Unist node finder utility. Useful for working with remark, rehype and retext.

Installation

npm install --save unist-util-find

Usage

Example

var remark = require ( 'remark' ) var find = require ( 'unist-util-find' ) remark() .use( function ( ) { return function ( tree ) { console .log(find(tree, 'value' )) console .log(find(tree, { value : 'emphasis' })) console .log(find(tree, function ( node ) { return node.type === 'inlineCode' })) } }) .processSync( 'Some _emphasis_, **strongness**, and `code`.' )

Result:

// string condition: 'value' { type: 'text' , value: 'Some ' , position: Position { start: { line: 1 , column: 1 , offset: 0 }, end: { line: 1 , column: 6 , offset: 5 }, indent: [] } } // object condition: { value: 'emphasis' } { type: 'text' , value: 'emphasis' , position: Position { start: { line: 1 , column: 7 , offset: 6 }, end: { line: 1 , column: 15 , offset: 14 }, indent: [] } } // function condition: function (node) { return node.type === 'inlineCode' } { type: 'inlineCode' , value: 'code' , position: Position { start: { line: 1 , column: 38 , offset: 37 }, end: { line: 1 , column: 44 , offset: 43 }, indent: [] } }

API

Return the first node that matches condition , or undefined if no node matches.

node ( Node ) - Node to search

( ) - Node to search condition ( string , object or function ) - Condition used to test each node. Behaviour depends on the type of the condition: string finds first node with a truthy property matching string object finds first node that has matching values for all properties of object function finds first node for which function returns true when passed node as argument

( , or ) - Condition used to test each node. Behaviour depends on the type of the condition:

License

MIT