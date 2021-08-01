unist utility to check if a node passes a test.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install unist-util-is

Use

import {is} from 'unist-util-is' const node = { type : 'strong' } const parent = { type : 'paragraph' , children : [node]} function test ( node, n ) { return n === 5 } is() is({ children : []}) is(node) is(node, 'strong' ) is(node, 'emphasis' ) is(node, node) is(parent, { type : 'paragraph' }) is(parent, { type : 'strong' }) is(node, test) is(node, test, 4 , parent) is(node, test, 5 , parent)

API

This package exports the following identifiers: is , convert . There is no default export.

Parameters

node ( Node ) — Node to check.

( ) — Node to check. test ( Function , string , Object , or Array.<Test> , optional) — When nullish, checks if node is a Node . When string , works like passing node => node.type === test . When array , checks if any one of the subtests pass. When object , checks that all keys in test are in node , and that they have strictly equal values

( , , , or , optional) — When nullish, checks if is a . When , works like passing . When , checks if any one of the subtests pass. When , checks that all keys in are in , and that they have strictly equal values index ( number , optional) — Index of node in parent

( , optional) — Index of in parent ( Node , optional) — Parent of node

( , optional) — Parent of context ( * , optional) — Context object to invoke test with

Returns

boolean — Whether test passed and node is a Node (object with type set to a non-empty string ).

function test(node[, index, parent])

Parameters

node ( Node ) — Node to check

( ) — Node to check index ( number? ) — Index of node in parent

( ) — Index of in parent ( Node? ) — Parent of node

Context

* — The to is given context .

Returns

boolean? — Whether node matches.

Create a test function from test , that can later be called with a node , index , and parent . Useful if you’re going to test many nodes, for example when creating a utility where something else passes an is-compatible test.

The created function is slightly faster because it expects valid input only. Therefore, passing invalid input, yields unexpected results.

For example:

import u from 'unist-builder' import {convert} from 'unist-util-is' var test = convert( 'leaf' ) var tree = u( 'tree' , [ u( 'node' , [u( 'leaf' , '1' )]), u( 'leaf' , '2' ), u( 'node' , [u( 'leaf' , '3' ), u( 'leaf' , '4' )]), u( 'leaf' , '5' ) ]) var leafs = tree.children.filter( ( child, index ) => test(child, index, tree)) console .log(leafs)

Yields:

[{ type : 'leaf' , value : '2' }, { type : 'leaf' , value : '5' }]

