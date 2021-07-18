unist utility to create a new tree by mapping all nodes with the given function.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install unist-util-map

Use

import u from 'unist-builder' import {map} from 'unist-util-map' var tree = u( 'tree' , [ u( 'leaf' , 'leaf 1' ), u( 'node' , [u( 'leaf' , 'leaf 2' )]), u( 'void' ), u( 'leaf' , 'leaf 3' ) ]) var next = map(tree, function ( node ) { return node.type === 'leaf' ? Object .assign({}, node, { value : 'CHANGED' }) : node }) console .dir(next, { depth : null })

Yields:

{ type : 'tree' , children : [ { type : 'leaf' , value : 'CHANGED' }, { type : 'node' , children : [{ type : 'leaf' , value : 'CHANGED' }]}, { type : 'void' }, { type : 'leaf' , value : 'CHANGED' } ] }

…note that tree is not mutated.

API

This package exports the following identifiers: map . There is no default export.

Create a new tree by mapping all nodes with the given function.

Parameters

tree ( Node ) — Tree to map

( ) — Tree to map callback ( Function ) — Function that returns a new node

Returns

Node — New mapped tree.

function mapFn(node[, index, parent])

Function called with a node to produce a new node.

Parameters

node ( Node ) — Current node being processed

( ) — Current node being processed index ( number? ) — Index of node , or null

( ) — Index of , or parent ( Node? ) — Parent of node , or null

Returns

Node — Node to be used in the new tree. Its children are not used: if the original node has children, those are mapped.

