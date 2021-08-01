unist utility to check if a node passes a test.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install unist-util-is
import {is} from 'unist-util-is'
const node = {type: 'strong'}
const parent = {type: 'paragraph', children: [node]}
function test(node, n) {
return n === 5
}
is() // => false
is({children: []}) // => false
is(node) // => true
is(node, 'strong') // => true
is(node, 'emphasis') // => false
is(node, node) // => true
is(parent, {type: 'paragraph'}) // => true
is(parent, {type: 'strong'}) // => false
is(node, test) // => false
is(node, test, 4, parent) // => false
is(node, test, 5, parent) // => true
This package exports the following identifiers:
is,
convert.
There is no default export.
is(node[, test[, index, parent[, context]]])
node (
Node) — Node to check.
test (
Function,
string,
Object, or
Array.<Test>, optional)
— When nullish, checks if
node is a
Node.
When
string, works like passing
node => node.type === test.
When
array, checks if any one of the subtests pass.
When
object, checks that all keys in
test are in
node,
and that they have strictly equal values
index (
number, optional) — Index of
node in
parent
parent (
Node, optional) — Parent of
node
context (
*, optional) — Context object to invoke
test with
boolean — Whether
test passed and
node is a
Node (object with
type set to a non-empty
string).
function test(node[, index, parent])
node (
Node) — Node to check
index (
number?) — Index of
node in
parent
parent (
Node?) — Parent of
node
* — The to
is given
context.
boolean? — Whether
node matches.
convert(test)
Create a test function from
test, that can later be called with a
node,
index, and
parent.
Useful if you’re going to test many nodes, for example when creating a utility
where something else passes an is-compatible test.
The created function is slightly faster because it expects valid input only. Therefore, passing invalid input, yields unexpected results.
For example:
import u from 'unist-builder'
import {convert} from 'unist-util-is'
var test = convert('leaf')
var tree = u('tree', [
u('node', [u('leaf', '1')]),
u('leaf', '2'),
u('node', [u('leaf', '3'), u('leaf', '4')]),
u('leaf', '5')
])
var leafs = tree.children.filter((child, index) => test(child, index, tree))
console.log(leafs)
Yields:
[{type: 'leaf', value: '2'}, {type: 'leaf', value: '5'}]
unist-util-find-after
— Find a node after another node
unist-util-find-before
— Find a node before another node
unist-util-find-all-after
— Find all nodes after another node
unist-util-find-all-before
— Find all nodes before another node
unist-util-find-all-between
— Find all nodes between two nodes
unist-util-filter
— Create a new tree with nodes that pass a check
unist-util-remove
— Remove nodes from tree
See
contributing.md in
syntax-tree/.github for ways to get
started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.