A simple library to convert units. Heavily based on convert-units.
An example implementation of the library.
npm install units-converter --save
The library provide a simple chained API to transform units of the same type. The units are broken down to modules, so it is possible and recommended, to load only the unite types that you are using.
import { voltage } from 'units-converter';
voltage(1).from('V').to('mV').value;
//1000
or
import * as converter from 'units-converter';
converter.voltage(1).from('V').to('mV').value;
//1000
converter.mass(1).from('lb').to('oz').value;
//16
import { length } from 'units-converter';
length(1200).from('mm').to('m');
/* {
value: 1.2,
unit: 'm',
system: 'metric',
singular: 'Meter',
plural: 'Meters'
} */
import { length } from 'units-converter';
// the smallest unit with a value above 1
length(12000).from('mm').toBest();
/* {
value: 1.2,
unit: 'm',
system: 'metric',
singular: 'Meter',
plural: 'Meters'
} */
// the smallest unit excluding meters
length(12000).from('mm').toBest({ exclude: ['m'] });
/* {
value: 1200,
unit: 'cm',
system: 'metric',
singular: 'Centimeter',
plural: 'Centimeters'
} */
// the smallest unit with a value equal to or above 10
length(900).from('mm').toBest({ cutOffNumber: 10 });
/* {
value: 90,
unit: 'cm',
system: 'metric',
singular: 'Centimeter',
plural: 'Centimeters'
} */
// the smallest unit with a value equal to or above 10
length(1000).from('mm').toBest({ cutOffNumber: 10 });
/* {
value: 100,
unit: 'cm',
system: 'metric',
singular: 'Centimeter',
plural: 'Centimeters'
} */
import { voltage } from 'units-converter';
voltage().from('V').possibilities();
// [ 'V', 'mV', 'kV' ]
import { voltage } from 'units-converter';
voltage().describe('V');
/* {
unit: 'V',
system: 'metric',
singular: 'Volt',
plural: 'Volts'
} */
import { voltage } from 'units-converter';
voltage().list();
/* [
{
unit: 'V',
system: 'metric',
singular: 'Volt',
plural: 'Volts'
},
{
unit: 'mV',
system: 'metric',
singular: 'Millivolt',
plural: 'Millivolts'
},
{
unit: 'kV',
system: 'metric',
singular: 'Kilovolt',
plural: 'Kilovolts'
}
] */
* mm2 * cm2 * m2 * ha * km2 * in2 * ft2 * ac * mi2
* mcg * mg * g * kg * oz * lb * mt * t
* mm3 * cm3 * ml * l * kl * m3 * km3 * tsp * Tbs * in3 * fl-oz * cup * pnt * qt * gal * ft3 * yd3
* mm3/s * cm3/s * ml/s * cl/s * dl/s * l/s * l/min * l/h * kl/s * kl/min * kl/h * m3/s * m3/min * m3/h * km3/s * tsp/s * Tbs/s * in3/s * in3/min * in3/h * fl-oz/s * fl-oz/min * fl-oz/h * cup/s * pnt/s * pnt/min * pnt/h * qt/s * gal/s * gal/min * gal/h * ft3/s * ft3/min * ft3/h * yd3/s * yd3/min * yd3/h'
* C * F * K * R
* ns * mu * ms * s * min * h * d * week * month * year
* Hz * mHz * kHz * MHz * GHz * THz * rpm * deg/s * rad/s
* m/s * km/h * m/h * knot * ft/s
* s/m * min/km * s/ft * min/km
* Pa * hPa * kPa * MPa * bar * torr * psi * ksi
* b * Kb * Mb * Gb * Tb * B * KB * MB * GB * TB
* lx * ft-cd
* ppm * ppb * ppt * ppq
* V * mV * kV
* A * mA * kA
* W * mW * kW * MW * GW
* VA * mVA * kVA * MVA * GVA
* VAR * mVAR * kVAR * MVAR * GVAR
* Wh * mWh * kWh * MWh * GWh * J * kJ
* VARh * mVARh * kVARh * MVARh * GVARh
* deg * rad * grad * arcmin * arcsec
* c * mC * μC * nC * pC
* N * kN * lbf
* g (g-force) * m/s2
Add types to support better integration with typescript using projects.
Add functionality for the addition of custom units.
Add more units, the goal is to approach the amount of units provided by matlab.
Rewrite the project with typescript.