencies.

Build for es6, cmj and umd.

Tested to 4 significant figures.

Installation

npm install units-converter --save

Usage

The library provide a simple chained API to transform units of the same type. The units are broken down to modules, so it is possible and recommended, to load only the unite types that you are using.

import { voltage } from 'units-converter' ; voltage( 1 ).from( 'V' ).to( 'mV' ).value;

or

import * as converter from 'units-converter' ; converter.voltage( 1 ).from( 'V' ).to( 'mV' ).value; converter.mass( 1 ).from( 'lb' ).to( 'oz' ).value;

Convert unit will return an object of the unit specifed in the "to" function

import { length } from 'units-converter' ; length( 1200 ).from( 'mm' ).to( 'm' );

Convert unit to Best

import { length } from 'units-converter' ; length( 12000 ).from( 'mm' ).toBest(); length( 12000 ).from( 'mm' ).toBest({ exclude : [ 'm' ] }); length( 900 ).from( 'mm' ).toBest({ cutOffNumber : 10 }); length( 1000 ).from( 'mm' ).toBest({ cutOffNumber : 10 });

Possibilities will return an array with the abbreviations of the available units

import { voltage } from 'units-converter' ; voltage().from( 'V' ).possibilities();

Describe will return an object with all the details of the unit

import { voltage } from 'units-converter' ; voltage().describe( 'V' );

List will return and array with the description of all the available units

import { voltage } from 'units-converter' ; voltage().list();

Units

Length mm

cm

m

in

ft-us

ft

fathom

mi

nMi

Area * mm2 * cm2 * m2 * ha * km2 * in2 * ft2 * ac * mi2

Mass * mcg * mg * g * kg * oz * lb * mt * t

Volume * mm3 * cm3 * ml * l * kl * m3 * km3 * tsp * Tbs * in3 * fl-oz * cup * pnt * qt * gal * ft3 * yd3

Volume Flow Rate * mm3/s * cm3/s * ml/s * cl/s * dl/s * l/s * l/min * l/h * kl/s * kl/min * kl/h * m3/s * m3/min * m3/h * km3/s * tsp/s * Tbs/s * in3/s * in3/min * in3/h * fl-oz/s * fl-oz/min * fl-oz/h * cup/s * pnt/s * pnt/min * pnt/h * qt/s * gal/s * gal/min * gal/h * ft3/s * ft3/min * ft3/h * yd3/s * yd3/min * yd3/h'

Temperature * C * F * K * R

Time * ns * mu * ms * s * min * h * d * week * month * year

Frequency * Hz * mHz * kHz * MHz * GHz * THz * rpm * deg/s * rad/s

Speed * m/s * km/h * m/h * knot * ft/s

Pace * s/m * min/km * s/ft * min/km

Pressure * Pa * hPa * kPa * MPa * bar * torr * psi * ksi

Digital * b * Kb * Mb * Gb * Tb * B * KB * MB * GB * TB

Illuminance * lx * ft-cd

Parts-Per * ppm * ppb * ppt * ppq

Voltage * V * mV * kV

Current * A * mA * kA

Power * W * mW * kW * MW * GW

Apparent Power * VA * mVA * kVA * MVA * GVA

Reactive Power * VAR * mVAR * kVAR * MVAR * GVAR

Energy * Wh * mWh * kWh * MWh * GWh * J * kJ

Reactive Energy * VARh * mVARh * kVARh * MVARh * GVARh

Angle * deg * rad * grad * arcmin * arcsec

Charge * c * mC * μC * nC * pC

Force * N * kN * lbf

Acceleration * g (g-force) * m/s2

Road map