Uniread is Spritz like CLI fast reading software.

Content

Supported ebook types

We try to support as much as possible of ebook formats. If you have any kind of requests, feel free to create feature request in issues.

epub (thanks to julien-c/epub library)

text (thanks to pzmarzly and PR #25)

pdf (thanks to Mozilla pdf.js library)

sudo npm install -g uniread

Usage

uniread ~/Books/somebook.epub

Developers guide

Yarn package manager

For this project development, we are using faster, yarn package manager.

To install it, run:

sudo npm install -g yarn

After that, you need to install dependencies, using:

yarn

Getting sample books for testing

Books source: https://pressbooks.com/sample-books/

To download books, run

yarn get-books

Coding Style

Coding style of this project is defined inside .editorconfig and to use it, download Editor Config plugin for your text editor.

Linting

For linting, we are using eslinter and to run it, you can just use:

yarn lint

Testing

To run tests, we use mocha.

To run it, simply:

yarn test

Authors

Also, huge thanks to these people.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

