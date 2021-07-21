openbase logo
unist-util-inspect

by syntax-tree
7.0.0 (see all)

utility to inspect nodes

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

114K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

unist-util-inspect

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

unist utility to inspect nodes.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install unist-util-inspect

Use

var u = require('unist-builder')
var inspect = require('unist-util-inspect')

var tree = u('root', [
  u('literal', '1'),
  u('parent', [
    u('void', {id: 'a'}),
    u('literal', '2'),
    u('node', {id: 'b'}, [])
  ])
])

console.log(inspect(tree))

Yields:

root[2]
├─0 literal "1"
└─1 parent[3]
    ├─0 void
    │     id: "a"
    ├─1 literal "2"
    └─2 node[0]
          id: "b"

API

This package exports the following identifiers: inspect, inspectColor, and inspectNoColor. There is no default export.

inspect(node[, options])

Inspect the given node. By default, colors are added in Node, and not in other places. See below on how to change that.

options.showPositions

Whether to include positional information (boolean, default: true).

Returns

string — String representing node.

inspectColor(node[, options])

Inspect, with ANSI color sequences (default in Node).

inspectNoColor(node[, options])

Inspect, but without ANSI color sequences (default in browser).

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

