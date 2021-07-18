unist utility to create a new tree by mapping all nodes with the given function.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install unist-util-map
import u from 'unist-builder'
import {map} from 'unist-util-map'
var tree = u('tree', [
u('leaf', 'leaf 1'),
u('node', [u('leaf', 'leaf 2')]),
u('void'),
u('leaf', 'leaf 3')
])
var next = map(tree, function(node) {
return node.type === 'leaf'
? Object.assign({}, node, {value: 'CHANGED'})
: node
})
console.dir(next, {depth: null})
Yields:
{
type: 'tree',
children: [
{type: 'leaf', value: 'CHANGED'},
{type: 'node', children: [{type: 'leaf', value: 'CHANGED'}]},
{type: 'void'},
{type: 'leaf', value: 'CHANGED'}
]
}
…note that
tree is not mutated.
This package exports the following identifiers:
map.
There is no default export.
map(tree, mapFn)
Create a new tree by mapping all nodes with the given function.
function mapFn(node[, index, parent])
Function called with a node to produce a new node.
node (
Node) — Current node being processed
index (
number?) — Index of
node, or
null
parent (
Node?) — Parent of
node, or
null
Node — Node to be used in the new tree.
Its children are not used: if the original node has children, those are mapped.
