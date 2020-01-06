Provides a uniquely named temp directory.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const uniqueTempDir = require ( 'unique-temp-dir' ); uniqueTempDir(); uniqueTempDir();

API

Returns a string that represents a unique directory inside the systems temp directory.

options

create

Type: boolean

Default: false

If true , the directory will be created synchronously before returning.

length

Type: number

Default: 20

The length of the directory name inside the temp directory.

thunk

Type: boolean

Default: false

If true, returns a thunk function for path.join(uniqueTempDir, ... additionalArgs) . Useful for filling your directory up with stuff.

const uniqueTempDir = require ( 'unique-temp-dir' ); const tempDir = uniqueTempDir({ thunk : true }); tempDir() tempDir( 'foo' ) tempDir( 'bar' )

License

MIT © James Talmage