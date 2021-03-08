Run PHP client-side in the browser or in Node.js.
Uniter is split into several NPM packages, each with a separate repository:
|Package
|Version
|Dependencies
uniter
phptoast
phptojs
phpcore
phpruntime
phpcommon
phpify
dotphp
uniter is the main Uniter library (this repository).
It pulls in all the required components (below) to take a string of PHP code, evaluate it and return the result
with a simple API.
phptoast is the parser for Uniter. It takes PHP code as a string
and returns an AST comprised of plain JavaScript objects.
phptojs is the transpiler. It takes an AST (such as the one returned by
phptoast)
and translates it into JavaScript
that can then be executed.
phpcore is the minimal runtime library required for code transpiled by
phptojs to execute.
It contains some builtin PHP classes and functions, but only those that are required
(eg. the
Closure class or
spl_autoload_register(...) function).
phpruntime is the extended "full" runtime library.
After pulling in
phpcore, it installs the remaining builtin classes and functions, such as
array_merge(...).
Only a small subset of PHP's standard library has been implemented so far - please open a GitHub issue
in the
phpruntime repository if you would like to request something that is missing.
phpcommon contains various tools that are shared between the different
packages, such as the
PHPFatalError class used by both the parser (
phptoast) and runtime (
phpcore).
phpify is a Browserify transform that can be used to require PHP modules
(and entire libraries) from JavaScript.
For an example of compiling a PHP library down to JavaScript,
see the Uniter Symfony EventDispatcher demo.
dotphp allows for easily including PHP files from Node.js.
A
require(...) extension may be installed by using the
/register script or PHP files may simply be required
with the exported
.require(...) method. Stderr and stdout are mapped to the process' stderr and stdout respectively,
and the filesystem/
include/require/_once(...) access is mapped to the real filesystem.
$ npm install uniter
$ node
> var php = require('uniter').createEngine('PHP');
> php.getStdout().on('data', function (text) { console.log(text); });
> php.execute('<?php print "Hello from PHP!";');
Hello from PHP!
Environment-agnostic architecture: should run in any modern browser (IE < 9 support coming soon) and Node.js
PHP statements, constructs and operators:
if,
else and
else if statements
while loop support
for loop support
foreach loop support
function statements with type hinting (as syntactic sugar only: no enforcement is performed yet)
Closure
function expressions
switch statements
Forward and backward
goto statements (but no overlap support yet)
class object support (
new operator,
extends support etc.)
Instance property/method access (
-> operator)
Static class property/method access (
:: operator),
self:: construct
use statement for
class,
namespace and
function importing and aliasing
Magic
__autoload(...) function
Magic
__DIR__,
__FILE__ and
__LINE__ constants
Ternary operator
Loose equality
== and inequality
!= comparison operators
Strict equality
=== and inequality
!== comparison operators
And others... see the
Engine integration tests for more info.
You can use Uniter from the command line after installing it via NPM, eg.:
# Install Uniter globally
$ npm install -g uniter
# Execute PHP code
$ uniter -r 'echo 7 + 2;'
9
# Parse PHP but just dump the AST as JSON, don't attempt to execute
$ uniter -r 'echo 7 + 2;' --dump-ast
{
"statements": [
{
"expression": {
"left": {
"number": "7",
"name": "N_INTEGER"
},
"right": [
{
"operator": "+",
"operand": {
"number": "2",
"name": "N_INTEGER"
}
}
],
"name": "N_EXPRESSION"
},
"name": "N_ECHO_STATEMENT"
}
],
"name": "N_PROGRAM"
}
There are two supported ways of running the Mocha test suite:
Run the tests in Node.js from the command line:
cd uniter/
npm test
Run the tests in a browser by starting a Node.js server:
npm run-script webtest
You should then be able to run the tests by visiting http://127.0.0.1:6700 in a supported web browser.