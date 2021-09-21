unist utility to visit nodes, with ancestral information.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install unist-util-visit-parents
import {visitParents} from 'unist-util-visit-parents'
import {fromMarkdown} from 'mdast-util-from-markdown'
const tree = fromMarkdown('Some _emphasis_, **importance**, and `code`.')
visitParents(tree, 'strong', (node, ancestors) => {
console.log(node.type, ancestors)
})
Yields:
strong
[
{
type: 'root',
children: [[Object]],
position: {start: [Object], end: [Object]}
},
{
type: 'paragraph',
children: [
[Object],
[Object],
[Object],
[Object],
[Object],
[Object],
[Object]
],
position: {start: [Object], end: [Object]}
}
]
This package exports the following identifiers:
visitParents,
SKIP,
CONTINUE, and
EXIT.
There is no default export.
visitParents(tree[, test], visitor[, reverse])
Visit nodes (inclusive descendants of
tree), with
ancestral information.
Optionally filtering nodes.
Optionally in reverse.
This algorithm performs depth-first
tree traversal in preorder (NLR), or
if
reverse is given, in reverse preorder (NRL).
Walking the tree is an intensive task.
Make use of the return values of the visitor when possible.
Instead of walking a tree multiple times with different
tests, walk it once
without a test, and use
unist-util-is to check if a node matches a test,
and then perform different operations.
tree (
Node) — Tree to traverse
test (
Test, optional) —
is-compatible test (such as a
type)
visitor (Function) — Function invoked when a node is found
that passes
test
reverse (
boolean, default:
false) — The tree is traversed in
preorder (NLR), visiting the node itself, then its head, etc.
When
reverse is passed, the tree is traversed in reverse preorder (NRL):
the node itself is visited, then its tail, etc.
next? = visitor(node, ancestors)
Invoked when a node (matching
test, if given) is found.
Visitors are free to transform
node.
They can also transform the parent of node (the last of
ancestors).
Replacing
node itself, if
SKIP is not returned, still causes its
descendants to be visited.
If adding or removing previous siblings (or next siblings, in case of
reverse) of
node,
visitor should return a new
index (
number)
to specify the sibling to traverse after
node is traversed.
Adding or removing next siblings of
node (or previous siblings, in case of
reverse) is handled as expected without needing to return a new
index.
Removing the
children property of an ancestor still results in them being
traversed.
The return value can have the following forms:
index (
number) — Treated as a tuple of
[CONTINUE, index]
action (
*) — Treated as a tuple of
[action]
tuple (
Array.<*>) — List with one or two values, the first an
action,
the second and
index.
Note that passing a tuple only makes sense if the
action is
SKIP.
If the
action is
EXIT, that action can be returned.
If the
action is
CONTINUE,
index can be returned.
action
An action can have the following values:
EXIT (
false) — Stop traversing immediately
CONTINUE (
true) — Continue traversing as normal (same behaviour
as not returning anything)
SKIP (
'skip') — Do not traverse this node’s children; continue
with the specified index
index
index (
number) — Move to the sibling at
index next (after
node
itself is completely traversed).
Useful if mutating the tree, such as removing the node the visitor is currently
on, or any of its previous siblings (or next siblings, in case of
reverse)
Results less than
0 or greater than or equal to
children.length stop
traversing the parent
unist-util-visit
— Like
visit-parents, but with one parent
unist-util-filter
— Create a new tree with all nodes that pass a test
unist-util-map
— Create a new tree with all nodes mapped by a given function
unist-util-flatmap
— Create a new tree by mapping (to an array) with the given function
unist-util-remove
— Remove nodes from a tree that pass a test
unist-util-select
— Select nodes with CSS-like selectors
