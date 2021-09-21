openbase logo
unist-util-visit-parents

by syntax-tree
5.1.0 (see all)

utility to recursively walk over unist nodes, with ancestral information

Documentation
Downloads/wk

7.9M

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

unist-util-visit-parents

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

unist utility to visit nodes, with ancestral information.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install unist-util-visit-parents

Use

import {visitParents} from 'unist-util-visit-parents'
import {fromMarkdown} from 'mdast-util-from-markdown'

const tree = fromMarkdown('Some _emphasis_, **importance**, and `code`.')

visitParents(tree, 'strong', (node, ancestors) => {
  console.log(node.type, ancestors)
})

Yields:

strong
[
  {
    type: 'root',
    children: [[Object]],
    position: {start: [Object], end: [Object]}
  },
  {
    type: 'paragraph',
    children: [
      [Object],
      [Object],
      [Object],
      [Object],
      [Object],
      [Object],
      [Object]
    ],
    position: {start: [Object], end: [Object]}
  }
]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: visitParents, SKIP, CONTINUE, and EXIT. There is no default export.

visitParents(tree[, test], visitor[, reverse])

Visit nodes (inclusive descendants of tree), with ancestral information. Optionally filtering nodes. Optionally in reverse.

This algorithm performs depth-first tree traversal in preorder (NLR), or if reverse is given, in reverse preorder (NRL).

Walking the tree is an intensive task. Make use of the return values of the visitor when possible. Instead of walking a tree multiple times with different tests, walk it once without a test, and use unist-util-is to check if a node matches a test, and then perform different operations.

Parameters
  • tree (Node) — Tree to traverse
  • test (Test, optional) — is-compatible test (such as a type)
  • visitor (Function) — Function invoked when a node is found that passes test
  • reverse (boolean, default: false) — The tree is traversed in preorder (NLR), visiting the node itself, then its head, etc. When reverse is passed, the tree is traversed in reverse preorder (NRL): the node itself is visited, then its tail, etc.

next? = visitor(node, ancestors)

Invoked when a node (matching test, if given) is found.

Visitors are free to transform node. They can also transform the parent of node (the last of ancestors). Replacing node itself, if SKIP is not returned, still causes its descendants to be visited. If adding or removing previous siblings (or next siblings, in case of reverse) of node, visitor should return a new index (number) to specify the sibling to traverse after node is traversed. Adding or removing next siblings of node (or previous siblings, in case of reverse) is handled as expected without needing to return a new index. Removing the children property of an ancestor still results in them being traversed.

Parameters
  • node (Node) — Found node
  • ancestors (Array.<Node>) — Ancestors of node
Returns

The return value can have the following forms:

  • index (number) — Treated as a tuple of [CONTINUE, index]
  • action (*) — Treated as a tuple of [action]
  • tuple (Array.<*>) — List with one or two values, the first an action, the second and index. Note that passing a tuple only makes sense if the action is SKIP. If the action is EXIT, that action can be returned. If the action is CONTINUE, index can be returned.
action

An action can have the following values:

  • EXIT (false) — Stop traversing immediately
  • CONTINUE (true) — Continue traversing as normal (same behaviour as not returning anything)
  • SKIP ('skip') — Do not traverse this node’s children; continue with the specified index
index

index (number) — Move to the sibling at index next (after node itself is completely traversed). Useful if mutating the tree, such as removing the node the visitor is currently on, or any of its previous siblings (or next siblings, in case of reverse) Results less than 0 or greater than or equal to children.length stop traversing the parent

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

