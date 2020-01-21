openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uni

unitest

by Ryan Tsao
2.1.2 (see all)

🌎 Seamless node and browser unit testing with code coverage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

565

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Test Coverage

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

unitest logo

build status dependencies status npm version

Seamless node and browser unit testing with code coverage

Features
  • Unified node and browser tests with merged TAP output, code coverage reports, and exit status codes.
  • Headless Chrome-powered browser testing for a fast, modern browser testing environment.
  • Bundler-agnostic usage. Use browserify, webpack, or something else.
  • Designed to be used with Babel-powered coverage instrumentation for fast, efficient testing with code coverage.
  • Works seamlessly with nyc, the official Istanbul CLI.

Usage

Usage: unitest {OPTIONS}

Options:

    --version, -v  Print version and exit

       --help, -h  Print usage information

       --node, -n  Path to node test entry file

    --browser, -c  Path to browser test entry file

Getting Started

Run node and browser tests

  1. Transpile source code with Babel (optional)
  2. Bundle browser code
  3. Run unitest, specifying test entry files
babel src -d build
browserify build/test/browser.js > build/test/browser-bundle.js
unitest --browser=build/test/browser-bundle.js --node=build/test/node.js

Run node and browser tests with coverage report

Unitest works with nyc, the Istanbul CLI. To run unitest with coverage, add the Istanbul instrumentation Babel plugin then run unitest with nyc on the instrumented code:

babel src -d build --plugins=istanbul
browserify build/test/browser.js > build/test/browser-bundle.js
nyc --report=html unitest --browser=build/test/browser-bundle.js --node=build/test/node.js

Merged test output

The separate TAP and coverage output along with exit code for your node and browser tests will be merged seamlessly.

Debugging

Debug node tests

No magic here, just use plain node.

node --inspect-brk build/test/node.js

Debug browser tests

Coming soon: ability to launch Chrome with a DevTools window open, or let you connect to the script URL manually.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

c8
c8output coverage reports using Node.js' built in coverage
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
am
aria-mochaZero configuration CLI testing tool for nodejs and browser base
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
312
pru
prunkA mocking utility for node.js require
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
317
gt
gtSimple JS unit testing framework similar to QUnit
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
35
gnm
grunt-node-mochaOpiniated complete mocha testing framework for nodejs application. Where all watch,clean,mocha and instanbul code coverage configured as one.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial