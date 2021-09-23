openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

unist-util-visit

by syntax-tree
4.1.0 (see all)

utility to visit nodes

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5M

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

unist-util-visit

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

unist utility to visit nodes.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install unist-util-visit

Use

import {u} from 'unist-builder'
import {visit} from 'unist-util-visit'

const tree = u('tree', [
  u('leaf', '1'),
  u('node', [u('leaf', '2')]),
  u('void'),
  u('leaf', '3')
])

visit(tree, 'leaf', (node) => {
  console.log(node)
})

Yields:

{ type: 'leaf', value: '1' }
{ type: 'leaf', value: '2' }
{ type: 'leaf', value: '3' }

Note: this example also uses unist-builder, to run the example ensure both unist-builder and unist-util-visit are installed:

npm install unist-builder unist-util-visit

API

This package exports the following identifiers: visit, CONTINUE, SKIP, and EXIT. There is no default export.

visit(tree[, test], visitor[, reverse])

This function works exactly the same as unist-util-visit-parents, but visitor has a different signature.

next? = visitor(node, index, parent)

Instead of being passed an array of ancestors, visitor is called with the node’s index and its parent. The optional return value next is documented in unist-util-visit-parents’s readme.

Otherwise the same as unist-util-visit-parents.

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial