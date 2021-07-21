unist utility to inspect nodes.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install unist-util-inspect

Use

var u = require ( 'unist-builder' ) var inspect = require ( 'unist-util-inspect' ) var tree = u( 'root' , [ u( 'literal' , '1' ), u( 'parent' , [ u( 'void' , { id : 'a' }), u( 'literal' , '2' ), u( 'node' , { id : 'b' }, []) ]) ]) console .log(inspect(tree))

Yields:

root[2] ├─0 literal "1" └─1 parent[3] ├─0 void │ id: "a" ├─1 literal "2" └─2 node[0] id: "b"

API

This package exports the following identifiers: inspect , inspectColor , and inspectNoColor . There is no default export.

Inspect the given node . By default, colors are added in Node, and not in other places. See below on how to change that.

Whether to include positional information ( boolean , default: true ).

Returns

string — String representing node .

Inspect, with ANSI color sequences (default in Node).

Inspect, but without ANSI color sequences (default in browser).

