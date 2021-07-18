unist utility to create a new trees with hyperscript-like syntax.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install unist-builder

Use

import {u} from 'unist-builder' var tree = u( 'root' , [ u( 'subtree' , { id : 1 }), u( 'subtree' , { id : 2 }, [ u( 'node' , [u( 'leaf' , 'leaf 1' ), u( 'leaf' , 'leaf 2' )]), u( 'leaf' , { id : 3 }, 'leaf 3' ), u( 'void' , { id : 4 }) ]) ]) console .dir(tree, { depth : null })

results in the following tree:

{ type : 'root' , children : [ { type : 'subtree' , id : 1 }, { type : 'subtree' , id : 2 , children : [ { type : 'node' , children : [ { type : 'leaf' , value : 'leaf 1' }, { type : 'leaf' , value : 'leaf 2' } ] }, { type : 'leaf' , id : 3 , value : 'leaf 3' }, { type : 'void' , id : 4 } ] } ] }

API

This package exports the following identifiers: u . There is no default export.

Creates a node from props , children , and optionally value .

Signatures

u(type[, props], children) — create a parent

— create a parent u(type[, props], value) — create a literal

— create a literal u(type[, props]) — create a void node

Parameters

type ( string ) — node type

( ) — node type props ( Object ) — other values assigned to node

( ) — other values assigned to children ( Array.<Node> ) — children of node

( ) — children of value ( * ) — value of node (cast to string)

Returns

Node .

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Eugene Sharygin