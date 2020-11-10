Unist node finder utility. Useful for working with remark, rehype and retext.
npm install --save unist-util-find
var remark = require('remark')
var find = require('unist-util-find')
remark()
.use(function () {
return function (tree) {
// string condition
console.log(find(tree, 'value'))
// object condition
console.log(find(tree, { value: 'emphasis' }))
// function condition
console.log(find(tree, function (node) {
return node.type === 'inlineCode'
}))
}
})
.processSync('Some _emphasis_, **strongness**, and `code`.')
Result:
// string condition: 'value'
{ type: 'text',
value: 'Some ',
position:
Position {
start: { line: 1, column: 1, offset: 0 },
end: { line: 1, column: 6, offset: 5 },
indent: [] } }
// object condition: { value: 'emphasis' }
{ type: 'text',
value: 'emphasis',
position:
Position {
start: { line: 1, column: 7, offset: 6 },
end: { line: 1, column: 15, offset: 14 },
indent: [] } }
// function condition: function (node) { return node.type === 'inlineCode' }
{ type: 'inlineCode',
value: 'code',
position:
Position {
start: { line: 1, column: 38, offset: 37 },
end: { line: 1, column: 44, offset: 43 },
indent: [] } }
find(node, condition)
Return the first node that matches
condition, or
undefined if no node matches.
node (
Node) - Node to search
condition (
string,
object or
function) - Condition used to test each node. Behaviour depends on the type of the condition:
string finds first node with a truthy property matching
string
object finds first node that has matching values for all properties of
object
function finds first node for which
function returns true when passed
node as argument
MIT