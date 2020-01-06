openbase logo
unique-temp-dir

by avajs
1.0.0 (see all)

Provides a uniquely named temp directory

Popularity

Downloads/wk

119K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

unique-temp-dir Build Status

Provides a uniquely named temp directory.

Install

$ npm install --save unique-temp-dir

Usage

const uniqueTempDir = require('unique-temp-dir');

uniqueTempDir();
//=> '/var/folders/2_/zg9h6_xd4r3_z7c07s0cn8mw0000gn/T/PpCfz55ANU2hdwnGzgny'

uniqueTempDir();
//=> '/var/folders/2_/zg9h6_xd4r3_z7c07s0cn8mw0000gn/T/qfqafhh1FJulehbCDAPk'

API

uniqueTempDir([options])

Returns a string that represents a unique directory inside the systems temp directory.

options

create

Type: boolean
Default: false

If true, the directory will be created synchronously before returning.

length

Type: number
Default: 20

The length of the directory name inside the temp directory.

thunk

Type: boolean
Default: false

If true, returns a thunk function for path.join(uniqueTempDir, ... additionalArgs). Useful for filling your directory up with stuff.

const uniqueTempDir = require('unique-temp-dir');
const tempDir = uniqueTempDir({thunk: true});

tempDir()
//=> /user/temp/uniqueId

tempDir('foo')
//=> /user/temp/uniqueId/foo

tempDir('bar')
//=> /user/temp/uniqueId/bar

License

MIT © James Talmage

