unist utility with equivalents for
querySelector,
querySelectorAll, and
matches.
Note that the DOM has references to their parent nodes, meaning that
document.body.matches(':last-child') can be evaluated.
This information is not stored in unist, so selectors like that don’t work.
View the list of supported selectors »
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install unist-util-select
This package exports the following identifiers:
matches,
select,
selectAll.
There is no default export.
matches(selector, node)
Check that the given node matches
selector.
Returns
boolean, whether the node matches or not.
This only checks the element itself, not the surrounding tree.
Thus, nesting in selectors is not supported (
paragraph strong,
paragraph > strong), nor are selectors like
:first-child, etc.
This only checks that the given element matches the selector.
import {u} from 'unist-builder'
import {matches} from 'unist-util-select'
matches('strong, em', u('strong', [u('text', 'important')])) // => true
matches('[lang]', u('code', {lang: 'js'}, 'console.log(1)')) // => true
select(selector, tree)
Select the first node matching
selector in the given
tree (could be the
tree itself).
Returns the found node, if any.
import {u} from 'unist-builder'
import {select} from 'unist-util-select'
console.log(
select(
'code ~ :nth-child(even)',
u('blockquote', [
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Alpha')]),
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Bravo')]),
u('code', 'Charlie'),
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Delta')]),
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Echo')])
])
)
)
Yields:
{type: 'paragraph', children: [{type: 'text', value: 'Delta'}]}
selectAll(selector, tree)
Select all nodes matching
selector in the given
tree (could include the
tree itself).
Returns all found nodes, if any.
import {u} from 'unist-builder'
import {selectAll} from 'unist-util-select'
console.log(
selectAll(
'code ~ :nth-child(even)',
u('blockquote', [
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Alpha')]),
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Bravo')]),
u('code', 'Charlie'),
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Delta')]),
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Echo')]),
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Foxtrot')]),
u('paragraph', [u('text', 'Golf')])
])
)
)
Yields:
[
{type: 'paragraph', children: [{type: 'text', value: 'Delta'}]},
{type: 'paragraph', children: [{type: 'text', value: 'Foxtrot'}]}
]
* (universal selector)
, (multiple selector)
paragraph (type selector)
blockquote paragraph (combinator: descendant selector)
blockquote > paragraph (combinator: child selector)
code + paragraph (combinator: adjacent sibling selector)
code ~ paragraph (combinator: general sibling selector)
[attr] (attribute existence, checks that the value on the tree is not
nullish)
[attr=value] (attribute equality, this stringifies values on the tree)
[attr^=value] (attribute begins with, only works on strings)
[attr$=value] (attribute ends with, only works on strings)
[attr*=value] (attribute contains, only works on strings)
[attr~=value] (attribute contains, checks if
value is in the array,
if there’s an array on the tree, otherwise same as attribute equality)
:any() (functional pseudo-class, use
:matches instead)
:has() (functional pseudo-class)
Relative selectors (
:has(> img)) are not supported, but
:scope is
:matches() (functional pseudo-class)
:not() (functional pseudo-class)
:blank (pseudo-class, blank and empty are the same: a parent without
children, or a node without value)
:empty (pseudo-class, blank and empty are the same: a parent without
children, or a node without value)
:root (pseudo-class, matches the given node)
:scope (pseudo-class, matches the given node)
:first-child (pseudo-class)
:first-of-type (pseudo-class)
:last-child (pseudo-class)
:last-of-type (pseudo-class)
:only-child (pseudo-class)
:only-of-type (pseudo-class)
:nth-child() (functional pseudo-class)
:nth-last-child() (functional pseudo-class)
:nth-last-of-type() (functional pseudo-class)
:nth-of-type() (functional pseudo-class)
