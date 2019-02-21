Unirest is a set of lightweight HTTP libraries available in multiple languages, built and maintained by Kong, who also maintain the open-source API Gateway Kong.
To utilize unirest for node.js install the the
npm module:
$ npm install unirest
After installing the
npm package you can now start simplifying requests like so:
var unirest = require('unirest');
You're probably wondering how by using Unirest makes creating requests easier. Besides automatically supporting gzip, and parsing responses, lets start with a basic working example:
unirest
.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
.headers({'Accept': 'application/json', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'})
.send({ "parameter": 23, "foo": "bar" })
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
Transferring file data has been simplified:
unirest
.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
.headers({'Content-Type': 'multipart/form-data'})
.field('parameter', 'value') // Form field
.attach('file', '/tmp/file') // Attachment
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response.body)
})
unirest
.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
.headers({'Accept': 'application/json'})
.send(Buffer.from([1,2,3]))
.then(function (response) {
console.log(response.body)
})
A request can be initiated by invoking the appropriate method on the unirest object, then calling
.end() to send the request. Alternatively you can send the request directly by providing a callback along with the url.
method - Request type (GET, PUT, POST, etc...)
uri - Optional; When passed will return a Request object. Otherwise returns generated function with
method pre-defined (e.g.
unirest.get)
headers (
Object) - Optional; HTTP Request headers
body (
Mixed) - Optional; HTTP Request body
callback (
Function) - Optional; Invoked when Request has finalized with the argument Response
method - Request type, pre-defined methods, see below.
url - Request location.
headers (
Object |
Function) - Optional; When
Object headers are passed along to the
Request.header method,
when
Function this argument is used as the
callback.
body (
Mixed |
Function) - Optional; When
body is not a
Function it will be passed along to
Request.send() method,
otherwise when a
Function it will be used as the
callback.
callback (
Function) - Optional; Calls end with given argument, otherwise
Request is returned.
All arguments above, with the exclusion of
url, will accept a
Function as the
callback.
When no
callback is present, the Request object will be returned.
Returns a Request object with the
method option set to
GET
var Request = unirest.get('http://mockbin.com/request')
Returns a Request object with the
method option set to
HEAD
let Request = unirest.head('http://mockbin.com/request')
Returns a Request object with the
method option set to
PUT
let Request = unirest.put('http://mockbin.com/request')
Returns a Request object with the
method option set to
POST
let Request = unirest.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
Returns a Request object with the
method option set to
PATCH
let Request = unirest.patch('http://mockbin.com/request')
Returns a Request object with the
method option set to
DELETE
let Request = unirest.delete('http://mockbin.com/request')
Creates a container to store multiple cookies, i.e. a cookie jar.
let CookieJar = unirest.jar()
CookieJar.add('key=value', '/')
unirest
.get('http://mockbin.com/request')
.jar(CookieJar)
Creates a cookie, see above for example.
mikeal/request library (the underlying layer of unirest) for direct use.
Provides simple and easy to use methods for manipulating the request prior to being sent. This object is created when a Unirest Method is invoked. This object contains methods that are chainable like other libraries such as jQuery and popular request module Superagent (which this library is modeled after slightly).
Example
var Request = unirest.post('http://mockbin.com/request');
Request
.header('Accept', 'application/json')
.end(function (response) {
...
})
Request Methods differ from Option Methods (See Below) in that these methods transform, or handle the data in a sugared way, where as Option Methods require a more hands on approach.
Accepts either an
Object containing
user,
pass, and optionally
sendImmediately.
user (
String) - Authentication Username
pass (
String) - Authentication Password
sendImmediately (
String) - Optional; Defaults to
true; Flag to determine whether Request should send the basic authentication header along with the request. Upon being false, Request will retry with a proper authentication header after receiving a
401 response from the server (which must contain a
WWW-Authenticate header indicating the required authentication method)
Object
Request.auth({
user: 'Nijiko',
pass: 'insecure',
sendImmediately: true
})
Arguments
Request.auth('Nijiko', 'insecure', true)
Suggested Method for setting Headers
Accepts either an
Object containing
header-name: value entries,
or
field and
value arguments. Each entry is then stored in a two locations, one in the case-sensitive
Request.options.headers and the other on a private
_headers object that is case-insensitive for internal header lookup.
field (
String) - Header name, such as
Accepts
value (
String) - Header value, such as
application/json
Object
Request.headers({
'Accept': 'application/json',
'User-Agent': 'Unirest Node.js'
})
Note the usage of
Request.headers which is simply an alias to the
Request.header method, you can also use
Request.set to set headers.
