Given a DOM node, return a unique CSS selector matching only that element. This is particularly useful when tracking in custom variables in analytics:

document .addEventListener( 'click' , function ( event ) { var selector = unique(event.target); _gaq.push([ '_trackEvent' , 'Engagement' , 'Click' , selector]); }, false );

Installation

Options

e.g.1 DomElement = <span id="test"></span>

import unique from 'unique-selector' ; // Optional Options options = { // Array of selector types based on which the unique selector will generate selectorTypes : [ 'ID' , 'Class' , 'Tag' , 'NthChild' ] } unique ( DomElement, options ); // #test

e.g.2 DomElement = <span test="2"></span>

import unique from 'unique-selector' ; // Optional Options options = { // Array of selector types based on which the unique selector will be generate selectorTypes : [ 'Attributes' ] } unique ( DomElement, options ); // [test="2"]

e.g.3 DomElement = <div id="xyz" class="abc test"></div>

import unique from 'unique-selector' ; // Optional Options options = { // Regular expression of ID and class names to ignore excludeRegex : RegExp( 'xyz|abc' ) } unique ( DomElement, options ); // .test

Tests

npm run test

Contributing

Feel free to open issues, make suggestions or send PRs. This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code.

Avraam Mavridis : @avraamakis

Eric Clemmons : @ericclemmons

Releases

v0.1.0 Big refactor/rewrite using es6 More test + Change the test script Script to compile es6 to es5 using babel Ability to pass options for the selectorTypes based on which the unique selector will be generated, see the options



v0.0.4 Handle extra whitespace in className (#9)

v0.0.3 Add support for various <form> elements (#2)

v0.0.2 Fix bug with nth-child calculation

v0.0.1 Initial release



License

MIT