openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
uni

uniread

by Nemanja Nedeljković
0.0.28 (see all)

Uniread is Spritz like CLI fast reading software.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47

GitHub Stars

239

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

uniread

Build Status FOSSA Status Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Known Vulnerabilities npm License: MIT

Uniread is Spritz like CLI fast reading software.

Screencast

Content

Supported ebook types

We try to support as much as possible of ebook formats. If you have any kind of requests, feel free to create feature request in issues.

Installation / update

sudo npm install -g uniread

Usage

uniread ~/Books/somebook.epub

Developers guide

Yarn package manager

For this project development, we are using faster, yarn package manager.

To install it, run:

sudo npm install -g yarn

After that, you need to install dependencies, using:

yarn

Getting sample books for testing

Books source: https://pressbooks.com/sample-books/

To download books, run

yarn get-books

Coding Style

Coding style of this project is defined inside .editorconfig and to use it, download Editor Config plugin for your text editor.

Linting

For linting, we are using eslinter and to run it, you can just use:

yarn lint

Testing

To run tests, we use mocha.

To run it, simply:

yarn test

Authors

Also, huge thanks to these people.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial