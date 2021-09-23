unist utility to visit nodes.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install unist-util-visit

Use

import {u} from 'unist-builder' import {visit} from 'unist-util-visit' const tree = u( 'tree' , [ u( 'leaf' , '1' ), u( 'node' , [u( 'leaf' , '2' )]), u( 'void' ), u( 'leaf' , '3' ) ]) visit(tree, 'leaf' , (node) => { console .log(node) })

Yields:

{ type : 'leaf' , value : '1' } { type : 'leaf' , value : '2' } { type : 'leaf' , value : '3' }

Note: this example also uses unist-builder , to run the example ensure both unist-builder and unist-util-visit are installed:

npm install unist-builder unist-util-visit

API

This package exports the following identifiers: visit , CONTINUE , SKIP , and EXIT . There is no default export.

This function works exactly the same as unist-util-visit-parents , but visitor has a different signature.

Instead of being passed an array of ancestors, visitor is called with the node ’s index and its parent . The optional return value next is documented in unist-util-visit-parents ’s readme.

Otherwise the same as unist-util-visit-parents .

