Provides a uniquely named temp directory.
$ npm install --save unique-temp-dir
const uniqueTempDir = require('unique-temp-dir');
uniqueTempDir();
//=> '/var/folders/2_/zg9h6_xd4r3_z7c07s0cn8mw0000gn/T/PpCfz55ANU2hdwnGzgny'
uniqueTempDir();
//=> '/var/folders/2_/zg9h6_xd4r3_z7c07s0cn8mw0000gn/T/qfqafhh1FJulehbCDAPk'
Returns a string that represents a unique directory inside the systems temp directory.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If
true, the directory will be created synchronously before returning.
Type:
number
Default:
20
The length of the directory name inside the temp directory.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If true, returns a thunk function for
path.join(uniqueTempDir, ... additionalArgs). Useful for filling your directory up with stuff.
const uniqueTempDir = require('unique-temp-dir');
const tempDir = uniqueTempDir({thunk: true});
tempDir()
//=> /user/temp/uniqueId
tempDir('foo')
//=> /user/temp/uniqueId/foo
tempDir('bar')
//=> /user/temp/uniqueId/bar
MIT © James Talmage