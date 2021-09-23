unist utility to visit nodes.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install unist-util-visit
import {u} from 'unist-builder'
import {visit} from 'unist-util-visit'
const tree = u('tree', [
u('leaf', '1'),
u('node', [u('leaf', '2')]),
u('void'),
u('leaf', '3')
])
visit(tree, 'leaf', (node) => {
console.log(node)
})
Yields:
{ type: 'leaf', value: '1' }
{ type: 'leaf', value: '2' }
{ type: 'leaf', value: '3' }
Note: this example also uses
unist-builder, to run the example ensure both
unist-builder and
unist-util-visit are installed:
npm install unist-builder unist-util-visit
This package exports the following identifiers:
visit,
CONTINUE,
SKIP, and
EXIT.
There is no default export.
visit(tree[, test], visitor[, reverse])
This function works exactly the same as
unist-util-visit-parents,
but
visitor has a different signature.
next? = visitor(node, index, parent)
Instead of being passed an array of ancestors,
visitor is called with the
node’s
index and its
parent. The optional return value
next is documented in
unist-util-visit-parents’s readme.
Otherwise the same as
unist-util-visit-parents.
unist-util-visit-parents
— Like
visit, but with a stack of parents
unist-util-filter
— Create a new tree with all nodes that pass a test
unist-util-map
— Create a new tree with all nodes mapped by a given function
unist-util-flatmap
— Create a new tree by mapping (to an array) with the given function
unist-util-remove
— Remove nodes from a tree that pass a test
unist-util-select
— Select nodes with CSS-like selectors