Arguments
Request.header('Accept', 'application/json');
Experimental
Similiar to
Request.multipart() except it only allows one object to be passed at a time and does the pre-processing on necessary
body values for you.
Each object is then appended to the
Request.options.multipart array.
Request
.part({
'content-type': 'application/json',
body: { foo: 'bar' }
})
.part({
'content-type': 'text/html',
body: '<strong>Hello World!</strong>'
})
Serializes argument passed to a querystring representation.
Should
url already contain a querystring, the representation will be appended to the
url.
unirest
.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
.query('name=nijiko')
.query({
pet: 'spot'
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
Data marshalling for HTTP request body data
Determines whether data mime-type is
form or
json.
For irregular mime-types the
.type() method is used to infer the
content-type header.
When mime-type is
application/x-www-form-urlencoded data is appended rather than overwritten.
JSON
unirest
.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
.type('json')
.send({
foo: 'bar',
hello: 3
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
FORM Encoded
// Body would be:
// name=nijiko&pet=turtle
unirest
.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
.send('name=nijiko')
.send('pet=spot')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
HTML / Other
unirest
.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
.set('Content-Type', 'text/html')
.send('<strong>Hello World!</strong>')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
Sets the header
Content-Type through either lookup for extensions (
xml,
png,
json, etc...) using
mime or using the full value such as
application/json.
Uses
Request.header to set header value.
Request.type('application/json') // Content-Type: application/json
Request.type('json') // Content-Type: application/json
Request.type('html') // Content-Type: text/html
…
The following methods are sugar methods for attaching files, and form fields. Instead of handling files and processing them yourself Unirest can do that for you.
Object should consist of
name: 'path' otherwise use
name and
path.
name (
String) - File field name
path (
String |
Object) - File value, A
String will be parsed based on its value. If
path contains
http or
https Request will handle it as a
remote file. If
path does not contain
http or
https then unirest will assume that it is the path to a local file and attempt to find it using
path.resolve. An
Object is directly set, so you can do pre-processing if you want without worrying about the string value.
Object
unirest
.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
.header('Accept', 'application/json')
.field({
'parameter': 'value'
})
.attach({
'file': 'dog.png',
'relative file': fs.createReadStream(path.join(__dirname, 'dog.png')),
'remote file': unirest.request('http://google.com/doodle.png')
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
Arguments
unirest
.post('http://mockbin.com/request')
.header('Accept', 'application/json')
.field('parameter', 'value') // Form field
.attach('file', 'dog.png') // Attachment
.attach('remote file', fs.createReadStream(path.join(__dirname, 'dog.png'))) // Same as above.
.attach('remote file', unirest.request('http://google.com/doodle.png'))
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
Object should consist of
name: 'value' otherwise use
name and
value
See
Request.attach for usage.
Sets
_stream flag to use
request streaming instead of direct
form-data usage.
This seemingly appears to only work for node servers, use streaming only if you are a hundred percent sure it will work.
Tread carefully.
The options
object is where almost all of the request settings live. Each option method sugars to a field on this object to allow for chaining and ease of use. If
you have trouble with an option method and wish to directly access the options object
you are free to do so.
