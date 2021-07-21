unist utility to inspect nodes.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install unist-util-inspect
var u = require('unist-builder')
var inspect = require('unist-util-inspect')
var tree = u('root', [
u('literal', '1'),
u('parent', [
u('void', {id: 'a'}),
u('literal', '2'),
u('node', {id: 'b'}, [])
])
])
console.log(inspect(tree))
Yields:
root[2]
├─0 literal "1"
└─1 parent[3]
├─0 void
│ id: "a"
├─1 literal "2"
└─2 node[0]
id: "b"
This package exports the following identifiers:
inspect,
inspectColor, and
inspectNoColor.
There is no default export.
inspect(node[, options])
Inspect the given
node.
By default, colors are added in Node, and not in other places.
See below on how to change that.
options.showPositions
Whether to include positional information (
boolean, default:
true).
string — String representing
node.
inspectColor(node[, options])
Inspect, with ANSI color sequences (default in Node).
inspectNoColor(node[, options])
Inspect, but without ANSI color sequences (default in browser).
