Uniread is Spritz like CLI fast reading software.
We try to support as much as possible of ebook formats. If you have any kind of requests, feel free to create feature request in issues.
sudo npm install -g uniread
uniread ~/Books/somebook.epub
For this project development, we are using faster, yarn package manager.
To install it, run:
sudo npm install -g yarn
After that, you need to install dependencies, using:
yarn
Books source: https://pressbooks.com/sample-books/
To download books, run
yarn get-books
Coding style of this project is defined inside
.editorconfig and to use it, download Editor Config plugin for your text editor.
For linting, we are using eslinter and to run it, you can just use:
yarn lint
To run tests, we use mocha.
To run it, simply:
yarn test