This object is modeled after the
request libraries options that are passed along through its constructor.
url (
String |
Object) - Url, or object parsed from
url.parse()
qs (
Object) - Object consisting of
querystring values to append to
url upon request.
method (
String) - Default
GET; HTTP Method.
headers (
Object) - Default
{}; HTTP Headers.
body (
String |
Object) - Entity body for certain requests.
form (
Object) - Form data.
auth (
Object) - See
Request.auth() below.
multipart (
Object) - Experimental; See documentation below.
followRedirect (
Boolean) - Default
true; Follow HTTP
3xx responses as redirects.
followAllRedirects (
Boolean) - Default
false; Follow Non-GET HTTP
3xx responses as redirects.
maxRedirects (
Number) - Default
10; Maximum number of redirects before aborting.
encoding (
String) - Encoding to be used on
setEncoding of response data.
timeout (
Number) - Number of milliseconds to wait before aborting.
proxy (
String) - See
Request.proxy() below.
oauth (
Object) - See
Request.oauth() below.
hawk (
Object) - See
Request.hawk() below
strictSSL (
Boolean) - Default
true; See
Request.strictSSL() below.
secureProtocol (
String) - See
Request.secureProtocol() below.
jar (
Boolean |
Jar) - See
Request.jar() below.
aws (
Object) - See
Request.aws() below.
httpSignature (
Object) - See
Request.httpSignature() Below.
localAddress (
String) - See
Request.localAddress() Below.
pool (
Object) - See
Request.pool() Below.
forever (
Boolean) - Default
undefined; See
Request.forever() Below
Sets
url location of the current request on
Request.options to the given
String
Request.url('http://mockbin.com/request');
Sets
method value on
Request.options to the given value.
Request.method('HEAD');
Sets
form object on
Request.options to the given object.
When used
body is set to the object passed as a
querystring representation and the
Content-Type header to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=utf-8
Request.form({
key: 'value'
})
Experimental
Sets
multipart array containing multipart-form objects on
Request.options to be sent along with the Request.
Each objects property with the exclusion of
body is treated as a header value. Each
body value must be pre-processed if necessary when using this method.
Request.multipart([{
'content-type': 'application/json',
body: JSON.stringify({
foo: 'bar'
})
}, {
'content-type': 'text/html',
body: '<strong>Hello World!</strong>'
}])
Sets
maxRedirects, the number of redirects the current Request will follow, on
Request.options based on the given value.
Request.maxRedirects(6)
Sets
followRedirect flag on
Request.options for whether the current Request should follow HTTP redirects based on the given value.
Request.followRedirect(true);
Sets
timeout, number of milliseconds Request should wait for a response before aborting, on
Request.options based on the given value.
Request.timeout(2000)
Sets
encoding, encoding to be used on setEncoding of response data if set to null, the body is returned as a Buffer, on
Request.options based on given value.
Request.encoding('utf-8')
Sets
strictSSL flag to require that SSL certificates be valid on
Request.options based on given value.
Request.strictSSL(true)
Sets
httpSignature
Sets
proxy, HTTP Proxy to be set on
Request.options based on value.
Request.proxy('http://localproxy.com')
Sets the secure protocol to use:
Request.secureProtocol('SSLv2_method')
// or
Request.secureProtocol('SSLv3_client_method')
See openssl.org for all possible values.
Sets
aws, AWS Signing Credentials, on
Request.options
Request.aws({
key: 'AWS_S3_KEY',
secret: 'AWS_S3_SECRET',
bucket: 'BUCKET NAME'
})
Sets
oauth, list of oauth credentials, on
Request.options based on given object.
unirest
.get('https://api.twitter.com/oauth/request_token')
.oauth({
callback: 'http://mysite.com/callback/',
consumer_key: 'CONSUMER_KEY',
consumer_secret: 'CONSUMER_SECRET'
})
.then(response => {
let access_token = response.body
return unirest
.post('https://api.twitter.com/oauth/access_token')
.oauth({
consumer_key: 'CONSUMER_KEY',
consumer_secret: 'CONSUMER_SECRET',
token: access_token.oauth_token,
verifier: token: access_token.oauth_verifier
})
})
.then((response) => {
var token = response.body
return unirest
.get('https://api.twitter.com/1/users/show.json')
.oauth({
consumer_key: 'CONSUMER_KEY',
consumer_secret: 'CONSUMER_SECRET',
token: token.oauth_token,
token_secret: token.oauth_token_secret
})
.query({
screen_name: token.screen_name,
user_id: token.user_id
})
})
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.body)
})
Sets
hawk object on
Request.options to the given object.
