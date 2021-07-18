unist utility to create a new trees with hyperscript-like syntax.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install unist-builder
import {u} from 'unist-builder'
var tree = u('root', [
u('subtree', {id: 1}),
u('subtree', {id: 2}, [
u('node', [u('leaf', 'leaf 1'), u('leaf', 'leaf 2')]),
u('leaf', {id: 3}, 'leaf 3'),
u('void', {id: 4})
])
])
console.dir(tree, {depth: null})
results in the following tree:
{
type: 'root',
children: [
{type: 'subtree', id: 1},
{
type: 'subtree',
id: 2,
children: [
{
type: 'node',
children: [
{type: 'leaf', value: 'leaf 1'},
{type: 'leaf', value: 'leaf 2'}
]
},
{type: 'leaf', id: 3, value: 'leaf 3'},
{type: 'void', id: 4}
]
}
]
}
This package exports the following identifiers:
u.
There is no default export.
u(type[, props][, children|value])
Creates a node from
props,
children, and optionally
value.
u(type[, props], children) — create a parent
u(type[, props], value) — create a literal
u(type[, props]) — create a void node
type (
string) — node type
props (
Object) — other values assigned to
node
children (
Array.<Node>) — children of
node
value (
*) — value of
node (cast to string)
Node.
unist-builder-blueprint
— Convert unist trees to
unist-builder notation
hastscript
— Create hast elements
xastscript
— Create xast elements
MIT © Eugene Sharygin