Hawk requires a field
credentials as seen in their documentation, and below.
Request.hawk({
credentials: {
key: 'werxhqb98rpaxn39848xrunpaw3489ruxnpa98w4rxn',
algorithm: 'sha256',
user: 'Steve'
}
})
Sets
localAddress, local interface to bind for network connections, on
Request.options
Request.localAddress('127.0.0.1')
Request.localAddress('1.2.3.4')
Sets
jar, cookie container, on
Request.options. When set to
true it stores cookies for future usage.
See
unirest.jar for more information on how to use
Jar argument.
Sets
pool object on
Request.options to the given object.
A maxSockets property can also be provided on the pool object to set the max number of sockets for all agents created.
Note that if you are sending multiple requests in a loop and creating multiple new pool objects, maxSockets will not work as intended. To work around this, create the pool object with the maxSockets property outside of the loop.
poolOption = { maxSockets: 100 }
Request.pool poolOption
Sets
forever flag to use
forever-agent module. When set to
true, default http agent will be replaced by
forever-agent, which keeps socket connections alive between keep-alive requests.
Request.forever(true);
Promise polyfill method. Wraps
Request.end in a Promise and will resolve or
reject based on the result of the request.
unirest
.get('http://mockbin.com/request')
.then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})
Sends HTTP Request and awaits Response finalization. Request compression and Response decompression occurs here.
Upon HTTP Response post-processing occurs and invokes
callback with a single argument, the
[Response](#response) object.
unirest
.get('http://mockbin.com/request')
.end((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
Alias for
Request.header()
Alias for
Request.header()
Alias for
Request.maxRedirects()
Alias for
Request.followRedirect()
Alias for
Request.strictSSL()
Alias for
Request.localAddress()
Alias for
Request.end()
Alias for
Request.end()
Alias for
Request.end()
Alias for
Request.end()
Upon ending a request, and receiving a Response the object that is returned contains a number of helpful properties to ease coding pains.
body (
Mixed) - Processed body data
raw_body (
Mixed) - Unprocessed body data
headers (
Object) - Header details
cookies (
Object) - Cookies from
set-cookies, and
cookie headers.
httpVersion (
String) - Server http version. (e.g. 1.1)
httpVersionMajor (
Number) - Major number (e.g. 1)
httpVersionMinor (
Number) - Minor number (e.g. 1)
url (
String) - Dependant on input, can be empty.
domain (
String |
null) - Dependant on input, can be empty.
method (
String |
null) - Method used, dependant on input.
client (
Object) - Client Object. Detailed information regarding the Connection and Byte throughput.
connection (
Object) - Client Object. Specific connection object, useful for events such as errors. Advanced
socket (
Object) Client Object. Socket specific object and information. Most throughput is same across all three client objects.
request (
Object) - Initial request object.
setEncoding (
Function) - Set encoding type.
code (
Number) - Status Code, i.e.
200
status (
Number) - Status Code, same as above.
statusType (
Number) - Status Code Range Type
1 - Info
2 - Ok
3 - Miscellaneous
4 - Client Error
5 - Server Error
info (
Boolean) - Status Range Info?
ok (
Boolean) - Status Range Ok?
clientError (
Boolean) - Status Range Client Error?
serverError (
Boolean) - Status Range Server Error?
accepted (
Boolean) - Status Code
202?
noContent (
Boolean) - Status Code
204 or
1223?
badRequest (
Boolean) - Status Code
400?
unauthorized (
Boolean) - Status Code
401?
notAcceptable (
Boolean) - Status Code
406?
notFound (
Boolean) - Status Code
404?
forbidden (
Boolean) - Status Code
403?
error (
Boolean |
Object) - Dependant on status code range.
Sugar method for retrieving a cookie from the
response.cookies object.
var CookieJar = unirest.jar();
CookieJar.add(unirest.cookie('another cookie=23'));
unirest.get('http://google.com').jar(CookieJar).end(function (response) {
// Except google trims the value passed :/
console.log(response.cookie('another cookie'));
});
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
